Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we're reading this E&E News article about how Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at 96, spent decades advocating for climate action. (As a former E&E News reporter, Maxine appreciates that the publication always finds a climate angle.) But first:

Liberal lawmakers and activists are blasting Manchin's permitting bill. It could pass anyway.

During a defiant speech on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed a controversial deal that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) struck to overhaul the permitting process for energy infrastructure, saying it would hasten a climate catastrophe.

Outside the Capitol, meanwhile, hundreds of Appalachian and Indigenous climate activists held a boisterous rally to protest a natural gas pipeline that the permitting deal aims to expedite.

Despite the chorus of opposition from progressive lawmakers and activists, however, the stark political reality is that Democratic leadership plans to attach the permitting bill to a stopgap funding measure, giving it a good chance of passing.

The details: After staying mostly mum on the permitting push for weeks, Sanders came out against the effort in a fiery speech on the Senate floor.

Sanders blasted the agreement as “a huge giveaway to the fossil fuel industry” that would undermine President Biden's goal of halving the nation's emissions by 2030. He added that “at least 59” House Democrats plan to release a letter opposing the permitting bill.

A spokeswoman for House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who is leading the letter, confirmed to The Climate 202 that the missive has more than 50 signatures.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) has signed the letter, according to an aide.

Meanwhile, climate activists traveled to Washington from as far away as Alaska for the rally against the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas about 300 miles from West Virginia to Virginia, our colleague Ellie Silverman reports.

The activists also held more than 50 meetings with congressional staff, including Manchin's, according to Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, a nonprofit organization that advocates for a swift transition to clean energy.

Still, the permitting bill appears on track to pass as part of the legislation to avert a government shutdown, said Alex Herrgott, president of the nonprofit Permitting Institute, who is providing technical assistance on elements of the permitting package to Manchin's staff and other staff on both sides of the aisle.

“The years of gridlock, unexpected delays and escalating project costs are shared pain on all sides,” Herrgott told The Climate 202. “Permitting reform will happen this year. The status quo benefits no one.”

Herrgott added that while critics have focused on the bill's benefits for fossil fuel projects, the measure would also accelerate the construction of more than $700 million worth of wind and solar projects experiencing up to three years of unexpected delays.

Manchin echoed that sentiment when confronted by an anti-pipeline activist outside the Capitol on Thursday. “We want renewable investment, and basically you have to have permitting reform in order to get it done,” he said.

Tallying votes

Even if Sanders votes against the funding bill, the measure could still pass the Senate with at least 11 votes from Republicans. And several GOP senators signaled this week that they were eager to revamp the permitting process, a longtime conservative priority.

“I'm an incrementalist. If we can get an increment that's in the right direction, I'm good. I'm happy,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told reporters Wednesday.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said she would lean toward supporting a permitting bill that helped the Mountain Valley Pipeline in her home state, although she cautioned that she had not seen final legislative text.

“The MVP pipeline is one specific I've seen, and I'm all in on that,” Capito told The Climate 202 on Thursday.

On the other side of the Capitol, some House progressives worry about rushing through the permitting bill without adequate time to review its potential consequences, according to a House Democratic aide.

“It merits more time to get the policy right,” said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Even if 50 House Democrats oppose the funding measure, it could still clear the lower chamber with at least 39 votes from Republicans. Herrgott expressed confidence that House GOP lawmakers would back the bill rather than risk a government shutdown over an arcane issue like permitting reform.

A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not respond to a request for comment.

Pressure points

Rising seas could swallow millions of U.S. acres within decades

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the United States could slip below tidal lines over the next few decades as global warming accelerates sea level rise, according to an analysis published Thursday by the research nonprofit Climate Central, The Washington Post's Brady Dennis reports.

Here are the major takeaways from the research, which underscores the consequences of failing to cut greenhouse gas emissions for the most vulnerable people and places:

Sea level rise will shift coastlines — and property lines — with more than 4.4 million acres of land projected to fall below changing tidal boundaries by 2050. That number could jump to 9.1 million acres by 2100.

The Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast stand to lose the most. The report concluded that an estimated 25,000 properties in Louisiana could slip below tidal boundary lines by 2050, amounting to 8.7 percent of the state's total land area. Florida, Texas and North Carolina also face the most widespread economic threats, in that order.

It’s not just about flooded homes; it’s about eroding the revenue that governments need to operate, since there will be fewer properties to tax. The result could be less money to fund schools and fire departments, fix roads, and maintain sewers or other essential services.

Other major costs include the removal of destroyed or abandoned structures and repairs of roadways damaged by floods.

Agency alert

Yellen calls out fossil fuel industry, touts climate law

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen promised to end fossil fuel dependence in the United States during a speech Thursday at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., touting the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act for its potential to cut domestic emissions by 40 percent compared to 2005 levels and jump-start the deployment of renewable energy.

“It will put us well on our way toward a future where we depend on the wind, sun and other clean sources for our energy,” she said. “We will rid ourselves from our current dependence on fossil fuels and the whims of autocrats like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Yellen’s remarks came a week after Group of Seven nations threw support behind her proposal to cap the price of Russian oil, which she has said will help tamp down inflation and ease the energy crunch caused by the war in Ukraine.

Before her speech, Yellen toured the Ford plant where the F-150 Lightning is manufactured, although she did not drive the electric truck herself, according to our colleague Jeff Stein.

Extreme events

This summer was Europe’s hottest on record

Europe just recorded its hottest summer ever amid scorching heat waves, severe drought and widespread wildfires, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, The Post's Sarah Kaplan reports.

For the past three months, the continent has experienced temperatures 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set just last year. August was especially intense, surpassing the 2018 record by a whopping 0.8 degrees Celsius (1.44 degrees Fahrenheit).

Officials have attributed thousands of deaths to the oppressively hot weather across the continent. Scientists have found that the record-shattering season was made significantly worse by human-caused climate change — a trend that is consistent across the globe.

No September on record in the West has seen a heat wave like this

The heat wave that has been covering the American West for 10 days and counting is the hottest and longest ever recorded in September, with nearly 1,000 heat records being broken in the past week alone, The Post's Jason Samenow reports.

Although the region's heat wave peaked Tuesday, it is expected to last through Saturday — a 12th consecutive day. So far, California has seen the most extreme temperatures for the longest stretch of time, with Death Valley hitting 125 degrees on Tuesday — just 1 degree shy of the September California and world records.

The National Weather Service expects that more records will be broken in the remainder of the hot spell, as excessive heat alerts are still in place for 45 million people. Heat waves like this one are predicted to become more common because of human-caused climate change.

In the atmosphere

