Post Politics Now Biden to meet with South African leader, relatives of Americans detained in Russia

McCarthy has also started holding regular training sessions for members and staff. One session held earlier this summer for House GOP attorneys, titled “Oversight Education Series: Investigations 101,” laid out strategies for how such probes should be run. …

Roughly two months before midterm elections that may hand the GOP control of the House, McCarthy and other Republicans are well into mapping out an expansive list of probes that will translate the party’s grievances with Democratic policies and hot-button figures into investigative priorities.

House Republicans have so far pledged to investigate President Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings and art sales, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden administration’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the origins of the novel coronavirus, coronavirus-related school closures, the administration’s deliberations over weapons sales to Ukraine, and the spending of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Most recently, in the wake of widespread Republican outrage over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, McCarthy vowed to investigate the Justice Department.