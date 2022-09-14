Post Politics Now Biden headed to Detroit to highlight investment in electric vehicles

Today, President Biden is headed to Detroit to tour the North American International Auto Show and tout his administration’s investments in electric vehicles, including funding to build a network of chargers across the country that was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that he signed last year. The trip is part of stepped-up travel in advance of the midterms to highlight his party’s agenda.
On Tuesday, voters in three states — New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware — went to the polls, marking the end of this year’s nominating process. A closely watched GOP Senate primary in New Hampshire has yet to be called by the Associated Press, but early Wednesday, state Senate President Chuck Morse conceded the race to retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.