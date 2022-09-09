Post Politics Now Biden heading to battleground state of Ohio to tout semiconductor law

Today, Pressident Biden is headed to the battleground state of Ohio, where he will speak at a groundbreaking ceremony for Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility. The event offers Biden a chance to tout the $280 billion Chips and Science Act passed by Congress in July that subsidizes domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invests in science and technology innovation.
The event is expected to draw politicians from both parties, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). It also has political implications as Democrats try to sell voters on their accomplishments ahead of the midterm elections in November. Ohio has a marquee Senate race this year between Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R), a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump. The contest will help determine which party controls the Senate in Washington next year.