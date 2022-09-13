Voters to cast ballots in final primaries, with heated GOP fights in N.H.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2022 primaries are concluding Tuesday on a familiar note — with voters in Republican races choosing between far-right, election-denying candidates and more moderate rivals, and party leaders divided in contests factoring into the battle for control of Congress. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Voters are heading to the polls in three states, marking the end of this year’s nominating process for the two major parties: Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The primaries allow voters one more chance to choose party standard-bearers after months of fierce intraparty battles that highlighted divisions on both sides over policy, personality, and ideology, among other things.

The races in New Hampshire captured the interest of national strategists in both parties heading into Tuesday, since they will help shape the fight for control of both chambers of Congress in November. The Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc against state Senate President Chuck Morse.

Bolduc, who has led the GOP field in some pre-primary polling, has echoed Donald Trump’s false claims that the former president won the 2020 election. He has voiced openness to abolishing the FBI, accused party leaders of “rigging” a 2020 primary that he narrowly lost, and has been highly critical of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Morse is backed by Sununu, a relative moderate in the party who rejected efforts by Senate GOP leaders to recruit him to run against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.). A group with ties to Senate Republican leaders has run ads on Morse’s behalf and Morse has defended the validity of the 2020 election in New Hampshire, even as he did not oppose GOP challenges to results in a pair of other states.

Through mid-August, Republican candidates who claimed inaccurately that the 2020 election results were fraudulent had prevailed in more than half of the races they’ve run in this year, according to a Washington Post analysis of hundreds of federal and state primaries. That record reflects in part the continued influence in the GOP of Trump, who continues to falsely assert in public comments that the election was stolen from him.

Trump has not made an endorsement in the New Hampshire Senate primary or either of the state’s House primaries, a noticeable absence after weighing in on scores of other intraparty contests this year.

Sununu, whose family is an institution in New Hampshire politics, had called Bolduc a “conspiracy theorist.” Still, at a weekend stop at a seafood festival here, he said that he would support Bolduc or any other Republican who won the nomination. On Monday, Sununu predicted a close GOP race, but said he believed Morse would win.

For a time, national Republicans viewed the path to winning back control of the Senate as potentially running heavily through New Hampshire. When Sununu opted instead to seek reelection, local and national Republicans coalesced around Morse as the strongest alternative to Bolduc — who has embraced the fight against the party establishment.

“It’s just noise. I’ve combated that for two years,” said Bolduc in an interview after a Saturday evening town hall in Laconia.

National Democrats have signaled a belief Hassan would have an easier time holding her seat in November against Bolduc, and they have spent millions attacking Morse — a strategy of interference they’ve employed in GOP primaries around the country.

While New Hampshire has leaned Democratic in the past few presidential elections, Republicans believed it was within reach in a midterm year that looked dire for Democrats. While Democrats are still at risk of losing the Senate, public polling indicates they are faring better than expected in many of the tightest races in the country.

The Democratic incumbents in the state’s two U.S. House seats are also facing challenging reelections in November, according to nonpartisan analysts, heightening the stakes of the Republican primaries in both contests. In the 1st Congressional District, Matt Mowers, a 2016 Trump campaign aide who worked in the 45th president’s administration, is vying for a rematch against Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who narrowly defeated him in 2020.

The primary has divided House GOP leadership, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) supporting Mowers and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the Republican Conference chair, supporting Karoline Leavitt, a former staffer of hers and ex-member of the Trump White House press team.

Leavitt is portraying herself as an “America First” insurgent running against the Washington establishment, even as she touts her endorsement from a top House Republican. She has emphasized that she has called the 2020 election rigged and Mowers hasn’t. Mowers has said there were “irregularities” in the count.

“The people are with me,” Leavitt told reporters in Londonderry, N.H., on Thursday night, before speaking at a rally with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).

Also on the ballot is Gail Huff Brown, a former TV news anchor and the wife of Scott Brown, former Republican senator from Massachusetts. Her TV ads emphasize her support for “choice” and New Hampshire’s new law on abortion. Access to the procedure is legal but limited in the state.

A similar dynamic is playing out in the 2nd Congressional District, where Keene Mayor George Hansel (R), who favors abortion rights and is endorsed by Sununu, is facing Robert Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer who is running to his right and opposes abortion rights. As in the Senate race, Democrats have spent money highlighting Burns, who they see as easier to defeat in the fall than Hansel. Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster is the incumbent seeking reelection.

While Burns acknowledges that Biden won in 202, he has claimed that “a ton” of other unspecified elections were “stolen” in 2020. Hansel has recognized Biden’s win.

In Rhode Island and Delaware on Tuesday, Democrats are navigating some high-stakes contested primaries of their own. An open seat in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin is seen as one of Republicans’ most promising chances to flip a seat in their endeavor to win back the House majority. There, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former Commerce Department lawyer Sarah Morgenthau, and former state Rep. David Segal are among the Democrats vying for the nomination, with some notable differences between them.

Only Segal has supported the Biden administration’s decision to forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for many borrowers. Republican Allan Fung, who carried the district in two failed runs for governor, is unopposed for his party’s nomination. President Biden carried the district by 14 points in 2020, giving Democrats hope of retaining the seat in November.

There is also a contested Democratic primary for governor. Gov. Dan McKee (D), who replaced Gina Raimondo after she was appointed to Biden’s cabinet to lead the Commerce Department, has competition from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, business executive Helena Foulkes, and former Secretary of State Matt Brown. Foulkes received a late assist from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who came to the state to campaign for her on Sunday.

“If I didn’t think that she could win this, I would have never encouraged her to put herself in the arena,” Pelosi told voters in Providence. “She is about getting the job done.”

Brown and running mate Cynthia Mendes, a state senator, got a late endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who did not campaign in the state. Both Democrats are part of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, a liberal project to replace the state’s more conservative leadership and pass an agenda that includes a $19 minimum wage and universal health care.

Weigel reported from New Hampshire.

