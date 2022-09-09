Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Thanks to all of readers who weighed on the Obamas' new White House portraits. Some of you love the new ones, while others much prefer the ones in National Portrait Gallery. Now we await Donald Trump and Melania Trump's portraits … Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Enjoy the weekend, and keep those tips coming: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today's edition … Matt Viser on President Biden's complicated relationship with Queen Elizabeth II ... Who is Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who agreed to appoint a special master in former president Donald Trump's fight with the Justice Department? Ann E. Marimow has the details ... An abortion ballot measure will be put to Michigan voters in November… but first …

At the White House

'I always take issue with the premise that we haven't pushed the envelope'

Seven questions for … Jennifer Klein: We spoke with the executive director of the White House Gender Policy Council, who's taken the lead on the Biden administration's response to the fallout from the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: It’s been nearly two months since President Biden created an interagency task force on reproductive health care services, which you co-chair. What’s the most important step the task force has taken to safeguard abortion rights so far?

Klein: The president said when the decision came down that the only way to restore the right that had been protected by Roe for nearly 50 years is to pass national legislation. I don't know if I could point to one thing because, sadly, when you take away a fundamental right, it's not an easy fix. There's not one executive action that can be taken to restore that right.

One of the things that I think has been very important in this moment is working to ensure that people are getting the care that they need. You've seen the secretary of health and human services issue guidance making clear to health care providers, including pharmacies, that they can't discriminate against people — women, in particular — when they come to get health care services. The Department of Justice brought a suit against the state of Idaho, seeking to enjoin Idaho’s state abortion ban on the grounds that Idaho's law conflicts with and is therefore preempted by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

The Early: A federal judge last month blocked part of the Idaho law for criminalizing abortions performed solely to protect a woman's health, but a Texas court ruled in a separate case that federal law doesn't require states to allow such abortions. Does the administration expect to sue other states that ban abortion to protect women's health?

Klein: I can't speak to additional enforcement actions and legal actions that the Department of Justice might take. But I will say we're getting numerous reports of this kind of thing happening across the country, and the attorney general has been really quite clear that he will remain vigilant to monitor those kinds of cases.

The Early: “Yes, there are limits to executive branch power, there are limits to what the president can do,” Andrea Miller, the president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, told the New York Times last month. “But this just feels like you’ve got to push the boundaries right now. This is a time to pull out all the stops. This is a time to take risks.” What further steps is the White House considering?

Klein: You know, I always take issue with the premise that we haven't pushed the envelope, that we haven't been really aggressive in the actions we're taking — because I think we have. Our standard has been we want to do whatever we can do that is legally permissible to protect women's access to care. And I think we're really doing that.

The Early: Is the White House still considering declaring a public health emergency, as dozens of House Democrats urged Biden to do?

Klein: Nothing is off the table. When we considered that earlier this summer, what we learned was that as good as it sounded — because it is a public health crisis, what is happening out there — we didn't want to do anything that was actually going to put the people we're trying to help at risk. We're worried in particular about doctors and other health care providers, and we're worried about the women that they serve. So on that ground we decided at that point not to pursue the idea of declaring a public health emergency.

The Early: Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last month invited states to apply for Medicaid waivers that would allow them to use federal funds to expand access to abortion. What specifically would these waivers allow states to do?

Klein: Well, the waivers are granted on a case-by-case basis, so the details would have to be worked out between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the individual state. But the idea is that HHS could allow states to serve women traveling from other states to receive care in a state that has applied for a Medicaid waiver.

The Early: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told The Post a few weeks ago that he had urged Biden to make clear that abortion providers in states controlled by Democrats could ship abortion pills to women seeking abortions in any state in the country. Is that under consideration?

Klein: The president directed [Becerra] to protect access to medications approved by the [Food and Drug Administration] for reproductive health care, including drugs used for medication abortion, for miscarriage management and contraception. What is happening right now is that the FDA is going through their evidence-based scientific process to ensure that medication abortion is made available.

Under previous FDA rules, mifepristone [— a pill taken to terminate a pregnancy —] could only be prescribed to patients by a provider in person. But in April of 2021, the FDA announced that it would allow mifepristone to be mailed to patients for the duration of the covid-19 public health emergency, and that is still in effect. In December, FDA determined that it would make this change permanent, which would allow mifepristone to be dispensed from regular brick-and-mortar pharmacies and to continue to be mailed. The agency is in the process of finalizing these modifications, which we expect will take several additional months to complete.

The Early: Do you anticipate Biden will issue another abortion-related executive order?

Klein: At the moment we're focused on implementing the two that he issued, which really provide a pretty aggressive roadmap for actions we can take.

For Biden, Queen Elizabeth II was a motherly figure

The Irishman: “Biden grew up with a set of lessons that included a maxim from his mother: Don’t kiss the pope’s ring, and don’t bow down to the queen,” our colleague Matt Viser writes. “It was meant, he later recalled, as a sign that all people are equal, and no one is superior.”

“But for a man who respects institutions, Queen Elizabeth II was, to Biden and the world, as much of an institution as anyone in modern history. So while Biden — an Irishman to his core — may not have revered the queen as much as some, and did not bow to her as many do, he honored her in his own way.”

Biden’s “strong Irish heritage has been a point of pride with him, and he’s often referred critically to the British rule of Ireland, at least in jest. ‘The BBC?’ Biden said when a reporter from that network once tried, unsuccessfully, to stop him for a question. ‘I’m Irish.’”

“His mother also reportedly wrote poems conveying her dislike of the British and refused to sleep on the bed at a hotel where the queen had once stayed, unwilling to rest in the same spot as the monarch, Biden told screenwriter Georgia Pritchett in an exchange recounted in her recent memoir.”

But “after their meeting last year, he paid her one of the highest compliments Biden can: He compared her to his mother.”

Happening today: King Charles III, Elizabeth’s eldest son, is expected to address the United Kingdom today. On Saturday, the Privy Council will formally name Charles, 73, the kingdom’s new monarch during a televised meeting. Check out The Post’s live blog for all the latest coverage.

From Mar-a-Lago

Justice Dept. seeks to regain access to classified Mar-a-Lago documents

Decision day: “Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked [U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon] to restore their access to classified material seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, saying their ongoing criminal probe needs to determine if there are sensitive government papers that have not been found yet, and signaling that they plan to appeal the issue to a higher court in the interests of national security,” our colleagues Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett report.

Mark your calendar: “Justice Department lawyers told Cannon that if she does not grant them their requested stay by Sept. 15, they would file their appeal in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.”

By the way … who is Aileen Cannon? “Cannon was not yet 40 years old when the federal prosecutor won decisive bipartisan support in a bitterly divided U.S. Senate to claim her seat on the district court in South Florida, in what would be Trump’s final push to fill the federal bench with young conservative lawyers before leaving the White House,” our colleague Ann E. Marimow reports.

“Her profile soared this week after she intervened in the Justice Department investigation into Trump’s possible mishandling of classified information.”

But “with less than two years on the bench, she does not have an extensive record to review.”

More from Trumpworld: Meanwhile, the DOJ “is seeking details about the formation and operation of Trump’s post-presidential political operation, according to three people familiar with the probe, sending a raft of subpoenas in a significant expansion of the criminal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” per our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf.

The campaign

Michigan abortion ballot measure will be put to voters in November

🗳️: “The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a proposal enshrining the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution be added to the November ballot, ending a partisan feud that unexpectedly erupted when a state board refused to approve the question last week,” our colleague Kim Bellware reports.

