Good morning, Early Birds. Congratulations to the Congress team for winning the Congressional Women's Softball Game for the first time since 2016. Enjoy the championship trophy while it lasts! But the biggest winners are young adult breast cancer survivors. The game raised a record $540,000 for the Young Survival Coalition. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today's edition … The White House announces a ‘tentative’ deal to avoid a rail strike … David Weigel assesses the end of the primary season for Republicans … Democrats are giddy over Sen. Graham's abortion bill … A House Electoral Count Act bill could be coming soon … but first …

🚨: “The White House on Thursday morning announced it had reached a ‘tentative’ agreement to avert a national rail strike that had threatened the nation’s economy,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Lauren Kaori Gurley report. President Biden said in a statement that the agreement would guarantee “better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs” for the workers.

The campaign

Democrats ramp up efforts to win over Hispanic voters

President Biden will address the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s annual gala this evening, as Democrats labor to win back Hispanic voters ahead of the midterm elections.

They’ve got their work cut out for them.

Former president Donald Trump alarmed Democrats by making big gains with Hispanic voters — Hispanic men in particular — in 2020 even as he lost the presidency. The party suffered another blow when Republicans won the special election in June to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Tex.), who represented a heavily Hispanic district.

Republicans argue that Democrats have alienated Hispanic voters by moving to the left on social issues.

Democrats are cautiously optimistic that stepped-up outreach to Hispanic voters, falling gas prices and anger over the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade can help them reverse their losses this cycle — or at least stop the bleeding.

But recent polls of Hispanic voters conducted for the National Association of Latino Elected Officials, UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota show cause for concern, according to Matt Barreto, a veteran Hispanic pollster who’s also a senior adviser to Building Back Together, an outside group promoting Biden’s agenda.

“From a policy agenda perspective, Democrats are in an extremely strong place,” Barreto said. “What the same survey showed is that many Latino voters are not aware of the [Democratic] Party's stances, or what the parties are doing, and haven't heard enough from campaign outreach. And so I think in the vote choice numbers — when people ask about the generic congressional ballot — it does look like Democrats are probably underperforming as compared to past cycles.”

Judith Whitmer, the Nevada Democratic Party's chairwoman, said she didn't disagree with another Democratic pollster's recent conclusion that Hispanic voters in her state have been moving away from the party.

“I do think the Democratic Party hasn't done enough to do the outreach, to do the work and reach those communities,” she said.

The solution is to remind Hispanic voters that Democrats are the ones who canceled college debt and made the child tax credit and Pell grants more generous, said Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who’s been traveling the country campaigning for House candidates and has been talked about by colleagues as a potential Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair next year. (The beefed-up child tax credit expired at the end of last year after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and the White House failed to strike a deal to renew it.)

“We need to continue to remind people we’re working hard for them,” Cárdenas said. “I don’t think all of them realize how it came about, and that’s our job to remind them.”

Targeting voters who may not vote

Democrats have been hustling for months to bolster their outreach to Hispanic voters.

The Democratic National Committee in May started a Latino outreach program dubbed Adelante, and it’s booked more than $1 million in Spanish-language ads in more than a dozen states. Democrats have been running Spanish-language ads for months supporting Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent more than $1 million to hire organizers in Hispanic communities in South Texas, South Florida, Las Vegas, Staten Island and Allentown, Pa.

Democrats “are spending money and talking to Latinos and doing it early, not waiting until the last two weeks as we [have] in the past,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ PAC.

Outside groups have stepped up their efforts, too. Somos Votantes, which works to turn out Latino voters for Democrats, has canvassers working seven days a week in Nevada and Arizona, as well as a smaller team of door-knockers in Michigan.

The voters those canvassers are speaking with aren’t considering voting for Republicans in the midterms, for the most part, said Melissa Morales, the group’s founder. The danger for Democrats is that they don’t vote in November at all.

“That’s what keeps me up at night, is that our base stays home,” Morales said in an interview.

Maybe it's not just outreach

Republicans and a few liberals argue that Democrats' difficulties with Hispanic voters run deeper than a lack of outreach.

Democrats' advantage eroded with Hispanic voters of varying backgrounds in 2020, Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last month: “26 points among Cubans, 18 points among Puerto Ricans, 16 points among Dominicans, 12 points among Mexicans and 18 points among other Hispanic ethnicities.”

“It’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that the Democratic Party’s current emphasis on social and cultural issues, while catnip to educated liberals, leaves most Hispanic voters cold,” Teixeira wrote.

