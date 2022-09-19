The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now It’s a big week on the world stage for Biden

Key updates
Noted: Biden says ‘the pandemic is over’
Noted: Biden says U.S. troops would defend Taiwan in event of attack by China
Take a look: On the Sunday shows, guests debate transporting migrants
President Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (James Manning/Pool/AP)
By
and 
 
September 19, 2022 at 7:11 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden plans to return to Washington after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. It’s a big week on the world stage for the American president: He is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly, hold a meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and host a reception for world leaders in New York.

View live politics updates

On Sunday night, Biden made multiple headlines in an interview that aired on “60 Minutes,” declaring that the coronavirus pandemic is over and saying U.S. troops would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China. Biden also hedged about whether he plans to seek reelection in 2024, saying that is his intention but that “it’s just an intention.”

Your daily dashboard

  • 5 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. in London): Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • 5:05 p.m. Eastern: The Bidens return to the White House.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...