Post Politics Now Biden to meet with South African leader, relatives of Americans detained in Russia

Today, President Biden has separate meetings planned at the White House with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and family members of two Americans detained in Russia: Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. The White House said Thursday that Biden would meet privately with the wife of Griner, a basketball star, and the sister of Whelan, a former Marine convicted of espionage in Russia.
In Florida, a federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to sort through the more than 11,000 documents — including classified materials — that FBI agents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month. The decision could significantly slow a high-profile investigation of the former president.