Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2001, from the South Lawn of the White House, President George W. Bush rejected al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s claim that he did not plan the 9/11 attacks. “No question he is the prime suspect,” Bush said. “No question about that.”

The big idea

Senate may go after the corruption of ‘ambassadonors’

Let’s talk today about the low-grade corruption that consists of presidents nominating big donors to plum ambassadorial postings as a reward for scooping up campaign cash, often with a qualifications-be-damned sensibility. Some Senators this week took aim at the practice, which has a rich bipartisan history.

It’s a uniquely American tradition. While other major countries may name powerful or politically connected diplomats, the folks I dubbed “ambassadonors” years ago are really only popular here, no matter which party controls the White House.

We’ve had the soap-opera producer whose qualifications to serve in Hungary included the fact that she spoke “conversational Spanish.” There was the former Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner declared worthy of representing us in Paris in part because she wrote a cookbook. Can’t forget the hotel magnate described as a “counterintelligence risk” with an “abominable lack of knowledge” about the job.

Then there was Trump backer Robert “Woody” Johnson, the New York Jets owner, who as ambassador to London reportedly raised the possibility of steering the British Open golf tournament to Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland and made disparaging remarks based on “religion, sex or color.” (He denied doing either).

Or Cynthia Stroum, ambassador to Luxembourg. She may have raised a fortune for President Barack Obama, but she was apparently a disaster with an “abusive management style,” according to an internal State Department investigation.

(“The report says her tenure of about one year was fraught with personality conflicts, verbal abuse and questionable expenditures on travel, wine and liquor,” my friend Matthew Lee of the Associated Press reported back in 2011.)

The Senate had confirmed them all.

President Biden nominated wealthy executive George Tsunis — who has raised fortunes for Republicans and Democrats — to be ambassador to Greece. The Senate confirmed him by voice vote.

If that name rings a bell, it’s because Obama had picked him to be ambassador to Norway, but he badly botched his confirmation hearing and ultimately withdrew. (According to his formal “certificate of competency,” Tsunis “speaks Greek.”)

Jobs well done

To be fair, political appointees can rock the job of ambassador.

Host countries value someone with the president’s ear.

Those with ties to the U.S. business community might work better with local executives.

They come with new ideas not tethered to the bureaucracy (which can obviously cut both ways).

So Caroline Kennedy, who by all accounts did a fine job as ambassador to Japan under Obama, is now envoy to Australia. “Yo Gabba Gabba” executive producer Charles Rivkin did so well as ambassador to France that the Senate confirmed him 92-6 to be assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs.

And these folks tend to go to major postings — London! Rome! Paris! Tokyo! — which have armies of career diplomats who do the actual day-to-day job of managing relations.

How often do ambassadonors descend on foreign capitals?

According to the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA), about 31.8 percent of President George W. Bush’s ambassadorial nominees were “political.” For Obama, it was 30 percent. By the time his term ended, President Donald Trump had gone with connected over career for about 43.5 percent of his nominees — the highest in decades.

We’ll see how the picture looks after four years, but for now Biden has drawn outside the realm of career diplomats for 45.5 percent of his 143 nominees, according to AFSA. That picture is a bit muddled because AFSA now counts former diplomats as “other.” So Nicholas Burns, who served in senior diplomatic postings for years before becoming ambassador to China, doesn’t count as “career.”

Cracking down?

Life might get a little tougher for non-career ambassadors under legislation approved this week by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Nestled in the Taiwan Policy Act, which is now before the full Senate, is a provision from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) that would require the State Department to conduct annual, anonymous, voluntary surveys of U.S. citizen staff at every post assessing the quality of their leadership.

It envisions that significant deficiencies could go to the State Department Inspector General, and requires annual reports to Congress that include “the posts where corrective action was recommended or taken in response to any issues identified by the surveys.”

The idea, according to Kaine’s office, is to “encourage the nomination of more qualified non-career nominees by increasing oversight of their performance.”

That’s … diplomatically put.

What’s happening now

Democrats buoyed by abortion and Trump, Times/Siena poll finds

“The surprising Democratic strength has been bolstered by falling gas prices and President Biden’s success at breaking through legislative gridlock in Washington to pass his agenda. That shift in political momentum has helped boost, in just two months, the president’s approval rating by nine percentage points and doubled the share of Americans who believe the country is on the right track,” the New York Times's Lisa Lerer and Nate Cohn report.

“But Democrats are also benefiting from factors over which they had little control: the public outcry in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion rights and the return of former President Donald J. Trump to an attention-commanding presence on the national stage.”

The war in Ukraine

Izyum mass burial site under investigation

“Ukraine is investigating a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izyum, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after his military’s advances in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the site contains more than 400 unmarked graves, recalling atrocities in Kyiv’s suburb Bucha. The Washington Post could not immediately verify the latest claim. The U.N. human rights office told reporters it plans to send monitors to Izyum ‘to try to establish a bit more what may have happened,’” Ellen Francis, María Luisa Paúl and James Bikales report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The Justice Dept.’s Jan. 6 investigation is looking at … everything

“Dozens of subpoenas issued last week show that the Justice Department is seeking vast amounts of information, and communications with more than 100 people, as part of its sprawling inquiry into the origins, fundraising and motives of the effort to block Joe Biden from being certified as president in early 2021,” Devlin Barrett, Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Rosalind S. Helderman report.

