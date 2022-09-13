Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One-third of all student debt in the United States is held by people under the age of 30. That’s more than $550 billion, as of last year, according to the Education Data Initiative. Most of that is federal debt — money owed as repayment to the government. A third of those age 18 to 30 have student loan debt, a percentage twice that of any other age group.

In other words, it’s people in that age group who might be expected to respond most favorably to President Biden’s announcement last month that he was forgiving a portion of federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. The response of young Americans to such a proposal was unquestionably part of the administration’s calculus; Biden’s approval rating among young people fell farther than with any other age group as his poll numbers sank. Many Democrats hoped and expected that debt relief would help turn that around.

So far, any such political effect is hard to measure.

FiveThirtyEight compiles an average of recent polling that gives us a broad sense of how Biden is viewed by American adults. Over the past year, the trend in his approval had been moving in one direction: downward. But then at the end of July, it reversed. Biden’s approval started heading back up. His net approval — that is, approval minus disapproval — went from minus-22 on July 25 to minus-11 now.

Notice the three dates that are flagged on that chart. The first (labeled A) is June 20, when the average price of a gallon of gas peaked, according to the Energy Information Administration. Then there was the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by the Senate on Aug. 7 (“B”). On Aug. 24, Biden announced student debt relief.

As you can see, the change in direction predates either of those latter two developments. What’s more, the reversal has been fairly steady; there doesn’t appear to be any acceleration or deceleration in the approval rating related to either the IRA or debt relief. What has continued, though, is the drop in gas prices, now in its 13th week.

On Monday, a poll was released by Investor’s Business Daily indicating that young Americans had seen a surge in approval for Biden that’s attributed to the passage of IRA and debt relief. But that’s not as clear as it may seem, with the paper admitting that debt relief “probably” aided Biden, though “it’s not clear how much.”

That poll also conflicts with data from YouGov’s weekly polling. YouGov’s data shows a turnaround similar to the one seen in FiveThirtyEight’s average. (YouGov’s polls are part of that average but a relatively small part.) It lines up more neatly with the passage of the IRA, in part because it’s a weekly figure and not a daily average. (On the charts below, individual weekly polls are indicated with dots; three-week averages are shown as lines. Net approval compares the averages.)

When we look at Americans under 30 — the group with the most debt — there’s been little to no movement at all. In the past six weeks, that group’s approval of Biden has ranged from 42 percent to 48 percent, including 48 percent in the most recent survey. But that’s where the under-30 group polled in mid-August, too, before debt relief. In the first poll after relief was announced, Biden was at 45 percent.

There’s a lot of volatility in those numbers, admittedly, even using averages. But comparisons over time are useful here for obvious reasons.

Among the next oldest age group in YouGov’s polling, there’s a more noticeable improvement for the president. This is a group that itself has a lot of student-loan debt — even more than the under-30 group, according to Education Data Initiative numbers. Again, though, the increase in approval is more obviously linked to the turnaround in gas prices than debt relief.

In YouGov’s most recent poll, Biden’s approval was back under 50 percent — several points lower than it was before debt relief was announced.

It’s certainly possible that polling has not yet picked up on a surge in approval among younger Americans. It’s also possible that approval will increase once loan forgiveness occurs in a few weeks. This may also be one of a number of issues that have less effect on polling than on possible Election Day turnout. It’s not yet clear.

But then if gas prices keep dropping, the White House may not be that worried about the political effects of debt relief anyway.

