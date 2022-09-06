Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … Introducing Trail Mix, our new feature from The Post's campaign team where reporters open up their notebooks to share insights and news nuggets from around the country. Hannah Knowles kicks things off … Dan Lamothe reports that former defense secretaries and top generals are warning of strains on civilian-military relations … Massachusetts voters head to the polls today where a gubernatorial candidate backed by former president Donald Trump is vying against a centrist contender, Annie Linskey writes … but first …

On the Hill

Back to business

Kids are back to school. Campaign season is in full swing. And the Senate is back. (The House returns next week.)

President Biden has officially shifted into campaign mode. He hit two critical midterm states Monday — Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He'll speak at the DNC's summer meeting on Thursday and while he's traveling to Ohio on Friday to tout the chip manufacturing bill Congress passed this summer, it's no coincidence the state hosts key Senate and House races.

As for Congress: The midterm elections will be lawmakers' major focus for the next two months, but Congress still has some work to do in the few Washington workweeks left before Nov. 8. At the top of the list: keeping the government open and reauthorizing Food and Drug Administration user fees for drugs and medical devices, both of which Congress must do by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

Avoiding a shutdown

Congress won't pass all 12 appropriations bills by the end of the fiscal year and both parties are in agreement that a stopgap funding bill — known as a continuing resolution — is necessary. But Democratic and Republicans leaders must agree on how long it will last and what will be attached to the legislation.

Democrats are aiming for a CR that expires in mid-December to allow the current Congress time to determine funding levels for a range of domestic policy and defense programs for the next fiscal year.

CRs are often about more than keeping agencies open and there are sure to be acrimonious policy and spending riders in the mix this fall.

Administration requests: President Biden is asking Congress to add $47 billion to the CR to combat the covid pandemic and the spread of monkeypox as well as to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Covid funding is sure to be contentious. Billions of requested dollars have been held up since winter, when Republicans threatened to block the funding unless a vote was held on whether to end the pandemic-era immigration policy known as Title 42. The Biden administration has proposed ending the program, which made some moderate Democrats up for reelection nervous — a division Republicans hoped to highlight.

Now, the administration is now pushing for $22.4 billion for vaccines, therapeutics and testing.

The administration is asking for $13 billion for Ukraine. Congress has already allocated more than $40 billion with bipartisan support. That bipartisan support is expected to continue, but there is a question over whether it will lose more Republican votes or if some GOP senators will make demands in return for their continued support.

Energy permitting: Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is pushing for the CR to include legislation that would speed up the permitting process for new energy projects. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed to pass a permitting bill as part of the deal to gain Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats' climate change, health care and tax bill.

But some Democrats, especially progressives in the House led by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), are opposed to the permitting deal and to attaching it to the CR. Leadership is telling members the permitting reform is necessary for renewable energy projects, too.

Republicans generally support permitting reform, which would benefit the fossil fuel industry, but they don't like that it's a byproduct of Democrats' climate bill, which they uniformly opposed.

But there are also competing proposals. A draft version of the permitting bill is circulating among Democrats, but some people familiar with the negotiations said it's not final. And a separate summary is also being circulated. No bill text is finalized. This will be messy.

Also in the mix: Republicans and Democrats will likely have other policy demands, potentially over abortion, immigration and a host of other politically thorny issues. There will be a give and take that will probably last until the 11th hour, as Congress usually works, and looming over it all will be whether there will a government shutdown or if both parties decide it's in their political interest to avoid one ahead of the midterms.

More pre-midterm priorities

Confirming circuit court judges: This is a major priority for Senate Democrats because they'll lose the ability to confirm judges without GOP votes if Republicans retake the majority. There are 116 vacancies of Article III judges, according to the American Bar Association. But confirming judges is a time-consuming process. Each circuit court judge takes 30 hours to confirm in the Senate. (District court judges only take two hours after Republicans changed the Senate rules in 2019 to push through Donald Trump's nominees.)

Schumer has placed two judges on the calendar. Consideration of John Z. Lee, of Illinois, to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit will begin promptly when the Senate returns later today.

Same-sex marriage: Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have been working to find 60 votes for legislation that would codify protections for same sex marriage. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the House passed a same-sex marriage bill with the support of 47 Republicans.

Schumer will allow a few more weeks to see if Baldwin and Sinema can secure the votes. If they can't, he'll likely put the bill on the floor, where it will fail — allowing Democrats to castigate Republicans for opposing same-sex marriage on the campaign trail, which Democrats view as a political winner.

Electoral Count Act: The path forward is unclear. Before the August recess, the Senate Rules Committee held a hearing on how to update the 1887 law that Trump and his allies tried to use as part of their failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and the prospects in the Senate look good. But House lawmakers, led by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), are expected to release their own version of the bill.

Still, with judges and government funding the top priorities in September, ECA could be punted to the lame-duck session if it's not added to must-pass legislation.

Trail Mix

Talking with ‘pro-life’ women who are leery of strict abortion restrictions

Welcome to our new feature where Post campaign reporters share insights and news nuggets from their notebooks as they crisscross the country ahead of the midterm elections. First up is Hannah Knowles.

