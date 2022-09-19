22-year sentence for man who fatally stabbed Popeyes patron who cut line

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Prince George’s County judge sentenced 32-year-old Ricoh McClain to 22 years in prison Monday for killing a man outside a Maryland Popeyes restaurant in 2019. The man, 27-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, died of a single stab wound to the stomach, prosecutors said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This was a senseless tragedy,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said at a news conference after McClain’s sentencing. “There are so many families that have been impacted by this tragedy, but today was about accountability.”

Davis and McClain got into an argument at the Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4, 2019, the day after the fast-food restaurant had restocked its popular chicken sandwich that sold out upon its debut. McClain was in line with his wife and two young children alongside dozens of others, authorities said. Surveillance footage showed Davis cutting the line over the course of about 15 minutes, which prosecutors said upset McClain’s family.

The two men walked out of the Popeyes and onto the sidewalk, where the surveillance footage showed McClain pull out a knife and stab Davis in the left abdomen, prosecutors said.

McClain’s defense attorney had argued that his client was not the initial aggressor in the case. McClain was also injured during the altercation, his attorney had told reporters.

A jury found McClain guilty of second-degree murder at his April 2022 trial, which was significantly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the sentencing Monday, Braveboy said that Davis’s mother and aunt spoke on his behalf. Even with her “pain and disappointment,” Braveboy said, Davis’s mother said she would pray for McClain. Braveboy thanked Davis’s mother for “having the strength to have that level of compassion” during her news conference.

