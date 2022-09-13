Post Politics Now Biden to host White House celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act

Today, thousands of supporters from across the country are expected at the White House as President Biden stages a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling new law that aims to lower prescription drug costs, address global warming, raise taxes on some billion-dollar corporations and reduce the federal deficit. Biden and fellow Democrats are trying to promote the bill in advance of the November midterm elections, citing it as evidence that their party can get important things done in Washington.
Hours ahead of the event, the federal government is scheduled to release the consumer price index for August, offering a snapshot of the state of inflation. Both parties are eager to spin the numbers, with Biden arguing that he is trying to rein in inflation while Republicans counter that it remains unacceptably high.