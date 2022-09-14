Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we're humming the tune to “Fire and Rain," which James Taylor sang at the White House yesterday. 🎶 On a related note: Environmental groups pivot after climate law to permitting fight, midterms, executive action Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thousands of supporters from across the country flocked to the White House on Tuesday as President Biden staged a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, which marks the biggest investment in combating climate change in the nation's history.

But even as environmental groups celebrate the historic law, they're already turning their attention to looming battles that could determine the future trajectory of U.S. climate policy.

In other words, for climate advocates, the work to ensure a livable planet never stops, even after toiling for more than a year to push a landmark climate bill over the finish line.

Advertisement

The bill is “a huge step forward. It's a moment to celebrate. But the job is not yet done," Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in an interview Tuesday after attending the White House ceremony.

Here are three environmental battles on the horizon that we're watching:

Permitting reform

Climate activists are gearing up to fight forthcoming legislation from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that would streamline the permitting process for energy infrastructure, including the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) reiterated on Tuesday that Manchin's permitting bill would be attached to a stopgap funding bill that must pass by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown.

At the White House event a couple of hours later, Schumer profusely thanked "our friends in the environmental movement who never gave up" on the Inflation Reduction Act. Yet many climate activists in the audience — including Sunrise Movement Executive Director Varshini Prakash, who wore a T-shirt that read "No New Fossil Fuels" — are vowing to block what they are calling Schumer's “dirty side deal” with Manchin on permitting.

Advertisement

"As we celebrate all that is good in this law, we know we must keep fighting to expel the parasitic influence of the fossil fuel industry from our politics and to ensure that the next climate bill that we pass delivers for those who have suffered the most," Jamal Raad, executive director of Evergreen Action, said in a statement. “That must begin with defeating the toxic side deal that would fast-track the Mountain Valley Pipeline over the objections of Appalachian frontline communities.”

Midterms mobilization

Environmental groups are racing to mobilize climate-conscious voters ahead of November's midterm elections, which will determine whether Democrats maintain their slim majority in the Senate.

On Aug. 30, roughly two weeks after Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, the League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund and Climate Power Action Fund announced that they would spend $12 million on a new “climate voters mobilization” program.

Advertisement

Between now and Election Day, the program will target “voters who supported President Biden in 2020, are in jeopardy of not showing up and voting for pro-climate Democrats in 2022, and are uniquely mobilized by climate and environmental issues,” LCV said in a news release.

The $12 million will go toward digital ads and direct mail that educate voters about the climate law and the Democrats who supported it, including vulnerable incumbent Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Michael Bennet (Colo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.).

Climate Power Executive Director Lori Lodes, who helped pass and implement the Affordable Care Act in 2010, said she learned a vital lesson on the need to inform voters about landmark laws.

"One of the biggest lessons was that we did not have any sort of campaign to immediately explain to people what the Affordable Care Act was about," Lodes said in an interview after the White House event.

Advertisement

"We cannot miss this moment to really explain to voters and the entire country what a huge boon the Inflation Reduction Act is going to be for transforming our economy, creating millions of good-paying jobs, and lowering costs across the board," she said.

Executive action

The climate law will put the United States on a path toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, according to multiple independent modelers.

Yet Biden has pledged to cut emissions at least 50 percent within the next decade. To make up the difference, his administration will need to take bold executive action on climate, activists say.

On Monday, more than 160 groups launched a "Solutions for Pollution" campaign that outlines 20 specific steps across federal agencies that would help meet Biden's climate targets. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency can finalize greenhouse gas regulations for power plants and cars, while the Energy Department can update appliance efficiency standards.

Advertisement

"Now that we have some momentum, the Biden administration now needs to seize that momentum and run with it," Bapna said. "Congress has done its job."

On the Hill

Democrats introduce bill to restrict new fossil fuel leasing on public lands and waters

House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban new fossil fuel leasing and permitting on public lands and waters until the Interior Department and the Forest Service can prove that the emissions from additional oil and gas projects are consistent with President Biden’s 2030, 2035 and 2050 climate targets.

The Public Lands and Waters Climate Leadership Act would also direct the agencies to develop, publish and regularly update a comprehensive strategy on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from federal lands and waters.

Advertisement

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee will hold a Sept. 20 hearing on the bill. Co-sponsors of the measure include Reps. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Mike Levin (D-Calif.), and A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.).

Pressure points

White House launches website on climate bill for consumers

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched Cleanenergy.gov, a website that explains how consumers can take advantage of the clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The site provides information on the tax credits that are available for rooftop solar panels, heating and cooling systems, energy efficiency upgrades and electric vehicles. Consumers can also sign up to receive updates about incentives that will become available next year.

Advertisement

“About half of the energy costs for the average home come from HVAC units," a senior White House official told reporters Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. “For the first time, we've got a set of rebates and tax credits that will combine to help us reduce those costs by deploying electric heat pumps all across the country.”

A deadly fungus is driving these bats close to extinction, government says

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced that it will propose adding the tricolored bat to its list of endangered species after a fungus caused the bat's population to decline so dramatically over the past decade that it may soon disappear, The Washington Post’s Dino Grandoni reports.

White-nose syndrome — which is known to infect bats during their winter slumber, driving many to dehydration and starvation — underscores the threat of extinction facing hundreds of thousands of species across the globe that are vulnerable to disease and other harms, including climate change.

Advertisement

The nonnative fungus was first spotted in an Upstate New York cave about 15 years ago. Since then, it has spread across the nation, killing more than 90 percent of tricolored bats within the affected colonies, along with other bat species.

The creatures, which weigh less than a quarter, are also at risk from warming temperatures and shifts in precipitation trends that can disturb roosting and foraging. The new designation would protect the species from habitat destruction and poaching while researchers explore treatments for the disease, including genetic engineering.

International climate

The many paradoxes of Charles III as ‘climate king’

King Charles III has been hailed by many commentators for his credentials on conservation and climate change, with some saying that he could be Britain's first “climate king.” But upon closer inspection, the king's environmental views prove to be more complex, The Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

He has spent most of the past 50 years voicing his love for nature, trees, wild animals and organic farming. He has apparently retrofitted his Aston Martin to run on leftover wine and cheese. And at the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, Charles urged world leaders to adopt a “warlike footing” to swiftly curb greenhouse gas emissions.

At the same time, however, the new king has battled against wind energy on his own estate and has traveled the world in a private jet, contributing to a sizable carbon footprint. When he was Prince Charles, he echoed controversial claims that population growth is partly to blame for climate change, saying the Earth cannot “sustain us all, when the pressures on her bounty are so great” during a 2010 speech. Yet there is a long and fraught history of scholars in developed countries critiquing population growth in developing ones.

Extreme events

Smoke from Western fires fuels dangerous air quality

As 93 wildfires rage across seven Western states, alerts for hazardous air quality are in effect for parts of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, Wyoming and Montana, Zach Rosenthal reports for The Post.

In Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire has grown to more than 86,000 acres after being sparked by lightning on Aug. 1. The blaze remains uncontained after spreading rapidly for days, forcing nearly 1,500 evacuations.

While the smoke is most dense and toxic in the West, it has expanded in lesser amounts all the way to the East Coast. Research has shown that wildfire smoke is surprisingly harmful even for people far from the source. A 2021 study found that three-quarters of smoke-related cases of asthma visits to emergency departments and deaths occurred east of the Rocky Mountains.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article