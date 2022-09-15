The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden hosting White House summit targeting hate-fueled violence

Key updates
The latest: Pelosi says Congress was prepared to act in response to rail strike
Noted: Most Americans say politicians don’t know enough about abortion to make fair policies
On our radar: Technology companies, former presidents, mayors to detail initiatives at Biden summit
President Biden makes his way to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated September 15, 2022 at 8:18 a.m. EDT|Published September 15, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is hosting a White House summit aimed at combating the kind of hate-fueled violence that emerged at a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016, a Walmart in El Paso in 2019 and a supermarket in Buffalo earlier this year. Aides said Biden will deliver a speech calling for a “whole-of-society” response at the United We Stand summit, where several new actions are expected to be unveiled, including some measures from technology companies to address hate-based content.

View live politics updates

Earlier Thursday, the White House announced it had reached a “tentative” agreement to avert a national rail strike that had threatened the nation’s economy. In a statement, Biden said the agreement would guarantee “better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs” for workers.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern time: Vice President Harris delivers welcoming remarks at the United We Stand summit. Watch live here.
  • 12:15 p.m. Eastern: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and other Democrats hold a news conference on reproductive rights.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers the keynote speech at the United We Stand summit. Watch live here.
  • 8:25 p.m. Eastern: Biden attends the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...