Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1971, police and guards stormed the Attica Correctional Facility in New York after a four-day inmate rebellion. The crisis left 32 inmates and 11 hostages dead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea GOP primaries, Democratic shenanigans shape today’s vote Back in April, at the annual white-tie dinner thrown by the Gridiron Club of journalists, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) delivered a memorable crack about former president Donald Trump: “I don’t think he’s so crazy he should be in a mental asylum. But if he’s in one, he’s not getting out.”

Today, Sununu faces the verdict of Granite State voters he has tried to persuade not to support a Trump-aligned candidate, Don Bolduc, a retired general who agrees with the former president’s nonsense claim he won the 2020 election.

Bolduc faces off against state Senate President Chuck Morse, whom Sununu has endorsed, in the primary to determine the GOP nominee to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan, seen as one of the more vulnerable Democrats heading into November’s midterm elections.

is most afraid to face in this election.” The governor has also pushed Trump to endorse Morse, but the former president has stayed quiet. In a Sunday column in New Hampshire’s Union Leader, Sununu called Morse the candidate Hassan “.” The governor has also pushed Trump to endorse Morse, but the former president has stayed quiet.

The New Hampshire primaries — Republicans will also pick two House candidates they hope will defeat Democratic incumbents and help the GOP take the chamber — aren’t just about Trump’s hold on the party, and the internal warfare between his wing and the establishment.

Democratic meddling

They’re also about the controversial way Democrats this year have spent millions of dollars trying to exploit those tensions by helping Republican candidates they think will be too extreme to win a general election even against a weak member of President Biden’s party.

The Daily 202 has looked at this phenomenon before, how much of a gamble it is, and at the criticism it has drawn from across the spectrum. The rewards are pretty obvious, and so are the risks in an environment largely seen as good for Republican ambitions.

But my colleague Annie Linskey just took a searching look through the data, and it’s worth a read.

“Democrats have spent nearly $19 million across eight states in primaries this year amplifying far-right Republican candidates who have questioned or denied the validity of the 2020 election, according to a Washington Post analysis, interfering in GOP contests to elevate rivals they see as easier to defeat in November, even as those candidates have promoted false or baseless claims,” she found.

“Total Democratic spending rises to roughly $53 million when a ninth state, Illinois, is added. There, the Democratic Governors Association and the campaign of Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent a combined $34.5 million successfully elevating a GOP candidate who has said it was ‘appalling’ that party leaders in Illinois wanted Trump to concede the 2020 election.”

“In New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, where Rep. Annie Kuster (D) is seeking reelection, a group called Democrats Serve is directing about $100,000 into TV commercials accentuating the conservative credentials of Robert Burns, an otherwise poorly-funded Republican House candidate who acknowledges that President Biden won but has claimed that ‘a ton’ of other unspecified elections were ‘stolen’ in 2020,” Annie reported.

“All told, Democrats directly interfered in at least 13 primaries — six gubernatorial races, two Senate contests, and five House campaigns. Their efforts have been successful four times, with the two outstanding contests to be decided on Tuesday in New Hampshire.”

Meddling strategies

That meddling has generally taken two forms, Annie found.

Ads claiming a GOP candidate is too conservative, or too into guns, or would impose severe limits on abortion, or is too close to Trump — all of which can boost their standing with Republican primary voters.

Ads attacking Republicans going after the more mainstream GOP candidates in ways designed to drive a wedge between them and primary voters.

In many cases, Democrats have spent far more than the Republican they were trying to help, Annie found. In one Colorado race, they spent 30 times as much.

Sununu has tried to draw attention to the gambit in New Hampshire.

“It’s no surprise that the Democrats fear Chuck Morse. They are so afraid at the prospect of Chuck Morse taking on Sen. Hassan that her liberal ally, Sen. Chuck Schumer, is meddling in our Republican primary, spending over $3 million to falsely attack Chuck Morse,” he said in Sunday’s column.

In an August interview with NH Journal, Sununu said of Bolduc “he’s not a serious candidate, he’s really not” and called him a “conspiracy-theory extremist.” (Bolduc has called Sununu a “communist-Chinese sympathizer” whose family business “supports terrorism.” He has walked those comments back, but …)

Elections outcomes are not (or rarely) monocausal, so it may be difficult to gauge how much of a role Democratic campaigning played in the New Hampshire primary.

But, as The Daily 202 noted in July, while Biden has repeatedly warned “you can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy,” you apparently can still get Democratic dollars.

What’s happening now

House Oversight panel asks Archives to assess whether White House records remain in Trump’s possession

“In a letter sent Tuesday to the acting archivist of the United States, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) urged the Archives to ‘seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office,’” Jacqueline Alemany reports.

Rising food and housing costs kept inflation high in August

“Prices were up 8.3 percent in August compared to 12 months earlier, higher than analysts expected. The overall figure was lower than the inflation rate notched in the previous two months, but still higher than expected given the sharp decrease in gasoline prices in recent weeks,” Rachel Siegel reports.

"The food index increased 11.4% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979." — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 13, 2022

Twitter whistleblower testifies on Capitol Hill

“Twitter whistleblower Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko appears Tuesday morning before the Senate, as his allegations of widespread security vulnerabilities ignite new political head winds and legal challenges for the social network,” Cat Zakrzewski, Joseph Menn, Faiz Siddiqui and Cristiano Lima report.

Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022

Security plans take shape for the queen's funeral, with Biden to attend

“President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have accepted invitations to the event, according to the White House, for a historic day of pomp and ceremony as the United Kingdom marks the passing of its longest-reigning monarch,” Adela Suliman reports.

