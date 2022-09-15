Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1959, Nikita Khrushchev's plane touched down at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, becoming the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States.

Biden’s no stranger to damaging rail disruptions

To get a sense of what President Biden may have felt about the (apparently averted) rail strike, consider what he said the last time the country faced a severe disruption of this kind. It was 1992, Congress forced workers back on the job. But the senator from Delaware voted “no.”

In a Senate-floor stemwinder, Biden denounced the dispute-resolution process, shaped as it is now by a presidential emergency board (PEB), as “a reasonable system in theory that has turned insidious in practice,” one where executives know “in the end, the odds were stacked in their favor.”

“The presidentially appointed board has often given great weight. That is what the workers fear and the railroad companies are counting on,” said Biden, who was one of just six “no” votes on a bill banning strikes and lockouts and creating an arbitration system to settle the dispute.

Fast-forward 30 years. Biden regularly promises to be “the most pro-union president leading the most pro-union administration in American history.”

And he has tried to energize organized labor support for Democrats, including on a Labor Day swing through Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

“As you might guess, I am very pleased to announce a tentative labor agreement has been reached,” Biden said in the Rose Garden this morning, praising the negotiators on both sides. “This is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers, and for their dignity, and for the dignity of their work.”

“This agreement is validation, validation of what I’ve always believed: Unions and management can work together, can work together for the benefit of everyone,” Biden said, underlining that the agreement would avert “significant damage” to the economy.

My colleagues Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeff Stein report on what has to happen now to avoid a strike.

“The tentative deal — confirmed by a group representing freight rail operators — still faces several steps before it is formally ratified. The unions must still vote on it, but the White House’s blessing of the new terms suggests that the worker groups have been closely involved. Often, the next step of the process can take several weeks, but during that time, union members agree not to strike.”

The arrangement would grant workers voluntary assigned days off, according to a union official. It would also provide a 24-percent wage increase by 2024, starting with an immediate 13.5-percent raise; $1,000 annual bonuses over five years; and changes to how out-of-pocket health care contributions are calculated, Lauren and Jeff reported.

My colleagues Hamza Shaban, Lauren, and Jaclyn Peiser have a handy explainer on why the leave policies are such an issue.

“A crucial issue preventing an agreement is some of the largest carriers’ points-based attendance policies that penalize workers, up to termination, for going to routine doctor’s visits or attending to family emergencies. Conductors and engineers say that they can be on call for 14 consecutive days without a break and that they do not receive a single sick day, paid or unpaid.”

That resonated with the president, Lauren and Jeff reported.

“As he pressed for a deal, Biden became personally animated about the lack of leave, and he brought up repeatedly that he did not understand why workers could not be granted more flexible schedules, according to one of the people.”

If organized labor signs off, the tentative deal would be a significant achievement for Biden, sparing the country a hugely damaging blow to supply chains already strained by the coronavirus pandemic, fueling inflation and shortages. With the midterm elections looming, it would also be a source of tremendous relief for Democrats.

The talks faced a 12:01 a.m. Eastern deadline.

As that grew close, “negotiations shifted to Washington, where rail executives and labor leaders met at the Labor Department with Secretary Marty Walsh. Biden remained closely involved in the talks, and phoned Walsh and the negotiators at 9 p.m. Wednesday to encourage them to secure the tentative pact, said a person briefed on the discussions who was not authorized to talk to the media,” Lauren and Jeff reported.

“A strike would have had enormous implications because large parts of the nation’s economy move through the rail system. It could have snarled the movement of goods and potentially led to massive layoffs. And the disruption on commuter trains would have been felt across the country. Picket lines had been planned in several cities, including Stockton, Calif.; Cleveland; and Baltimore. The disruption could have further driven up prices on a range of goods during a period of high inflation.”

The deal isn’t public, and isn’t fully done. Labor could decide that, with Biden in the White House, and the private sector hungry for workers, it could get a better arrangement. But for now, the years-long dispute appears to be near an end.

If the unions sign off, that’s something the Biden of 1992 would likely have cheered.

Xi, Putin meet as Russian military losses test ‘no limits’ partnership

“In a rare admission, Putin said he was aware of China’s ‘questions and concerns’ about the war, but assured Xi he would address them all in their first face-to-face meeting since the Feb. 24 invasion,” Lily Kuo and Robyn Dixon report.

Mortgage rates surpass 6 percent for the first time since 2008

“Mortgage rates surpassed 6 percent for the first time in 14 years as inflation proved resistant so far to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp it down. The dramatically swift escalation has chilled what had been a hot U.S. housing market, increasing pressure on an economy plagued by unremitting inflation,” Kathy Orton reports.

