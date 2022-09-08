Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the qualities that makes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) such a magnet of outrage from her political opponents — and, at times, from her own party — is her disinterest in moderating how she presents her views. Her election in 2018 was largely a function of her representing a dramatic break from the standard pattern of Democratic elected officials and, since taking office, she has made very clear just how sharp that break was.

Ocasio-Cortez is the focus of the cover article of this month’s GQ magazine. In an interview with reporter Wesley Lowery, she offered the sort of unfiltered assessments of American society that’s endeared her to Democratic voters and, in a different sense, Fox News hosts.

That network’s morning hosts, for example, ran a segment on Thursday centered on one particular quote from Ocasio-Cortez.

“Imagine working a job and your bosses don’t like you and folks on your team are suspicious of you,” she said to Lowery, describing the challenges and stresses of her position. “And then the competing company is trying to kill you.”

Fox News’s chyron assessed that Ocasio-Cortez had said “GOP in Congress are trying to ‘kill’ her.” A guffawing Tucker Carlson was invited to offer his opinion, of which you can probably guess. It’s true that Ocasio-Cortez has expressed concerns, in the past, about some of her congressional colleagues, though that quote is fairly vague. (Threats to legislators from political opponents is, of course, not a nonexistent danger.)

Most of the blowback to the Ocasio-Cortez interview, though, followed from Lowery’s asking her whether someone like her might ever be elected president. That spurred a broader, emotional reflection from Ocasio-Cortez centered on how women — and, particularly, non-White women — are regarded in American society.

“My experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women,” she said. “And they hate women of color.”

She then made clear that she wasn’t talking solely about the political right.

“It’s not just the right wing,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center.”

This, too, became Fox News fodder — as well as spurring scoffing in other corners of the conservative media universe.

Yet what Ocasio-Cortez said is hard to dispute. Of course a lot of people in the United States hate women. She didn’t claim that most Americans hate women or even that most Republicans hate women. She just said that she came to understand how broad that sentiment was. (It’s almost certainly also the case that she attracts more of that sort of sentiment than most women by virtue of her public platform.)

Many on the right, though, are keenly attuned to interpreting broad comments as narrow attacks. It’s also the case that articulating opposition as being at times rooted in gender-based hostility can be redirected into a claim that Ocasio-Cortez is simply trying to wave away valid criticism, a favorite pastime of those looking to downplay discrimination or hate. But, again, it is obviously the case that there exists both misogyny and racism in the United States. Carlson’s haw-hawing on Fox about how “most men actually really like women” is intentionally beside the point.

But this is admittedly hard to measure. Ask people if they hate women and they are generally not going to say “yes,” even if that’s actually how they feel. Particularly since misogyny isn’t always manifested as “hate.”

We can evaluate the question indirectly. By, for example, considering the divergence in how people view men and women.

The General Social Survey (GSS) regularly asks Americans to evaluate the role of women in American society. In the 1970s, two-thirds of Americans said that it was “much better for everybody” if men worked and women stayed home. About half said men were better suited emotionally for politics. Over time, as views of gender roles changed, the percentage offering those views has fallen.

But even in 2018 and 2021, 1 in 5 Americans said it was much better for women to take care of the home and 1 in 8 said men were better suited for politics. In each case, it was Republicans who were more likely to hold those views — views that fairly obviously conflict with Ocasio-Cortez’s current role, even if they don’t necessarily universally reflect misogyny.

The GSS also asks how likely it is that a man or woman will be passed over for a promotion in favor of a member of the opposite sex. In essence, this is a question about the prevalence of discrimination. And when we separate out views by party and gender, we see an interesting result: Most Republican men think it’s more likely that men will get passed over in favor of a woman than vice versa.

Again, this is not a direct measure of misogyny. But it is a reflection of the extent to which some Americans — largely on the right — view discrimination as a threat to groups that have long been (and remain) in positions of power.

In polling published in April, YouGov asked this directly. Respondents were asked whether men or women faced discrimination in American society. Overall, most Americans said women did. Among Republicans, though, the results were about evenly split. More Republicans said men face a great deal of discrimination than said that about women.

And yet again, this is not a direct measure of misogyny. Instead, it is a measure of the extent to which groups perceive women or men as potential victims. If you are inclined to think that men are more likely to be victims of discrimination, that probably colors how you approach women in your day-to-day life — not to mention how you view Ocasio-Cortez’s argument.

In speaking to GQ, she was careful not to say that this is a partisan issue. And, to some extent, it’s not: Lots of Democrats also think men face a great deal of discrimination. Ocasio-Cortez also declined to estimate how many people dislike women inherently, simply saying that her position has made her more aware of the extent of it.

That’s hard to dispute. But if you are in the business of stoking a sense of victimhood, like Tucker Carlson, it’s easy to see why you might go out of your way to try.

