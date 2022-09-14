Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What explains the big changes to Russian education amid wartime? Studies show that education serves as a long-term insurance policy for autocracies. School subjects and activities teach young citizens to be loyal to the authorities — and this helps promote long-term social and political stability. While promoting patriotic education has always been a goal of Putin’s government, our own data suggest that educational reforms accelerated in the aftermath of Crimea’s annexation in 2014.

Surveys we fielded with the Varieties of Democracy Institute show how country experts evaluate changes in the content and provision of education around the world from 1945 to 2021. Evidence from Russia suggests that as the government’s emphasis on patriotism grew in recent years, freedom of speech in the classroom declined. Teachers also found themselves under increased threat of being fired for political reasons. The invasion of Ukraine gave a renewed sense of urgency to educational rules that promote patriotism and clamp down on academic freedom.

Advertisement

Autocrats use education to create loyal citizens

The expansion of mass education in autocracies has gone hand-in-hand with efforts to create a national identity — especially in the aftermath of wars. Autocrats realize that schools help create generations who share their ruling values and principles and are loyal to the regime.

Even smaller-scale changes in school curricula, for instance, can help create pro-regime attitudes in authoritarian settings. For example, China’s textbook modifications, enacted from 2004 to 2010, helped boost students’ views of the government and made them more skeptical of free markets.

Since coming to power in Russia in the early 2000s, Putin has insisted that students learn patriotic values in schools. He has insisted that lessons in history, languages and the arts should inspire pride among Russia’s youth and strengthen their loyalty to the Motherland. Putin’s early efforts to bring about educational changes, however, had limited success.

Advertisement

Russia expanded ‘patriotic’ education after 2014

Our data suggest that Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea coincided with renewed investments in patriotic education. According to the experts surveyed, patriotic symbols such as the Russian flag or the national anthem were more likely to be celebrated in the years following Crimea’s annexation, than in the decades preceding it.

As emphasis on “patriotic” education grew, however, freedom of speech in Russian classrooms declined. Answers to two of our survey questions suggest that following the annexation of Crimea, opportunities for students to critically discuss what they were taught in history classes declined. After 2014, teachers also became more likely to be fired for publicly expressing political views that contradicted those of the authorities.

What happened after this year’s invasion of Ukraine?

Advertisement

Within days after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities began to orchestrate a pro-war campaign at home. “Patriotic” lessons in schools were designed to justify the invasion and generate support for Putin.

Russian authorities also introduced legislation to keep vaguely defined “foreign agents and influence“ out of schools. In recent months, teachers across the country faced prosecution for expressing anti-war views in and outside the classroom.

Propaganda efforts aren’t limited to the curriculum. Earlier in the summer, Putin approved the creation of a national children’s and youth movement, modeled after the Soviet Pioneers. Such movements were integral to Soviet efforts to generate loyalty among younger generations and stabilize Soviet rule. The resurgence of these types of youth-focused movements in contemporary Russia may reflect similar ends.

Advertisement

If successful, these efforts may generate support among children for nondemocratic values and Russia’s expansionist policies — and temper optimism about political change. That may be wishful thinking, as parents and school teachers across the country have already begun to show their resistance to the unfolding educational shifts.

Eugenia Nazrullaeva is a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Public Policy, London School of Economics.

Anja Neundorf (@AnjaNeundorf) is a professor of politics and research methods at the University of Glasgow and the primary investigator of the European Research Council-funded project “Democracy under Threat: How Education can Save it” (DEMED).

Ksenia Northmore-Ball is an assistant professor of comparative politics at Queen Mary University of London.

Katerina Tertytchnaya (@KTertytchnaya) is an assistant professor of comparative politics at University College London.

GiftOutline Gift Article