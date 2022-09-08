The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to urge Americans to get updated coronavirus vaccine shots

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to detail efforts to make updated vaccines widely available
On our radar: Bannon to surrender to N.Y. prosecutors Thursday morning
The latest: Senate negotiators push toward same-sex marriage vote this month
President Biden delivers remarks Wednesday in the East Room of the White House during the unveiling of the official White House portraits of former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
September 8, 2022 at 7:01 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is set to make a public plea for Americans to get updated coronavirus vaccine shots, and he will detail his administration’s plans to make the omicron-targeting boosters widely available this fall. His planned remarks from the White House are part of an effort to move the country to a point where people get annual coronavirus shots, much like they get flu shots.

In New York, Stephen K. Bannon, a former top official in Donald Trump’s White House, is expected to surrender to prosecutors on Thursday morning to face a state-level criminal indictment, less than two months after being convicted of contempt of Congress and close to two years after Trump pardoned him in a federal case involving an allegedly fraudulent cash drive to build a border wall.

