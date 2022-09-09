Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, and TGIF. Today's edition: South Carolina Republicans failed to advance a near-total ban on abortion. A top White House official pushes back on the notion that the administration hasn't pushed the envelope to protect abortion rights. But first …

Michigan could be a bellwether for purple states protecting abortion rights

It’s official: Abortion rights will be on the ballot in Michigan.

A ruling yesterday from the state Supreme Court ended a partisan feud over whether a measure to enshrine abortion rights into the Michigan constitution could be put to voters this November. Now, both sides will kick their efforts into high gear to sway voters on a referendum with sweeping consequences for the future of abortion access in Michigan.

But the ballot measure has broader implications beyond the state. That’s because Michigan — a swing state — is viewed as a bellwether for future ballot measures to protect abortion rights in other purple states.

And it’s also because what happens in Michigan will impact access in nearby areas, as patients in states with abortion bans flock to Michigan for the procedure. The state’s 1931 near-total abortion ban is currently blocked, but the outcome of the ballot measure will impact whether any restrictions can go into effect at some point. The ballot measure would guarantee a woman the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Appealing directly to voters has emerged as a key strategy of the abortion rights movement, which has little recourse to counteract restrictions and reshape abortion access in a post-Roe America. But the antiabortion movement is also seeking referendums aimed at protecting bans in red states across the country.

Reproductive Freedom for All:

The Michigan Supreme Court just ruled in favor of the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal. We are glad that the Court affirmed the will of the people. Be sure to vote #YesOn3 this November 8. Join the movement at https://t.co/PxKsXyjTfs. pic.twitter.com/Kk2plwJLUp — Reproductive Freedom for All (@mireprofreedom) September 8, 2022

The showdown

For weeks, Michigan’s ballot measure had been in legal limbo.

In July, the Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All campaign submitted more than 730,000 signatures, which far surpassed the threshold needed to get the measure on the ballot.

But Citizens to Support MI Women and Children — a coalition of antiabortion groups campaigning against the ballot measure — raised objections. The group filed a challenge with the state, arguing the measure should be disqualified due to spacing and formatting errors in the text that resulted in “strings of gibberish.”

Last week, Michigan’s elections board blocked the certification of the voter initiative, with the panel’s two Republicans siding with the antiabortion groups. The campaign supporting the amendment quickly petitioned to the state Supreme Court, which allowed the measure to be put on the ballot.

In the opinion, Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack accused the Republicans voting against the measure of playing “a game of gotcha gone very bad.”

“They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so,” she wrote.

What's next?

Election Day is less than nine weeks away, and both campaigns are planning to rev up their efforts.

On the abortion rights side … Reproductive Freedom for All says it’s “energized and motivated now more than ever.” Organizers kept up their mobilization efforts last week even with the deadlocked vote, knocking on voters’ doors and opening campaign offices across the state.

Meanwhile … Citizens to Support MI Women and Children put out its first ad last week, which hinged on the argument that the amendment is riddled with errors.

“You'll find us utilizing every campaign method to get the word out to voters in our state about the problems with this proposed amendment and how dangerous it is for Michigan,” Christen Pollo, a spokesperson for the group, told The Health 202.

The ballot measure in Michigan is one of five to be put to voters this November.

Vermont and California are also aiming to enshrine the right to an abortion into their constitution. to an abortion into their constitution.

Montana voters will decide whether to give personhood protections and require providers to give lifesaving treatment to infants born alive after an attempted abortion. and require providers to give lifesaving treatment to infants born alive after an attempted abortion.

Kentucky will decide whether to amend its constitution to explicitly state that nothing in the state charter creates a right to an abortion. that nothing in the state charter creates a right to an abortion.

Reproductive wars

South Carolina Republicans reject strict abortion ban

South Carolina Republicans failed to reach a consensus on a near-total abortion ban, signaling broader GOP difficulties in galvanizing the party behind strict restrictions, our colleagues Katie Shepherd and Caroline Kitchener report.

The divide: Antiabortion lawmakers couldn’t agree on whether to include exceptions for rape or incest, as Republican senators went back and forth for hours considering amendments to the bill.

The bill senators began debating would have banned abortion except when a pregnant woman’s life is at risk or “major bodily function” imperiled. But the two days of contentious debate culminated with lawmakers passing a measure similar to what’s already on the books in South Carolina.