“Taken together, the subpoenas show an investigation that began immediately after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has cast an ever-widening net, even as it gathers information about those in the former president’s inner circle.”

Federal covid aid could help Florida pay for migrant flights

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could have turned to an unexpected funding source to help pay for his plans to fly migrants to liberal-leaning communities: the interest earned on his state’s federal coronavirus aid,” Tony Romm reports.

“A little-noticed part of Florida’s recent budget dedicated about $12 million to the relocation campaign, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the state tapped this specific fund to send two planes filled with dozens of migrants — children included — to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., on Wednesday.”

… and beyond

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

“On Tuesday, using his Truth Social platform, the Republican former president reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words ‘The Storm is Coming.’ In QAnon lore, the ‘storm’ refers to Trump’s final victory, when supposedly he will regain power and his opponents will be tried, and potentially executed, on live television.”

The oldest government in history

“When we track Congress over time, we see the median age ebb and flow, with retirements, new blood, deaths, secession, victories and defeats making the body younger or older cycle to cycle,” Business Insider's Annie Fu, Walt Hickey, and Shayanne Gal report.

“Overall, you can see the age of Congress creep upwards, as medical advances and quality of life adjustments make it possible for members to serve longer. But lately, things have bucked that slow trend. Congress got much older, much faster than ever before.”

The latest on covid

Covid-19 in seniors linked to increased Alzheimer’s risk, study finds

“A study using the electronic health records of more than 6 million Americans over age 65 found those who had covid-19 ran a greater risk of receiving a new diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease within a year,” Mark Johnson reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden says hate-fueled violence ‘cannot be the story of our time’

“Warning that ‘this venom and violence cannot be the story of our time,’ President Biden convened an array of civil, government and faith leaders at the White House on Thursday, hoping to ignite a society-wide effort to tamp down on violence sparked by hate,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports.

Biden to meet with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

“Biden will hold meetings at the White House with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested the meeting did not mean there had been substantive developments in efforts to bring the two detainees home,” Amy B Wang reports.

Biden takes a big swing on the world stage before turning to the midterms

“With the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia providing an inspiring backdrop, Biden will take his case to the United Nations next week, urging for the world to rebel against Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war. And before that, he heads to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II,” Politico's Jonathan Lemire reports.

Biden officials to discuss ‘litigation options’ over migrant buses

“Cabinet heads and White House officials will meet Friday morning to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including ‘litigation options’ to respond to GOP governors transporting unauthorized immigrants from the border to other parts of the country,” according to planning documents viewed by Axios’ Stef W. Kight.

Biden’s 11th-hour moves to avert a strike — and a political calamity

“Four decades after President Ronald Reagan fired thousands of striking air traffic controllers, Biden took a markedly different tack, often defending the workers’ demands in private discussions. And after a deal was struck in the predawn hours Thursday, he tried to turn the potential disaster into a political victory, welcoming the negotiating parties into the Oval Office to celebrate the agreement and regale them with stories of his journeys on Amtrak,” Jeff Stein, Tyler Pager and Lauren Kaori Gurley report.

Mortgage rates, visualized

“Mortgage rates shot above 6 percent this week for the first time in 14 years as inflation has remained resistant to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp it down. The dramatically swift escalation has chilled what had been a hot U.S. housing market, increasing pressure on an economy plagued by unremitting inflation,” Kathy Orton reports.

Hot on the left

Calif. governor rents billboards in red states to tout abortion access

“The ads on the billboards, viewed first by The Washington Post, direct women to a California state website that tells users how and where to get an abortion in the state, emphasizing that ‘you do not need to be a California resident to receive abortion services,’” David Weigel reports.

“‘We want women to know that we have their backs,' Newsom said in an interview about the billboard campaign. ‘We care, they matter, and we’re not going to turn our backs on them because they’re from another state.’”

Hot on the right

DeSantis gave GOP donors a glimpse of plans for migrant flights

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told the Republican Party’s top donors last weekend he was considering transporting migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard — just days before he secretly started the flights to the Massachusetts island,” Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

“‘I do have this money. I want to be helpful. Maybe we will go to Texas and help. Maybe we’ll send to Chicago, Hollywood, Martha’s Vineyard. Who knows?’ he said to applause in a speech Friday evening at the Four Seasons in Orlando, where hundreds of the party’s top donors gathered to hear him, according to a detailed account by a person in the room.

Today in Washington

At 2:15 p.m., Biden will meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In closing

Please stop giving Janet Yellen stamps

“When Janet Yellen was invited to join the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Albert of Monaco as one of only 100 individual members of the prestigious Club de Monte-Carlo, she felt she had to decline,” the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Duehren writes.

“The problem was the club is dedicated to collecting stamps. And despite widespread belief to the contrary, Ms. Yellen, the Treasury secretary, doesn’t collect stamps.”

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

