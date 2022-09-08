Post Politics Now Biden to urge Americans to get updated coronavirus vaccine shots

Today, President Biden is set to make a public plea for Americans to get updated coronavirus vaccine shots, and he will detail his administration’s plans to make the omicron-targeting boosters widely available this fall. His planned remarks from the White House are part of an effort to move the country to a point where people get annual coronavirus shots, much like they get flu shots.
In New York, Stephen K. Bannon, a former top official in Donald Trump’s White House, is expected to surrender to prosecutors on Thursday morning to face a state-level criminal indictment, less than two months after being convicted of contempt of Congress and close to two years after Trump pardoned him in a federal case involving an allegedly fraudulent cash drive to build a border wall.
- 12:30 p.m. Eastern time: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
- 12 p.m. Central (1 p.m. Eastern): Vice President Harris gives remarks at the National Baptist Convention in Houston. Watch live here.
- 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks highlighting the arrival of updated coronavirus vaccines. Watch live here.
- 7 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a reception for the Democratic National Committee in Maryland.
On our radar: Biden to detail efforts to make updated vaccines widely available
President Biden plans to deliver remarks Thursday on the arrival of updated coronavirus vaccines and the steps his administration is taking to ensure they are widely available this fall.
The planned remarks from the White House are part of a push by the administration to urge Americans to get newly reformulated omicron-targeting boosters.
Earlier this week, White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha said the new boosters mark an “important milestone” in the U.S. pandemic response, moving the country to a point where a single annual coronavirus shot should provide a “high degree of protection against serious illness all year.”
On our radar: Bannon to surrender to N.Y. prosecutors Thursday morning
Stephen K. Bannon is expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York on Thursday morning to face a state-level criminal indictment, less than two months after being convicted of contempt of Congress and close to two years after former president Donald Trump pardoned him in a federal case involving defrauded contributors to a $25 million fundraising effort.
Reporting from New York, The Post’s Shayna Jacobs writes that details of the state court indictment have not yet been made public, but people familiar with the matter say it is related to fraud allegations that were the subject of Bannon’s pardon. Per Shayna:
Analysis: Hillary Clinton's claim that 'zero emails' were marked classified
“The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified,” former secretary of state Hillary Clinton wrote in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler notes that the Justice Department investigation of classified documents found at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club has brought inevitable comparisons to the controversy over Clinton’s private email server that she used while secretary of state. The FBI investigation into her emails arguably tipped the close 2016 presidential election to Trump.
The latest: Senate negotiators push toward same-sex marriage vote this month
A bipartisan group of senators is readying changes to a marriage equality bill as part of a last-ditch effort to appease Republican concerns and guarantee that federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages become law.
The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report that the group of five senators, led by Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), is scrambling to get 10 Republicans to support the measure ahead of an expected vote before the chamber adjourns in the next month to campaign for the November elections.
The latest: Judge rejects Oath Keepers founder's 'bewildering' bid to delay trial
The federal judge overseeing the seditious conspiracy case against Stewart Rhodes rebuked the Oath Keepers founder in court Wednesday for trying to delay a trial set to start in three weeks.
The Post’s Rachel Weiner and Spencer S. Hsu report that Rhodes filed a motion Tuesday afternoon in federal court in the District claiming he could not continue with his current legal team because of “a complete, or near-complete breakdown of communication,” and needed at least three months with a new lawyer to file over a dozen motions.