Republicans have been encouraged by Mayra Flores’ victory in the June special election and have made a point of recruiting Hispanic candidates to run in battleground districts. They include Juan Ciscomani, who’s running for an open seat in Arizona; Cassy Garcia, who’s challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.); and Monica De La Cruz, who’s running for an open seat in South Texas.

“Hispanic voters are abandoning the Democrat Party because Democrats started calling them ‘Latinx’ and passing policies that made their lives more expensive and communities less safe,” Michael McAdams, a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman, said in a statement to the Early.

But Democrats are optimistic that they’ll be able to defeat Flores in November, when she’ll be running against Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.) in a more Democratic district than the one she represents now due to redistricting.

“We have some work to do,” said one Biden adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss races candidly. “But I think Vicente Gonzalez is gonna do that work as he heads into the last stretch of the election.”

The campaign

GOP establishment looks to November after final primary losses

November, where art thou? “The final primaries before the November midterms dealt a closing blow to the Republican establishment, with New Hampshire voters rejecting House and Senate candidates backed by state and federal GOP leadership in favor of hard-right conservatives who used them as foils in their campaigns,” our colleague David Weigel writes.

“Tuesday’s results concluded six months of expensive and fractious nominating contests that reflected the influence of Donald Trump and his polarizing movement — even in congressional races like in New Hampshire, where he did not make an endorsement. GOP primary voters often picked standard-bearers who embraced his false election claims, emulated his combative style and promoted his ideas.

Now comes the reckoning for Republicans, Weigel writes. “Gaining just five more of those seats, and one in the Senate, would give Republicans control of Congress for the second half of Biden’s term. But the struggle to reach the point has exacted financial and political tolls on the party.”

On the Hill

Democrats ❤️ Graham

If Democrats held a vote on their favorite Republican at the moment — it would be tough to beat Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)

Democrats around Capitol Hill were giddy yesterday over Graham's decision to release a bill Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy at a time when many in the GOP are trying to avoid the issue that is energizing the Democratic base.

“It's not everyday you get a gift like this,” said one senior Democratic aide, who wasn't authorized to gloat on the record.

“Upbeat” House Democrats gathered Wednesday morning for the first time in weeks because of the August recess and the roster of attendees included two new members whose recent special election wins were credited to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. They spent most of the time talking about abortion politics and celebrating Graham's bill, according to people who attended. One senior Democratic aide noted, “GOP attacks on women’s health is playing into our hand ahead of midterms,” our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.

“They are digging a hole and they just keep digging it,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) said. “Women are not happy about this and they are making their views known.”

On Wednesday, Graham defended his decision to introduce the bill and to do it when he did.

“I’m proudly pro-life, and I have no apology for being pro-life, and there’s no bad time to defend the unborn,” Graham told Fox News host Jesse Watters, who criticized him for debuting the bill on a day when Republicans hoped to highlight a new inflation report.

Key House Democrat says bill to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is close

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) chair of the House Administration Committee and a member of the Jan. 6 committee, told The Early Wednesday she's “buttoning up” her bill to update the Electoral Count Act — the 19th-century law that governs the process of certifying presidential elections. It's the law former president Donald Trump and his allies wanted to use to keep himself in power after he lost the election.

Lofgren has been working on the legislation with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice-chair of the Jan. 6 Committee, for months.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) introduced a bipartisan bill earlier this summer. Advocates hope it receives a vote in the lame-duck session after the midterms.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and retiring Republican Fred Upton (Mich.) introduced a mirror version of the Collins and Manchin bill on Wednesday. But the Lofgren-Cheney bill is expected to be the version Democratic leadership prioritizes.

What we're watching

Will same sex marriage get a vote in the Senate?

Today we may find out if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will begin the process of holding a vote on same sex marriage next week, which is likely the only chance to vote on it ahead of the midterms.

The bipartisan group of negotiators' optimism of finding ten Republicans needed for it to pass has simmered this week. Leading Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) said Wednesday that efforts to clarify religious protections aren’t yet agreed upon. “We're trying to work through language,” Collins said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), a member of leadership, said on Washington Post Live Wednesday that she doesn't think it has the support of ten Republicans.

“I don't think that we're quite – [that] it's quite there in the numbers to be 60 quite yet,” Capito said.

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Learn more about the painter here

A beautiful ceremony unveils the official Oversight Committee portrait of the great Rep. Elijah Cummings painted by Baltimore’s own Jerrell Gibbs. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/KheXqEYrdJ — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 14, 2022

You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

