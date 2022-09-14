Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1812, Napoleon Bonaparte’s Grande Armée entered Moscow, only to find the city had been evacuated, the czarist army had retreated, and there wasn’t much food available for the French troops. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea GOP is split on providing policy specifics. Graham’s abortion ban shows why. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide has highlighted a schism between Republicans who want to keep the midterm election spotlight squarely on President Biden and those who want to tell voters exactly what they plan to do if they retake Congress.

You can see the calculation for being stingy with details. As Biden says regularly: “Don’t compare me to the almighty… compare me to the alternative.” Even at 44 percent job approval, he’s more popular than the Republican party. And Democrats have a slight edge on the generic ballot against the GOP.

Advertisement

But on issues like inflation, and managing the economy generally, he struggles with voters. And Republicans have been hammering him on violent crime and undocumented immigration across the southern border. If you’re the GOP, why change the subject?

In crass political terms, the South Carolina Republican’s legislation won’t pass in this Congress, would face an uphill slog unless the GOP makes unexpectedly huge Senate gains in November, and would certainly fall prey to Biden’s veto.

It might send a warning to any Democrats contemplating getting rid of the legislative filibuster, which would make a national ban possible with a simple majority. But it’s generally what is known as a “messaging bill.”

The message

So how’s the message being received? Consider Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), who’s facing a tough reelection fight. Johnson voted in favor of past version of Graham’s bill, which banned abortions at 20 weeks, in September 2005, January 2018, and February 2020.

Johnson was hardly on the fringes of his party — when Graham introduced a version of the national ban in January 2021, he got 45 co-sponsors.

Advertisement

But my colleagues at The Early 202 reported Johnson said the issue should now be decided by “we the people” in the 50 states, while his spokeswoman Alexa Henning said he wanted to “allow the democratic process to unfold in each state,” according to KPVI

What’s changed everything is the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which shielded access to abortion nationwide for a half-century, suddenly reviving state laws restricting the procedure and making a federal ban possible. That has energized voters, particularly women, shaking up the midterm election landscape.

In deep-red Kansas, voters overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have empowered the GOP-held legislature to restrict access to abortion or ban the procedure outright. The measure went down by 18 points. Biden lost the state by 15 points two years ago.

(Note that many of the Senate Republicans now professing a belief that the issue should reside in state legislatures had voted in favor of a previous version of Graham’s national ban. And some are hurriedly scrubbing their websites of past remarks supporting a national prohibition and dodging questions about where they stand.)

Frustrations mount

But while the politics seem to have changed, what hasn’t changed is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s apparent frustration.

Advertisement

For months, the Kentucky Republican has carefully avoided detailing exactly what specific priorities he will pursue if his party retakes Congress in November’s elections, speaking in generalities and highlighting issues that the GOP sees as Biden’s main vulnerabilities.

“Our agenda next year, if we're fortunate enough to be in the majority,” he told Fox News Channel’s Dana Perino in April, will focus on “crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country.”

Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that would increase income taxes on over half of Americans and require Congress to renew Social Security and Medicare every five years, risking those popular programs’ survival. McConnell has also had to cope with a proposal from Sen.(R-Fla.) that would increase income taxes on over half of Americans and require Congress to renew Social Security and Medicare every five years, risking those popular programs’ survival.

“If we're fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I'll be the Majority Leader. I'll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor,” McConnell told reporters in March. “And let me tell you what would not be a part of our agenda.”

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half of the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” he said. “That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda. We will focus instead on what the American people are concerned about: Inflation, energy, defense, the border, and crime.”

Advertisement

The intra-Republican conversation could take another turn next week.

That’s when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) plans to unveil the GOP “Commitment to America,” a four-part plan laying out Republican priorities if they win back Congress.

“McCarthy has said the midterm elections will be a referendum on Democratic control of Washington, but with the plan he also aims to give voters a reason to vote in favor of the GOP,” Emily Brooks of The Hill reported.

How detailed the blueprint will be on abortion is unclear. But McCarthy co-sponsored the House version of Graham’s 20-week bill in the past. More recently, he told CNN he’d support a ban after 15 weeks.

What’s happening now

U.S. to redirect Afghanistan’s frozen assets after Taliban rejects deal

“The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will create a new fund out of some of Afghanistan’s frozen central bank reserves, aiming to alleviate the country’s mounting humanitarian crisis without enriching the Taliban, which rejected previous attempts at a compromise deal earlier this year,” Jeff Stein reports.

Advertisement

“In a statement, the Treasury Department said a new oversight body will deploy $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s central bank reserves to help stabilize the country’s ravaged economy. The fund — which will be run in part by Swiss government officials and Afghan economic experts — can be used to help the country pay for critical imports, such as electricity, and will not be accessible to Taliban officials, according to the department.”

China’s Xi visits Central Asia ahead of expected meeting with Putin

“President Xi Jinping left China on Wednesday for the first time in almost three years, marking his reemergence on the international stage with a tour of Central Asia intended to advance his goal of forging an alternative world order not dominated by the West,” Lily Kuo reports.

