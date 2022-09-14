Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday, everyone. Looking to understand the symbolism of the queen’s funeral process? We’ve got you covered. Send tips and traditions to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: West Virginia became the second state yesterday to pass a strict abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Federal health officials are shifting their monkeypox vaccine strategy to target smaller venues. But first …

Some activists want a near total national abortion ban even as Republicans defer to states

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) unveiled the most significant effort to curtail abortion access nationwide since the fall of Roe v. Wade, believing he could rally his fellow Republicans around a 15-week limit.

“That should be where America is at,” Graham, flanked by leading antiabortion advocates, said at a news conference yesterday.

But it quickly became clear that’s not a consensus position on Capitol Hill. Many Senate Republicans demurred at the notion of a federal limit on the procedure, instead saying the issue should be punted to the states — a position Graham himself held shortly after a leaked draft showed the high court was poised to overturn the nearly 50-year constitutional right to an abortion.

Within the antiabortion movement, some praised the bill as one they believed would be “universally accepted,” while others pressed for Republicans to go much further. “It’s a modest start, and the pro-life movement expects more in the future,” said Roger Severino, who led the federal health department’s civil rights office during the Trump administration and is now a vice president at the Heritage Foundation.

Graham told our colleague Marianna Sotomayor that it was “interesting politics” to get all the antiabortion advocates who stood behind him yesterday to do so.

The episode was a stark window into the GOP’s growing divisions over how to respond to the high court’s decision. The discord has emboldened Democrats, who now believe they have a shot of halting a massive Republican wave during November’s midterm elections.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sept. 13 declined to promise a vote on a nationwide abortion ban floated by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). (Video: The Washington Post)

From 20 weeks to 15

Before the fall of Roe, Graham had for years introduced legislation to bar most abortions from 20 weeks and on. But the Supreme Court decision changed his calculus, as well as that of Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), who introduced companion legislation yesterday in the House.

Instead, the two proposed a 15-week limit on abortions with certain exceptions — a measure some in the antiabortion movement view as inadequate, since the majority of abortions would still be allowed. In the Senate, the effort was mostly met with resistance.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined to commit to bringing Graham’s bill to the floor if the GOP retakes the chamber, saying “most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) had previously been planning behind the scenes to introduce a ban after fetal cardiac activity is detected , The Post previously reported. But yesterday, she said while she would take a look at Graham's bill, “we should really let the states take that initial role.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said limiting abortion should “go back to the states” now that Roe has been overturned.

The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune (S.D.), didn’t rule out a future vote on Graham’s legislation, but he told The Health 202 that he didn’t think anybody had “given a lot of thought to it yet.”

The bill may get a more favorable reception in the House, where GOP aides have indicated it would be a top priority if Republicans take back the majority, Marianna told us recently.

The movement

Some antiabortion leaders praised the announcement, hoping it would be a place where many Republican senators could find common ground. Prominent antiabortion advocates standing behind Graham at the news conference included Marjorie Dannenfelser, the head of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America; Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee; Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life; and Catherine Glenn Foster, the head of Americans United for Life.

“I think the place to begin is where Graham is beginning,” Dannenfelser told our colleagues Amy B Wang and Caroline Kitchener shortly before the legislation was introduced.

Yet, some in the movement weren’t shy about their ultimate goal of the GOP pursuing legislation restricting abortions earlier in pregnancy.

In a statement, Kristan Hawkins, presidents of Students for Life Action, said she viewed the introduction of a 15-week limit as “a step forward on our way to federal heartbeat legislation,” which would bar abortions after roughly six weeks.

More from Hawkins:

95% of abortions are committed before 15 weeks. What was proposed today was not a national abortion ban, fyi. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 13, 2022

Daybook

On tap today: House lawmakers are set to vote on bipartisan legislation aimed at modernizing the prior authorization for Medicare Advantage, such as by establishing an electronic process.

Reproductive wars

West Virginia lawmakers pass near-total ban on abortion

The West Virginia legislature passed a bill outlawing nearly all abortions, making it the second state to approve new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, our colleague Katie Shepherd reports.

