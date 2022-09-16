The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to meet with South African leader, relatives of Americans detained in Russia

On our radar: House GOP holding training sessions as it readies for multiple Biden investigations
The latest: Biden says GOP governors are ‘playing politics with human beings’
The latest: Special master named to examine documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property
President Biden delivers remarks Thursday at a United We Stand summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
September 16, 2022 at 7:03 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden has separate meetings planned at the White House with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and family members of two Americans detained in Russia: Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. The White House said Thursday that Biden would meet privately with the wife of Griner, a basketball star, and the sister of Whelan, a former Marine convicted of espionage in Russia.

In Florida, a federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to sort through the more than 11,000 documents — including classified materials — that FBI agents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month. The decision could significantly slow a high-profile investigation of the former president.

  • 1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 1:50 p.m. Eastern (12:50 p.m. Central): Vice President Harris meet with students and health-care advocates in Chicago to discuss reproductive rights.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa.
  • 5:05 p.m. Eastern (4:05 p.m. Central): Harris holds a political event with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Chicago.

