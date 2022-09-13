Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will probably designate a historic military site in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with the matter, Maxine scooped yesterday.

Biden has yet to create a national monument since taking office. The new designation would apply to Colorado's Camp Hale, a World War II-era military training ground along the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountains, and the Tenmile Range, which have attracted visitors for their stunning landscapes and provide habitat for wildlife including elk, bears, otters, lynxes and migratory songbirds.

The official designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument could come as soon as this month, although no final decisions have been made, according to one person familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

The move would bypass gridlock on Capitol Hill, where Republicans have opposed legislation sponsored by Colorado Democrats — including Sen. Michael F. Bennet, who faces a tougher-than-expected reelection race — to permanently protect these sites and other historic state landscapes.

As Biden eyes the sites in Colorado, he faces a flurry of calls from congressional Democrats, environmentalists and Indigenous leaders to protect other landscapes across the country.

Here are three other proposed national monuments, although advocates are pushing for many more:

Castner Range in Texas

In March, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Castner Range in El Paso, as The Climate 202 reported at the time. The site encompasses about 7,000 acres that the Army used for weapons training and testing until the 1970s.

While Castner Range is off-limits to the public because of unexploded ordnance, it provides habitat for wildlife including bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes, badgers, sandpipers and roadrunners.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) last year introduced legislation to create the Castner Range National Monument. She also added language to the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act authorizing the Army to transfer management of Castner Range to the Interior Department for a potential national monument designation. (At the moment, the Army says it can only transfer management of the site to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.)

“Activists have been trying to preserve Castner Range for five decades now,” Escobar said in an interview Monday. “Through the years, we have seen some pieces of Castner Range sold off for development. And naturally, that is alarming to us as a community.”

Escobar called it “fantastic news” that Biden will probably protect the sites in Colorado.

“I sincerely hope that Castner Range is next on their list,” she said. “We've had great conversations with the White House. I remain hopeful.”

Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada

Haaland last week visited a site in southern Nevada known as Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, to discuss how to protect the area with tribal and local community leaders. Several Native American nations consider the site sacred, including the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and the Bishop Paiute Tribe.

“It's an area that has been occupied since time immemorial, and it's home to so many important cultural resources for all of the Indigenous people in this region,” said Taylor Patterson, executive director of the Native Voters Alliance Nevada and a Bishop Paiute tribal member.

Craig Bakerjian, Avi Kwa Ame campaign manager for the Nevada Conservation League, said he was encouraged to learn that the sites in Colorado could receive federal protections.

“I mean, it's not a race or a competition,” he said. “A rising tide lifts all ships here. We would love to see places across the country get designated as national monuments.”

Plum Island in Long Island Sound

In an Aug. 31 letter, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) urged Biden to protect Plum Island from development, whether by designating it as a national monument or a national heritage area.

The island is home to several endangered and vulnerable species, such as the piping plover and roseate tern, as well as two locations on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I am in favor of any alternative that will preserve Plum Island without commercial or residential development,” Blumenthal said in an interview Monday.

“The advantage of a national monument is that it can be done by the president under the Antiquities Act, without legislation,” he added. “But there may be equally effective ways to do it with bipartisan support.”

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the three sites.

On the Hill

Senate Republicans release permitting reform bill, countering Manchin-Schumer deal

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Monday introduced legislation to speed up the federal approval process for energy projects, as Democrats wrangle over a similar deal from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

The Simplify Timelines and Assure Regulatory Transparency Act would provide “regulatory certainty” for states and developers, according to Capito, the top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. It would also expedite the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is set to run through West Virginia and was a top priority for Manchin in the deal he made with Schumer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

Thirty-eight Republicans signed on to Capito’s bill, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), whose approval indicates that a majority of the party will probably back the measure.

The legislation comes in response to a lack of public text for the deal between Manchin and Schumer, who face strong opposition from liberal House lawmakers refusing to support the measure in a stopgap funding bill over environmental justice concerns.

To help marshal the 10 Republican votes needed for his deal to pass, Manchin is enlisting the help of energy industry executives, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, Ari Natter reports for Bloomberg News. However, Manchin is now concerned that the new GOP bill could strip the needed Republican support for his version, the people said. Manchin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Extreme events

Maps show where extreme heat shattered 7,000 records this summer

From early June through Labor Day, more than 7,000 daily temperature records across the nation were toppled, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, The Post's Harry Stevens and Jason Samenow report. More than 400 monthly records and 27 all-time records were also shattered.

This summer marked the nation's third hottest on record, with heat falling in waves as residents saw little relief from the cascading effects of climate change. Temperatures soared across the Southwest in June; wildfires burned across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest in July; Midwestern farms went dry in August; and a rare spurt of heat crept up in the West again in September, straining the area's power grid.

Agency alert

Interior proposes strengthening offshore drilling safety rules

The Interior Department on Monday proposed strengthening safety rules for offshore oil and gas drilling that were weakened by President Donald Trump, Rachel Frazin reports for The Hill.

President Barack Obama unveiled the regulations after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which killed 11 workers and released 134 million gallons of fuel into the Gulf of Mexico. The Trump administration loosened those rules in 2019.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters Monday that the changes will better protect workers and the public. She slammed the Trump-era rollback, saying it was done to “tip the balance of oversight of offshore activities back to the oil and gas industry.”

International climate

E.U. might tax fossil fuel companies to help ease energy crunch

The European Union is considering taxing the surplus profits of oil and gas companies to help residents cope with soaring energy bills, according to a draft plan seen Monday by Kate Abnett and Ingrid Melander of Reuters.

Under the proposal, oil, gas, coal and refining companies would have to make payments based on excessive profits earned during fiscal 2022 despite the rising energy costs for consumers amid the war in Ukraine. The draft, which is set to be publicly released this week, is subject to change and would need to be approved by the 27 E.U. member nations to take effect.

“Those profits do not correspond to any regular profit that these entities would or could have expected to obtain in normal circumstances,” the draft plan says.

Meanwhile, Nada al-Nashif, the acting United Nations human rights chief, on Monday urged European countries to avoid “backtracking” on the transition to clean energy, as the intensifying energy crisis prompts some nations to increase their reliance on fossil fuels, Jamey Keaten reports for the Associated Press.

In the atmosphere