Abortions had been legal up to 20 weeks in West Virginia since July, when a judge blocked a pre-Roe ban that dated back to the 19th century.

The bill, which now heads to Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s desk, bans abortion from implantation with narrow exceptions to save the patient's life or in cases of rape or incest, so long as the victim reports the crime first. The legislation, which Justice is expected to sign, will take effect 90 days after passage.

The backstory: West Virginia Republicans wrestled for weeks over how rigid to make the law. Whether to impose criminal penalties for doctors who perform illegal abortions was a sticking point for some GOP lawmakers.

Instead, doctors who violate the law risk losing their medical licenses, but will not face criminal penalties. Anyone other than a licensed physician with hospital-admitting privileges who performs an abortion faces felony charges and up to five years in prison. Those who obtain an abortion will not face any penalties.

The big picture: Views on abortion vary widely by state. A similar effort for an early-in-pregnancy, almost-no-exceptions abortion ban fizzled out in South Carolina last week, and voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure in Kansas that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution, Katie notes.

Most voters ‘not pleased’ with overturning of Roe, per RNC memo

The vast majority of voters disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe, Republicans acknowledged in a memo released yesterday. The document also offered advice on how they say their candidates can position themselves heading into the midterm elections, our colleague Azi Paybarah reports.

The memo’s message to Republican hopefuls: Shift attention away from abortion to other issues.

According to the document from the Republican National Committee, along with Kellyanne Conway’s consulting firm and the Tarrance Group, about 80 percent of voters are “not pleased” with the ruling.

Those voters are closely split on whether they support Democrats’ platform on abortion, though, with 37 percent in agreement with the party’s stance on the issue and 43 percent opposed, per the memo.

What they’re saying: The RNC advises GOP candidates to keep crime and the economy the focus of their messaging. The memo says Republicans “must draw a contrast” between their position on abortion — which includes exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother — against Democrats who support abortions "at any time for any reason.”

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail

…Republican candidates are seeking an effective counterargument to Democratic attacks on abortion — but it’s sending an increasingly muddled message to voters eights weeks before the midterms, Hannah Knowles, Marianna and I report in a story out this morning. Graham’s introduction of the bill yesterday overshadowed new inflation numbers and undermined candidates’ leave-it-to-the-states message.

“It’s an absolute disaster,” GOP strategist John Thomas said, as Republican Senate nominees were asked to weigh in on a federal 15-week limit. “Oy vey,” he said when informed that Blake Masters in battleground Arizona had just expressed his support.

Public health

Federal health officials shift monkeypox vaccine campaign to targeted, hyperlocal outreach

Federal health officials are shifting their monkeypox immunization campaign to target smaller venues and clinics in hopes of addressing waning interest in the vaccine and addressing racial inequities in the rollout, Politico reports.

The new initiative comes as interest in the vaccine stalls, sparking concern among public health experts that the country may be moving on too soon from the record outbreak — leaving the unvaccinated vulnerable to the virus that claimed its first death in the United States this week of a person who was severely immunocompromised. Gay men are at the highest risk of getting and spreading the infection.

Key context: Roughly 461,049 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, according to CDC data from 34 states and New York City. Those shots have predominantly gone to White patients, who’ve received 50 percent of them compared with 13 percent for Black people and 24 percent for Hispanic people.

The Post’s Fenit Nirappil:

Black and Brown people make up the majority of new cases https://t.co/O9BPOQOpfU pic.twitter.com/3Fpp2nG8m0 — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) September 12, 2022

In other health news

A group of 375 organizations, including the Federation of American Hospitals and the American Medical Association , are asking Senate leaders to pass a two-year extension of telehealth flexibilities after the covid-19 public health emergency ends.

The number of uninsured people in the United States dropped by more than 1 million in 2021 , a change that was largely driven by increases in enrollment in public plan options like Medicaid, according to Census Bureau . , a change that was largely driven by increases in enrollment in public plan options like Medicaid, according to a new report from the

More than 70 public health, medical and professional organizations are pressing Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf to move quickly on the agency’s proposed rule to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels.

Health reads

Sugar rush

