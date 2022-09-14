Post Politics Now Biden headed to Detroit to highlight investment in electric vehicles

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
The latest: Sen. Hassan attacks Bolduc as N.H. GOP race remains uncalled
The latest: Russia spent millions on secret global political campaign, U.S. intelligence finds
On our radar: A surge of federal hate-crime prosecutions this year
President Biden delivers remarks during a celebration of the passage of the Inflation Reduction on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. (Elizbeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
Updated September 14, 2022 at 7:35 a.m. EDT|Published September 14, 2022 at 7:15 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is headed to Detroit to tour the North American International Auto Show and tout his administration’s investments in electric vehicles, including funding to build a network of chargers across the country that was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that he signed last year. The trip is part of stepped-up travel in advance of the midterms to highlight his party’s agenda.

On Tuesday, voters in three states — New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware — went to the polls, marking the end of this year’s nominating process. A closely watched GOP Senate primary in New Hampshire has yet to be called by the Associated Press, but early Wednesday, state Senate President Chuck Morse conceded the race to retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.

Your daily dashboard

  • 8:45 a.m. Eastern time: Biden departs the White House en route to Detroit. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden tours the auto show in Detroit.
  • Noon Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on electric vehicles in Detroit. Watch live here.
  • 3:10 p.m. Eastern: Biden attends a Democratic National Committee reception in Detroit.