The Senate ultimately signed off on an amended bill barring abortion after about six weeks that includes exceptions for victims of rape or incest up to 12 weeks. The legislation, which also includes exceptions for the life of the mother, will now go to the House. A ban barring abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected took effect in late June but has been blocked by the South Carolina Supreme Court since August.

The big picture: South Carolina is a prime example of how the antiabortion movement is just now beginning to deal with its divisions — and a microcosm of the GOP feuds likely to come next year. Leading national antiabortion groups support banning abortion in the cases of pregnancies resulting from rape and incest, but that position has thrust state Republican lawmakers in an uncomfortable spotlight.

More from Caroline:

Breaking: The SC legislature rejects a near-total abortion ban, with lawmakers unable to agree on exceptions. A 6-week ban is temporarily blocked.



Two months post Roe, SC has become an unlikely haven for abortion access (for now). Abortion is still legal up to 20 weeks. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) September 9, 2022

From our reporters' notebooks

Q&A: Jennifer Klein, head of the White House Gender Policy Council

Our colleague Theodoric Meyer, co-anchor of The Early 202, chatted with Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, about the Biden administration’s response to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe. v. Wade and its plan to protect abortion rights moving forward. Here's a snapshot of the interview:

Theo: “Yes, there are limits to executive branch power, there are limits to what the president can do,” Andrea Miller, the president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, told the New York Times last month. “But this just feels like you’ve got to push the boundaries right now. This is a time to pull out all the stops. This is a time to take risks.” What further steps is the White House considering?

Klein: You know, I always take issue with the premise that we haven't pushed the envelope, that we haven't been really aggressive in the actions we're taking — because I think we have. Our standard has been we want to do whatever we can do that is legally permissible to protect women's access to care. And I think we're really doing that.

Theo: Is the White House still considering declaring a public health emergency, as dozens of House Democrats urged President Biden to do?

Klein: Nothing is off the table. When we considered that earlier this summer, what we learned was that as good as it sounded — because it is a public health crisis, what is happening out there — we didn't want to do anything that was actually going to put the people we're trying to help at risk. We're worried in particular about doctors and other health-care providers, and we're worried about the women that they serve. So on that ground, we decided at that point not to pursue the idea of declaring a public health emergency.

Coronavirus

Biden administration to promote youth vaccinations

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and White House coronavirus czar Ashish Jha will host a virtual event today with youth from across the country to promote coronavirus vaccinations across diverse populations, according to a White House official. The event comes as a part of a larger push to get updated boosters into arms in hopes of blunting any potential surges in the fall.

Also … The White House outlined yesterday its plan to combat covid this fall and winter. Here’s what you need to know:

Residents in 15 rural and high-risk communities will take part in a telehealth “Test-to-Treat” pilot program , which will allow participants to get coronavirus tests sent directly to their homes, consult with a clinician virtually, and have antiviral treatments delivered, if necessary, at no cost.

The administration ordered more than 100 million at-home coronavirus tests from domestic manufacturers.

Agency alert

DHS finalizes end of Trump-era ‘public charge’ rule

The Department of Homeland Security finalized a rule unwinding the Trump-era “public charge” regulation that sought to make it more difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use certain government benefits.

Under the new rule, green card applicants and their family members will not be penalized for their usage of non-cash public assistance programs, such as Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, contrary to the standard imposed by the Trump administration in 2019. The Biden administration had already stopped enforcing the rule, Politico notes. The new regulation is in effect beginning Dec. 23.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra:

People who qualify for Medicaid, CHIP, and other health programs should receive the care they need without fear of jeopardizing their immigration status.



It’s in the interest of all Americans when we utilize health care & other services to improve public health for everyone. https://t.co/CVhAWt13rM — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) September 8, 2022

Biden administration warns nursing homes against unlawful debt collections

The Biden administration is reminding nursing homes that they are prohibited from requiring that a third-party caregiver personally guarantee payment of a resident’s bills as a condition of their administration to the facility.

In a joint letter, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services warned nursing homes and their debt collectors to follow the law. Facilities that violate the law may be subject to enforcement action by state agencies or the federal government.

According to the CFPB, friends and family members have been forced to sign “Responsible Party contract clauses” with nursing facilities. Some say they’ve been sued on the basis of such contracts.

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau:

Today’s discussion painted a clear picture of how illegal contracts and debt collection tactics are affecting caregivers. Caregivers have been subjected to wage garnishment and have even lost their homes after being pursued by nursing homes for debts they do not legally owe. https://t.co/f5a5tk3ZOj — Rohit Chopra (@chopracfpb) September 8, 2022

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading!

