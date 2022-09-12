Post Politics Now Biden heading to Boston to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden speaks Sunday during a ceremony at the Pentagon to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
Updated September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published September 12, 2022 at 6:58 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is heading to Boston to deliver an address on his goal of cutting the U.S. death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter century. The speech falls on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech in which he outlined his goal to land a man on the moon. The White House is not being subtle about drawing parallels between the two initiatives: Biden will deliver his “Cancer Moonshot” speech from the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston.

Biden’s trip, which also includes an event focused on infrastructure, is part of a busy week for the president that will conclude Saturday with travel to the United Kingdom ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. In Washington, the House reconvenes this week for the first time this month. The Senate returned last week.

  • 9:40 a.m. Eastern time: Biden departs the White House en route to Boston. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks on the infrastructure law from the airport in Boston. Watch live here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on the “Cancer Moonshot” from Boston. Watch live here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a reception for the Democratic National Committee in Boston.

