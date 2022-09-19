Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How 'Stop the Steal' grew its digital playbook from Occupy, GamerGate You have probably seen this meme: 2012 Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul waves his hands in exasperation after finally being asked a question during a televised debate.

Early on, Paul’s supporters used it to convey despair if he did not win the White House, but it’s since become a common symbol for when something surprising or catastrophic happens.

The meme also shares its DNA with an unexpected corner of the internet, according to a new book set to be released Tuesday: the baseless “Stop the Steal” movement.

In “Meme Wars,” researchers Joan Donovan, Emily Dreyfuss and Brian Friedberg offer an exhaustive account of how the push to delegitimize the 2020 election drew inspiration from the notorious GamerGate harassment campaigns and the Occupy Wall Street protests, among other movements, both in its ideological roots and its online organizing tactics.

The Paul meme, researchers wrote, was partly a nod to the anti-establishment resentment and hopelessness building among users on fringe online platforms like 4chan. It was also a testament to how elected officials could harness those networks and translate them into more mainstream political support, as Paul did to an extent after the Occupy demonstrations.

“Steeped in the irony and dark humor of the chans, it was a glimpse into the future of meme warfare,” they write, adding that Paul’s backers “modeled an internet campaign that showed how otherwise fringe voices could finesse a movement from the wires to the weeds.”

Written by three leading disinformation scholars from the Shorenstein Center, the book traces how “meme warriors” of past cultural skirmishes like Alex Jones and Roger Stone refined their digital playbooks for years leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“The meme warriors of the past decade were not initially fighting for a common goal like Stop the Steal,” they wrote. “Their grievances were quite specific in most cases, though their solutions were not.”

They added: “It took all of the events of this book — all of the meme wars — to turn the brewing insurgency in America into an actual insurrection. The meme wars of the decade leading up to 2021 created movements, burnished the bona fides of movement leaders, entrenched ideologies, drafted new believers, and changed the landscape of the media ecosystem.”

The book examines how former president Donald Trump emboldened those “meme warriors” and drew support from their once-fringe networks, laying the groundwork for the “Stop the Steal” movement falsely claiming rampant election fraud in 2020.

“He himself became a man-made meme,” Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center, told me in an interview. “He was [caricatured]. He was drawn. He was turned into hundreds and thousands if not millions of pieces of content.”

Through Trump and his digital allies, Donovan said, long-standing cultural grievances about the political establishment, race and other issues were channeled into mainstream politics.

“The far right was really able to mainstream their ideas into the bloodline of the Republican Party by having so much connective tissue through the internet,” she said.

While the book focuses on how far-right actors successfully used the internet to mobilize significant support for baseless election fraud claims, its authors argue that in the “meme wars,” there are no winners.

That’s in part because for many of the “meme warriors” themselves, consequences have followed. “The most powerful meme warriors now face indictment, prison, bankruptcy, and loss of family and identity,” the authors write.

But more importantly, they say, it’s because of the damage to democracy brought on by the wars.

“Our research really points to the fact that while these meme wars are visible and you can decipher them, unfortunately everybody loses,” Donovan said.

New battles are already underway, she said.

“The baton has been passed to a new generation of provocateurs, far-right activists as well as influencers who are pushing themes like critical-race theory or anti-transgender propaganda,” she said.

Pentagon is reviewing social media operations after Facebook, Twitter took down pro-U.S. fake accounts

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, last week told military commands to provide an accounting of their clandestine information warfare activities by next month, Ellen Nakashima reports. It comes after concerns by the White House and some federal agencies about how the Pentagon tries to manipulate audiences overseas, defense and administration officials said. It also comes weeks after internet researchers said Facebook and Twitter took down a web of fake accounts that supported the interests of the United States, as Naomi Nix reported last month.

In 2020, Facebook disabled fake accounts created by U.S. Central Command to counter Chinese disinformation suggesting that the coronavirus was created in a U.S. Army lab in Maryland, people familiar with the matter told Ellen. The accounts — active in groups speaking Arabic, Farsi and Urdu — were used to amplify truthful information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the virus’s origin in China.

“The U.S. government’s use of ersatz social media accounts, though authorized by law and policy, has stirred controversy inside the Biden administration, with the White House pressing the Pentagon to clarify and justify its policies,” Ellen writes. U.S. officials said “the White House, agencies such as the State Department and even some officials within the Defense Department have been concerned that the policies are too broad, allowing leeway for tactics that even if used to spread truthful information, risk eroding U.S. credibility,” Ellen writes.

The military’s information operations “support our national security priorities” and must be conducted in compliance with relevant laws and policies, said Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary. “We are committed to enforcing those safeguards,” he said. Spokespeople for Centcom, the National Security Council, Facebook and Twitter declined to comment.

Appeals court upholds Texas social media law, setting up a likely Supreme Court showdown

Technology industry groups are likely to appeal a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that upheld the social media law, which prohibits firms from removing posts based on a person’s political ideology, Cat Zakrzewski reports. In the opinion, Judge Andrew Stephen Oldham, a Trump appointee, wrote that the First Amendment doesn’t give corporations the right to “muzzle speech.” The Texas law, he wrote, “does not chill speech; if anything, it chills censorship.”

Industry groups and legal experts argued that the ruling doesn’t follow First Amendment precedent and could allow harmful content to stay on social networks.

This year, the 11th Circuit blocked significant parts of a Florida social media law, arguing that it infringed on firms’ First Amendment rights. Oldham wrote in his decision that the Florida law is more narrow than the Texas law and that he disagreed with how the 11th Circuit interpreted Supreme Court rulings on “editorial discretion,” or how media companies can decide what content to carry.

Regulators should crack down on cryptocurrency scams now, Treasury says

The Treasury Department urged financial watchdogs to act with their current authorities, instead of waiting for Congress to clarify which agency will create cryptocurrency rules, Tory Newmyer reports. It came in the first report issued in the wake of President Biden’s March executive order on digital assets.

In a separate report, the Justice Department said it launched a national network of federal law enforcement officials — 150 in all — to coordinate cryptocurrency investigations. The department also recommended boosting the penalties for unlicensed money-transmitting businesses and extending the amount of time officials have to prosecute cryptocurrency crimes.

“For the most part, however, the reports did not spell out a comprehensive plan for imposing federal oversight on the trillion-dollar industry,” Tory writes. “The matter remains the subject of bureaucratic jostling between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the two agencies contending to take the regulatory lead.”

Laura Edelson as chief technologist. Edelson, a postdoctoral researcher at New York University, has researched social media platforms like The Justice Department’s antitrust division has hired as chief technologist. Edelson, a postdoctoral researcher at New York University, has researched social media platforms like Facebook

