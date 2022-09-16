The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Monkey Cage

Blake Babies, ‘Train’: The Week In One Song

A rail strike averted.

Analysis by
Contributor, Monkey Cage
September 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. (Shafkat Anowar/AP)

Negotiators, with the help of the White House, reach an agreement to avert a national rail strike.

Professors: Check out TMC’s latest topic guides for your classroom.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Don’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter.

Loading...