Post Politics Now Biden heading to Boston to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech

Today, President Biden is heading to Boston to deliver an address on his goal of cutting the U.S. death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter century. The speech falls on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech in which he outlined his goal to land a man on the moon. The White House is not being subtle about drawing parallels between the two initiatives: Biden will deliver his “Cancer Moonshot” speech from the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston.