The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden heading to battleground state of Ohio to tout semiconductor law

Key updates
Noted: In ruling for Trump, low-profile judge Aileen Cannon invites scrutiny
The latest: South Carolina Republicans fall short in bid for near-total abortion ban
Noted: Biden honored the queen in his own way
President Biden exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 29. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated September 9, 2022 at 7:15 a.m. EDT|Published September 9, 2022 at 7:12 a.m. EDT

Today, Pressident Biden is headed to the battleground state of Ohio, where he will speak at a groundbreaking ceremony for Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility. The event offers Biden a chance to tout the $280 billion Chips and Science Act passed by Congress in July that subsidizes domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invests in science and technology innovation.

View live politics updates

The event is expected to draw politicians from both parties, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). It also has political implications as Democrats try to sell voters on their accomplishments ahead of the midterm elections in November. Ohio has a marquee Senate race this year between Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R), a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump. The contest will help determine which party controls the Senate in Washington next year.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9 a.m. Eastern time: Biden departs the White House en route to Licking County, Ohio. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will speak with reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 10:55 a.m. Eastern (9:55 a.m. Central): Vice President Harris speaks with astronauts on the International Space Station from NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. Watch live here.
  • 12:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in Ohio. Watch live here.

Have a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...