“The Chinese leader landed at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Kazakhstan’s capital ahead of a planned visit later in the week to Uzbekistan, where he is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Insurers force change on police departments long resistant to it

“Where community activists, use-of-force victims and city officials have failed to persuade police departments to change dangerous and sometimes deadly policing practices, insurers are successfully dictating changes to tactics and policies, mostly at small to medium-size departments throughout the nation,” Kimberly Kindy reports.

Advertisement

“The movement is driven by the increasingly large jury awards and settlements that cities and their insurers are paying in police use-of-force cases, especially since the 2020 deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Those cases led to settlements of $12 million and $27 million, respectively. Insurance companies are passing the costs — and potential future costs — on to their law enforcement clients.”

Russia spent millions on secret global political campaign, U.S. intelligence finds

“Russia has secretly funneled at least $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates in more than two dozen countries since 2014 in an attempt to shape political events beyond its borders, according to a new U.S. intelligence review,” Missy Ryan reports.

“Moscow planned to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more as part of its covert campaign to weaken democratic systems and promote global political forces seen as aligned with Kremlin interests, according to the review, which the Biden administration commissioned this summer.”

… and beyond

Social Security’s cost-of-living increase will be largest in four decades, an estimate says

“More than 70 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their monthly checks next year that will be the largest in four decades,” the New York Times's Mark Miller reports.

Advertisement

“Government inflation figures for August, released on Tuesday, point to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, known as the COLA, of 8.7 percent, according to an estimate by a nonpartisan group that lobbies for seniors. The Social Security Administration will announce the final figure on Oct. 13, after the release of September inflation data.”

Conservatives aim to sweep state superintendent offices in November

“These once obscure jobs that supervise bread-and-butter concerns about academic testing and teacher certification — in tandem with legislatures and school boards — have now attracted attention from big-spending political groups and some of the most prominent names in GOP politics, including former President Donald Trump. Figures once known for steering education budgets are now part of the frontline response to parents who want a bigger role in classrooms and efforts to limit lessons about history, gender identity and race,” Politico's Juan Perez Jr. reports.

The Biden agenda

Sobering inflation report dampens Biden’s claims of economic progress

“The Consumer Price Index report for August contained a large dose of unwelcome news for the president, who has sought to defuse Republican attacks over rising prices in the run-up to November’s midterm elections. It showed that inflation had not cooled as White House economists and other forecasters had hoped, and that workers had lost buying power over the last year as prices increased faster than wages,” the NYT's Jim Tankersley.

Lindsey Graham saves Biden’s big day

“Administration officials and presidential allies — including some anxious about appearing jubilant on a day when markets were crashing — leaned hard into the split screen: denouncing Graham’s bill in increasingly harsh terms while Graham’s Republican colleagues pronounced themselves downright vexed over his decision to offer up a plan more conservative than his previous proposals,” Politico's Christopher Cadelago and Jonathan Lemire.

Freight rail strike threatens supply chains, prompting White House planning

“A national railroad strike could derail critical deliveries of chlorine to wastewater treatment plants and coal to utility plants, among other potentially crippling disruptions, prompting senior White House aides on Tuesday to review contingency options for protecting the nation’s drinking water and energy supply,” Jeff Stein, Lauren Kaori Gurley and Tyler Pager report.

(Some of) Why inflation is so high, visualized

“The latest inflation data, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that prices in August are up 8.3 percent compared with the year before and 0.1% higher than July. This is a breakdown of how we got here,” Alyssa Fowers and Rachel Siegel explain.

Hot on the left

Potential rail worker strike caused by erratic scheduling

“Under the federal Railway Labor Act, railroad workers like [Hugh] Sawyer aren’t covered by the federal overtime protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Instead, they are only guaranteed ten hours off from work every 24 hours—barely enough time for most railroad workers to sleep. Scheduling is chaotic, with most workers expected to be on call on their off days to see if they get called into work,” Mike Elk writes for the American Prospect.

Advertisement

“You miss birthdays, you miss your kid’s plays, you miss doctor’s appointments because you never quite know when you are going to have one day off,” says Sawyer, who serves as the treasurer of Railroad Workers United.

Hot on the right

‘Bad idea’: Republicans pan Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion ban

“It took only hours Tuesday for fellow Republicans to trash Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide. From the halls of Congress to the campaign trail, Republicans attacked the bill as a distraction that divides the GOP and reminds voters that most of them see the party as too extreme on abortion,” NBC News's Jonathan Allen, Marc Caputo and Scott Wong report.

“Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., distanced himself from the legislation. ‘Most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level,’ McConnell told reporters Tuesday.”

Today in Washington

Biden will speak about electric vehicle manufacturing at 1:45 p.m. in Detroit.

At 3:10 p.m., he will attend a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Detroit.

Biden will leave Detroit for D.C. at 4:05 p.m. He’ll arrive at the White House at 5:40 p.m.

In closing

Fred Franzia, the mastermind behind Two Buck Chuck wine, dies at 79

“[Franzia] frequently asserted that wine should not only be affordable but also bargain cheap,” Julian Mark writes.

A legacy in one sentence: “Asked how [Bronco Wine Co.] could make wine that was at one point less expensive than a bottle of water, his company noted in its death announcement, Mr. Franzia replied: ‘They’re overcharging for the water — don’t you get it?’”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article