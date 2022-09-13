Post Politics Now Biden to host White House celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden speaks about fighting cancer Monday at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. (Vanessa Leroy/Bloomberg)
Updated September 13, 2022 at 7:16 a.m. EDT|Published September 13, 2022 at 7:02 a.m. EDT

Today, thousands of supporters from across the country are expected at the White House as President Biden stages a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling new law that aims to lower prescription drug costs, address global warming, raise taxes on some billion-dollar corporations and reduce the federal deficit. Biden and fellow Democrats are trying to promote the bill in advance of the November midterm elections, citing it as evidence that their party can get important things done in Washington.

Hours ahead of the event, the federal government is scheduled to release the consumer price index for August, offering a snapshot of the state of inflation. Both parties are eager to spin the numbers, with Biden arguing that he is trying to rein in inflation while Republicans counter that it remains unacceptably high.

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern time: The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for August.
  • 1:35 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act. Watch live here.
  • 6:50 p.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) swears in three new members: Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) and Joe Sempolinski (R-N.Y.).

