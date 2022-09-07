Post Politics Now Obamas returning to White House for official portrait unveilings

Today, former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are returning to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits. The event, hosted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the East Room of the White House, revives a tradition of presidents welcoming their predecessors — regardless of party — that was among the norms that went on hiatus during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump and his associates continue to face legal peril on multiple fronts. The Washington Post is reporting that a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate last month. And former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon is expected to face a new criminal indictment in New York state this week after he received a pardon from Trump in a federal fraud case.