What happens to the British Embassy in Washington's condolence book for the queen? “The book, as well as eight others on display at consulates around the country, will be sent to Buckingham Palace to be given to King Charles III and the royal family and kept in the archives,” “The book, as well as eight others on display at consulates around the country, will be sent to Buckingham Palace to be given to King Charles III and the royal family and kept in the archives,” the Washingtonian explains

Lunchtime reads from The Post

A record number of Black candidates for higher offices aim to reshape U.S. politics

“A record number of Black men and women are running for U.S. Senate and governor this fall, with the potential to increase diversity in the nation’s top elected offices, which are still overwhelmingly held by White men,” Tim Craig reports.

“Since Reconstruction, voters have elected just seven Black senators and two Black governors. This year, 16 Black candidates — 13 Democrats and three Republicans — are major party nominees, from Florida and across the Deep South to traditional Midwestern battlegrounds like Wisconsin. While many of them face tough odds, some have posted strong poll numbers and fundraising totals, waging credible campaigns that challenge long-held attitudes about whether Black candidates can be competitive in statewide races.”

The war in Ukraine

Ukraine extends battlefield gains as Kremlin reels from setback

“Blue-and-yellow flags were raised in more liberated towns and villages in northeast Ukraine on Monday, as the stunning counteroffensive that pushed Russia into a messy retreat boosted optimism at home and abroad over a potential turning point in the war, and renewed international calls to send Ukraine more weapons in hopes of hastening Russia’s defeat,” Isabelle Khurshudyan, Steve Hendrix, Dan Lamothe, Emily Rauhala and David L. Stern report.

… and beyond

The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting

“For all of the recent uproar over voting rights, little attention has been paid to one of the most sustained and brazen suppression campaigns in America: the effort to block help at the voting booth for people who struggle to read — a group that amounts to about 48 million Americans, or more than a fifth of the adult population. ProPublica analyzed the voter turnout in 3,000 counties and found that those with lower estimated literacy rates, on average, had lower turnout,” an investigation from ProPublica and Gray TV/Investigate TV found.

Stock trades reported by nearly a fifth of Congress show possible conflicts

“The potential for conflicts in stock trading by members of Congress — and their choice so far not to impose stricter limits on themselves — has long drawn criticism, especially when particularly blatant cases emerge. But the Times analysis demonstrates the scale of the issue: Over the three-year period, more than 3,700 trades reported by lawmakers from both parties posed potential conflicts between their public responsibilities and private finances,” the New York Times's Kate Kelly, Adam Playford and Alicia Parlapiano report.

The Biden agenda

U.S. proposes new safety measures for offshore oil-and-gas industry

“The Biden administration said Monday it would revise safety requirements for offshore oil and gas producers, reversing some of former President Donald Trump’s moves to pare back regulations on the industry that were imposed after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster,” the Wall Street Journal's Ted Mann reports.

As U.S. rail strike looms, White House aides scramble to avert crisis

“President Biden made calls to union leaders and rail companies Monday, pressing for a deal to avert a national railroad strike that is days away from shutting down much of the country’s transportation infrastructure, according to a White House official,” Tyler Pager, Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeff Stein report.

Soldiers called it ‘Camp Hell.’ Biden eyes it as a national monument.

“President Biden is likely to designate a historic military site in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with the matter, which could bar mining and drilling there,” Maxine Joselow reports.

Biden touts cancer ‘moonshot’ at JFK Library, despite setbacks

“The anti-cancer effort, initially launched in the final year of the Obama administration and frequently touted by Biden on the campaign trail, has faced setbacks and struggles under his administration, and researchers hoped the presidential infusion of energy would set it on a better trajectory,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Laurie McGinley and Matt Viser report.

U.S. seeks to bring Mexico on board with plans for chips, clean energy

“U.S. officials wound up a day of high-level meetings with their Mexican counterparts optimistic that they can bring their southern trade partner on board with multibillion-dollar plans to boost regional production of semiconductors and renewable energy,” WSJ's Anthony Harrup and Jessica Donati report.

When abortions are performed, visualized

Hot on the left

Domestic workers, long excluded from labor protections, call for codified rights

"Over Labor Day weekend, President Joe Biden addressed steelworkers at a rally in Milwaukee. He lauded American laborers, including “electricians, ironworkers, letter carriers, Teamsters, laborers, brick layers transit workers, plumbers, pipefitters, steelworkers,” the 19th's Sara Luterman reports.

“Not in the president’s mentions: America’s 2.2 million domestic workers, who include house cleaners, home care workers and nannies, among others. These workers, mostly women, disproportionately immigrants and women of color, have long been left out of conversations about labor and the legal protections afforded to other workers. ”

Hot on the right

DeSantis’s ‘full armor of God’ rhetoric reaches Republicans. But is he playing with fire?

“[Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] and other Republicans on the campaign trail are blending elements of Christianity with being American and portraying their battle against their political opponents as one between good and evil. Those dynamics have some political observers and religious leaders worrying that such rhetoric could become dangerous, as it could mobilize fringe groups who could be prone to violence in an attempt to have the government recognize their beliefs,” the Miami Herald's Ana Ceballos reports.

Today in Washington

At 3 p.m., Biden will host an event to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

In closing

Have you heard? iMessages can finally be edited and deleted

“A few details to keep in mind: You only have 15 minutes to edit a message — Apple shrank the window after feedback that longer windows could be abused,” Geoffrey A. Fowler explains.

“The person on the receiving end will see a note that you’ve edited or unsent the message. They will also have the ability to see your unedited text by tapping and holding on that Edited flag. So you might have some explaining to do.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