I’ve been talking to a lot of voters who identify as “pro-life,” the most common label for people who oppose abortion access. Everywhere I go while reporting on the midterms, I run into women who introduce themselves as “pro-life,” but who are actually very uncomfortable with new restrictions on abortion following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In Michigan, for example, I talked to “pro-life” voter Ann Marie Rizzo, who said she would lean toward voting “yes” on a proposed ballot measure to make abortion a constitutional right in her state, even though she had reservations about abortions up to the point of fetal viability. A near-total ban on abortion in Michigan, dating back to 1931, is currently tied up in the courts.

to make abortion a constitutional right in her state, even though she had reservations about abortions up to the point of fetal viability.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people that need to have [an abortion], or should have it,” Rizzo said. “So I guess I would err on the side of them.” Lois Smith — a staunch Trump voter — said she thought about her teenage daughters and how she’d want them to have choices.

I heard the same themes last week in Pennsylvania, another swing state where the November elections have big implications for abortion policy. Some voters who identified as pro-life were leery even of restrictions on late-term abortions, which generally means 21 to 24 weeks into pregnancy or later.

These views are one more sign of how politically toxic abortion bans could be for the GOP during the midterms, with opposition to strict limits extending well beyond Democrats. They’re also a good reminder that many Americans have nuanced views on abortion.

Republican strategist Sarah Longwell said she's been hearing similar things from women in her focus groups.

“Being pro-life in a lot of ways is cultural, right?” she said. “They come from places where everybody says they're pro-life.” But they are hesitant to restrict a woman’s options, she said, and they “still think overturning Roe v. Wade was terrible.”

(Follow Hannah's work here and follow her on Twitter too.)

What we're watching

Will the McConnell and Scott feud fizzle out or flare up when the Senate returns?

“Now we got bad blood.” Thank Taylor Swift for the perfect theme song for the open hostility between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the National Republican Senatorial Committee's chairman.

Disparate strategies create tensions when control of the Senate is on the line, but lacking the money to implement strategies is like dynamite waiting to explode.

We'll be watching how the two GOP leaders handle questions about the tensions between them when McConnell and his leadership team, including Scott, hold their weekly news conference on Wednesday.

At the Pentagon

Past Pentagon leaders warn of strains on civilian-military relations

Fraying relations: “The Pentagon’s former defense secretaries and top generals warned Tuesday that political polarization and other societal strains are creating an ‘exceptionally challenging’ environment for maintaining the traditional relationship between the military and civilian worlds,” our colleague Dan Lamothe reports.

"The signatories of the letter, to be published Tuesday morning by War on the Rocks, include former president Donald Trump's two confirmed defense secretaries, Jim Mattis and Mark T. Esper, both of whom clashed with the president and were removed from their positions. Mattis, after leaving office, denounced Trump as a threat to the U.S. Constitution who tried to turn Americans against one another, while Esper resisted Trump's desire to use active-duty troops against people protesting the police killing of George Floyd and later said Trump was unfit for office."

The campaign

Happening today: Today’s primaries in Massachusetts mark the beginning of the end of primary season. Here are key races to watch, per our colleague Annie Linskey.

Governor: “In heavily Democratic Massachusetts, the gubernatorial contest is one of Democrats’ best opportunities to flip a GOP-held seat,” Linskey writes.

Democratic: Maura Healey , the state’s attorney general who has uncontested . , the state’s attorney general who has sued the Trump administration nearly 100 times, is running for the Democratic nomination

Republican: Geoff Diehl, a former state legislator who has echoed Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged,” and businessman Chris Doughty, who is backed by “more traditional Republicans,” are competing for the Republican nomination.

Attorney General: “Democrats are picking a nominee for state attorney general in a race that has divided the two U.S. senators and other party leaders in the deep-blue state,” Linskey writes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former Boston acting mayor Kim Janey have endorsed labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan .

Sen. Edward J. Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Healey have endorsed Andrea Campbell, the first Black woman to be president of the Boston City Council.

The Data

A shifting midterm landscape, visualized: “An influx of women [are] signing up to vote in at least several states after the Supreme Court’s June decision to strike down the landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right — part of a broader post-Roe shift in the midterm landscape that has turned what many once anticipated would be a Republican wave into a more competitive fight nine weeks before Election Day,” our colleagues Hannah Knowles and Caroline Kitchener report.

“While other factors such as slowing inflation have eroded the Republican advantage, according to strategists in both parties, no issue has upended the battle for Congress and statehouses as abruptly as abortion. An enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican voters has narrowed since the Supreme Court’s ruling, polling shows, while women voters who drifted away from Democratic Party after the 2020 election are shifting back.”

The Media

Early reeeads

ICYMI (from The Post)

Coffee Break(s)

Tips to get motivated to start cooking again? Heck, yeah. One of us needed this from The Post's Voraciously team. We hope that the change of weather as fall approaches lures us back into the kitchen.

Thanks for reading.

