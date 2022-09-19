Post Politics Now It’s a big week on the world stage for Biden

As he stood before the coffin, Biden took a deep breath before making the sign of the cross and then placing his hand over his heart. With the visit, the president and first lady Jill Biden, became the latest — and highest-profile — visitors to the royal lying in state that has drawn thousands of people in queues stretching for miles.

“She was the same in person as her image,” Biden said Sunday after signing a condolence book for her. “Decent, honorable and all about service.”

Biden’s itinerary is being closely watched by the British public, from his arrival on Air Force One on Saturday night, to which British officials he chooses to engage, to his use of the presidential limousine known as “The Beast” while other world leaders are relegated to buses.