Community spread of polio prompts CDC wastewater surveillance

“The federal monitoring of wastewater for polio comes amid pressure to increase efforts to fight the disease after the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade was discovered in Rockland County, N.Y. in July. Since the unvaccinated man was diagnosed, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples from nearby communities: New York City, Orange County, Sullivan County, and most recently, Nassau County on Long Island,” Lena H. Sun reports.

‘Untrustworthy and ineffective’: Panel blasts governments’ covid response

“A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus’s origins,” Dan Diamond reports.

How four private groups used their clout to control the global covid response — with little oversight

“When Covid-19 struck, the governments of the world weren’t prepared. From America to Europe to Asia, they veered from minimizing the threat to closing their borders in ill-fated attempts to quell a viral spread that soon enveloped the world. While the most powerful nations looked inward, four non-governmental global health organizations began making plans for a life-or-death struggle against a virus that would know no boundaries,” Politico's Erin Banco and Ashleigh Furlong and WELT's Lennart Pfahler report.

“What followed was a steady, almost inexorable shift in power from the overwhelmed governments to a group of non-governmental organizations, according to a seven-month investigation by POLITICO journalists based in the U.S. and Europe and the German newspaper WELT. Armed with expertise, bolstered by contacts at the highest levels of Western nations and empowered by well-grooved relationships with drug makers, the four organizations took on roles often played by governments — but without the accountability of governments.”

What women and LGBTQ+ people in America say about our country

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the 19th and SurveyMonkey conducted a poll on what women, particularly women of color, and LGBTQ+ people think about politics, politicians and policy. Here are some of their key findings:

70 percent of American adults do not think politicians are informed enough about abortion to create fair policies. Women who are caregivers have a more difficult time balancing work and life than men who are. LGBTQ+ people are more likely to report facing discrimination when visiting a health care provider. Women and LGBTQ+ workers are more likely to experience sexual assault or harassment at work. The top two issues motivating people to vote are 'jobs and the economy' and 'preserving democracy.' Most Americans say the news media is a critical component of our democracy.

AP-NORC poll: Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms

“Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. During a few bleak summer months when gasoline prices peaked and lawmakers appeared deadlocked, the Democrats faced the possibility of blowout losses against Republicans,” the Associated Press's Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut report.

U.S. blocks $130 million in aid to Egypt over human rights

“The Biden administration will withhold $130 million in security aid from Egypt for the second consecutive year over its human rights record but will release a separate tranche of $75 million because of Cairo’s steps to free political prisoners,” Missy Ryan reports.

U.S.-Taiwan bill sails through Senate panel despite White House misgivings

“After a robust and sometimes heated debate … the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Taiwan Policy Act by a vote of 17-5. The bill, which complements the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, is aimed at boosting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself militarily against a potential Chinese invasion of the island while deepening symbolic U.S.-Taiwan ties that Beijing has blasted as a reversal of the status quo,” Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports.

U.S. considers sanctions on Iran-linked entities after Salman Rushdie attack

“The sanctions under consideration include restricting the access of these entities to the global financial system, according to these people. Some of them have offered rewards to kill Mr. Rushdie, which the U.S. believes motivates such attacks,” people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal's Benoit Faucon and Ian Talley report.

Satanic panic is making a comeback, fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers

“[Utah County Prosecutor David Leavitt's] experience is one of a spate of recent examples in which individuals have been targeted with accusations of Satanism or so-called ritualistic abuse, marking what some see as a modern day version of the moral panic of the 1980s, when hysteria and hypervigilance over protecting children led to false allegations, wrongful imprisonments, decimated communities and wasted resources to the neglect of actual cases of abuse,” NBC News's Brandy Zadrozny reports.

“While the current obsession with Satan was boosted in part by the QAnon community, partisan media and conservative politicians have been instrumental in spreading newfound fears over the so-called ritualistic abuse of children that the devil supposedly inspires, sometimes weaving the allegations together with other culture war issues such as LGBTQ rights. Those fears are powering fresh accusations of ritual abuse online, which are amplified on social media and by partisan media, and can mobilize mobs to seek vigilante justice.”

Trump told Jordan’s king he would give him the West Bank, shocking Abdullah II, book says

“President Trump once offered what he considered ‘a great deal’ to Jordan’s King Abdullah II: control of the West Bank, whose Palestinian population long sought to topple the monarchy,” Azi Paybarah reports.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Abdullah II recalled to an American friend in 2018, according to a forthcoming book on the Trump presidency, “The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021” by Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, and Susan Glasser, staff writer for the New Yorker. “I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over.”

More Trump scoops from the book:

Biden will speak at the United We Stand Summit at the White House at 3:30 p.m.

At 7:50 p.m., he will leave the White House for the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the Congressional Caucus Institute Gala, where he will speak at 8:25 p.m.

Biden will arrive back at the White House at 9:05 p.m.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s no good, very bad Hardee’s run

