Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we're reading the Onion's tips on “what to say to someone who denies climate change.” One tip: “If sea levels rise, thousands of New Yorkers could relocate to your hometown.” 😂 But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Inflation Reduction Act includes zero dollars for resilience to climate disasters The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes the biggest infusion of federal spending yet to tackle the climate crisis — roughly $369 billion to slash greenhouse gas emissions and bolster clean energy.

Of that $369 billion, one might ask, how much is devoted to ensuring that the nation's infrastructure is built to withstand mounting weather disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes and floods?

Not much. Zero dollars, to be precise.

While the landmark law contains historic investments in curbing planet-warming emissions, it provides no money for making infrastructure more resilient to disasters, even as climate change increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather events across the country.

“It includes absolutely nothing to ensure that buildings are built to withstand natural hazards at a time when natural hazards are expected to increase because of climate change,” said Gabriel Maser, vice president of federal relations at the International Code Council, a nonprofit organization that develops model building codes.

To be sure, the climate law provides $1 billion for new and existing buildings to slash energy use and meet the latest energy codes. The bipartisan infrastructure law, which President Biden signed in November, also included investments in resilience.

Yet neither law would prevent new or retrofitted buildings from being swept away in floodwaters or burning down in a wildfire — the latter of which would release more emissions into the atmosphere.

“From our perspective, it's a suboptimal strategy,” Maser said. “It would be like putting a brand new Tesla motor in a 1990s-era Dodge Caravan pre-airbags and then providing subsidies for people to buy that.”

'Horse trading' on the Hill

In September 2021, as congressional Democrats began crafting the climate package, advocates sent a letter to lawmakers requesting $300 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the implementation, adoption and enforcement of hazard-resistant building codes.

“The National Institute of Building Sciences estimates that modern building codes save $11 for every $1 invested,” said the letter, which was signed by more than 50 organizations representing engineers, emergency responders, manufacturers, contractors and insurers.

An earlier version of the climate package provided half the requested amount — $150 million — for hazard-resistant building codes. That version of the law, which passed the House in November, was appropriately called the Build Back Better Act.

But that provision was ultimately cut from the measure during private negotiations this summer between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who insisted on trimming the package.

“It would have been better to have it in there, but I also understand that Senator Schumer had to do his horse trading,” said W. Craig Fugate, the former head of FEMA under President Barack Obama. “Once he got a deal, it was hard to add anything back in.”

Fugate, who previously led Florida's emergency agency during seven hurricanes, said stronger building codes can play a crucial role in helping structures withstand severe storms.

After Hurricane Charley in 2004, for instance, the results of stiffer regulations were on vivid display in Florida's coastal towns. Powerful winds razed or damaged thousands of older homes, while newer construction was unscathed.

The path forward

Alice Hill, a former special assistant to Obama and senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council, called on Congress to prioritize hazard-resistant building codes, despite its packed agenda before November's midterm elections.

“It's an area that isn't particularly sexy, but it's actually foundational to our safety,” said Hill, a senior fellow on energy and environment at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is landmark legislation that will help the country reduce emissions,” she added. “But I wouldn't call it a resilience or adaptation bill. We will need further action by the federal government to help all of us prepare for what we're already seeing outside our windows.”

Natalie Enclade, executive director of the BuildStrong Coalition, an organization that advocates for updated building codes, urged the Senate to pass the Resilient AMERICA Act, which would empower FEMA to support the adoption of stronger codes through its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), passed the House in April with bipartisan support. But the measure has since stalled in the Senate. The legislation , which was introduced byChair(D-Ore.), passed the House in April with bipartisan support. But the measure has since stalled in the Senate.

A House Democratic aide said DeFazio is now pushing for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over FEMA, to hold a hearing on the bill. The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Pressure points

White House alarm rises over Europe as Putin threatens energy supply

White House officials have grown increasingly alarmed about Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to cancel natural gas shipments to Europe, as the continent stares down an energy crisis ahead of winter, The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports.

After Western nations moved to put a cap on Russian oil prices to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Putin said last week that he would retaliate by cutting off oil and gas shipments.

Some White House officials think that Putin's threat is at least in part a bluff, since Russia needs revenue from its energy exports to fund the war in Ukraine. But aides to President Biden have in recent days renewed their efforts to boost exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe, aiming to see whether American producers can help fill the gap, according to two White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

GOP drops gas price rhetoric from campaign ads as inflation fears fade

For months, Republicans have focused their campaign ads on rising prices at the gas pump, seeking to weaponize the issue ahead of November's midterm elections. But GOP officials have dropped that rhetoric as inflation concerns fade, with gas prices down by more than $1 a gallon since their June peak, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, The Post's Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey, Isaac Arnsdorf and Jeff Stein report.

Only about 1 percent of ads mentioned “gas prices” in early September, according to data from the tracking firm AdImpact, compared to 1 in about every 6 ads that mentioned those words in July.

Instead, “crime” has become a central message of Republicans, with the word being used in 29 percent of ads, up from about 12 percent in July.

Air conditioning has a climate problem. New technology could help.

Climate change has created a vexing paradox: Rising global temperatures are prompting more people to use air-conditioning units, which in turn accelerate global warming. The good news is that researchers and start-ups are racing to create cutting-edge AC units that are better for the planet, The Post's Shannon Osaka reports.

According to the International Energy Agency, the number of AC units in buildings across the globe could reach 5.6 billion by 2050, a big jump from the roughly 2 billion units today. Current AC units suck tons of electricity from the grid, and their chemical refrigerants can accelerate global warming.

But companies say that the next generation of AC units will emit fewer greenhouse gases and use less energy to operate, helping customers save money on their utility bills. Some newer AC units use different refrigerants that have less planet-warming potential, while others use “variable speed compressors,” which allow the units to run on different speeds, depending on the temperature outside.

Still, some of the new designs may take years to hit the market, according to Ankit Kalanki, a manager at Third Derivative, a climate tech accelerator co-founded by the energy think tank RMI. In the meantime, Kalanki recommended looking at three factors when buying a new AC unit: the type of refrigerant used, the efficiency rating, and whether the unit has a variable speed compressor.

On the Hill this week

The House is back in session this week. Here's what we've got on tap:

On Wednesday: The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing on the alleged role of public relations firms in helping the oil and gas industry spread climate disinformation and delay legislative solutions to global warming. The firms Singer Associates, Story Partners and Pac/West Communications were invited to testify but declined to attend, according to the committee.

The House Agriculture Committee will meet to discuss soil health practices and programs that support regenerative agriculture, which helps sequester carbon.

The House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will hold a hearing titled “The Legal Assault on Environmental Activists and the First Amendment.”

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will meet to consider the nomination of Shailen Bhatt to be administrator of the Transportation Department’s Federal Highway Administration.

On Thursday: The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing on Big Oil’s contributions to climate change, focusing on the industry’s high prices, record profits, and commitments to reduce pollution and tackle global warming.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on the federal government’s role in supporting the commercialization of fusion energy, an environmentally friendly power source.

House Natural Resources Committee will mark up four resolutions directing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to share certain documents with lawmakers, including documents related to the Interior Department's Thewill mark up four resolutions directing Interior Secretaryto share certain documents with lawmakers, including documents related to the's new five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing. The resolutions were all introduced by Republicans.

In the atmosphere

Viral

