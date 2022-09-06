New Mexico official who participated in Jan. 6 riot removed from office

A New Mexico judge ruled Tuesday that Couy Griffin, a county commissioner and co-founder of Cowboys for Trump, is disqualified to continue serving in office because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
The decision marks the first time since 1869 that a court has disqualified a public official under the provision and the first time that any court has ruled that the events of Jan. 6 were an insurrection, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which represented New Mexico residents in the case.
District Court Judge Francis Mathew agreed that Griffin’s actions, though nonviolent, met the definition of disqualifying behavior.
In March, Griffin, an Otero County commissioner, was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering or remaining on restricted grounds by a federal judge. Griffin is one of the founders of the group Cowboys for Trump and a fervent supporter of the former president.
Mathew held a two-day bench trial on the case last month and gave both sides additional time to submit written closing arguments.
“Nonviolent members of the mob, including Griffin, camouflaged violent members of the mob, contributed to law enforcement being overwhelmed by a ‘sea of potential threats,’ ” attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in the closing statement. “Griffin did more than just join the mob: he incited, encouraged, and helped normalize the mob’s violence on January 6.”
Griffin argued in a written closing statement that those seeking to remove him from public office “missed their mark” and failed to prove that the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an insurrection, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
