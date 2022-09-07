Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are a lot of challenges to determining who is most likely to vote in any given election. Online conversations or real-world actions can give a false sense of engagement. Polling can miss less-regularly engaged voters; poll questions can over- or understate the extent of enthusiasm that manifests at the polls. Past patterns of turnout have gotten jumbled in recent years, with surges in 2018 and 2020 that may or may not be replicated this year.

On Tuesday, I looked at the growing murmurs that American women in particular are going to flood the polls in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Protecting access to abortion in the wake of the dismantling of Roe v. Wade quickly became a rallying cry aimed at November — but polling doesn’t indicate that Democrats have seen a big surge in support from female voters..

In fact, data provided to The Washington Post by the polling firm YouGov indicate that the group that reports the most enthusiasm about voting is the polar opposite of what many expect: Republican men. And that this enthusiasm has grown.

I’ll start by circling back to my original point: asking people how much more or less enthusiastic they are about voting this year versus years past is fraught. Saying you want to vote when someone calls you is different than taking the initiative to cast a ballot. What’s more, as the YouGov data itself shows, these numbers change over time. The groups that are more enthusiastic now may be less enthusiastic by Election Day, and vice versa.

With that caveat in place, let’s consider what the data show. YouGov polls weekly, so I’ve included a three-week rolling average from late April — shortly before a draft of the Dobbs decision was published by Politico — until the most recent poll at the end of August. The top row shows the percentage of women in each partisan group that reports being more enthusiastic about voting. The bottom row is men.

Notice first that independents express less enthusiasm than partisans, which is normal.

Now look at the pattern in the wake of Dobbs. Democratic women reported more enthusiasm after the decision was released in late June, continuing an upward trend. But Democratic men expressed a much bigger surge in enthusiasm — one that was fairly short-lived.

Republican women, meanwhile, didn’t change their reported enthusiasm much following Dobbs. But more than half of Republican men now consistently report being more enthusiastic than in other years to vote in November. They’re the only group above that mark. Their reported enthusiasm has also been trending upward.

The patterns are more clear if we look at four-week groups of reported enthusiasm. If we consider the four polls before Dobbs, the four immediately after and the four most recent, you see that enthusiasm is pretty flat among independents and Republican women. For Republican men, their already-high level of enthusiasm ticked upward. For Democratic men and women, enthusiasm increased quite a bit post-Dobbs and then waned.

The most accurate way to express what these results show is: Democrats did see an increase in reported enthusiasm after Dobbs but Republicans remain more enthusiastic overall.

Does this mean that Democratic women won’t defy expectations in November? No. Does this mean that Republicans will overperform on expected turnout? No. But it does mean that — at least in this polling from YouGov — the idea that Democratic women in particular are newly and exceptionally energized doesn’t get much support.

