Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Frank Zappa, John Denver and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister testified before the Senate Commerce Committee 37 years ago today. "A circus atmosphere pervaded the Russell Senate Office Building, with rock fans and foes angling for the few available seats," The Post reported at the time. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today's edition … Reps. Cheney and Lofgren preview their Electoral Count Act bill … Trail Mix: Colby Itkowitz on voter enthusiasm and the Pennsylvania Senate race … What we're watching: The CR … Rachel Siegel writes that supersized rate hikes are the Fed’s new normal … but first …

On the Hill

Why Elise Stefanik didn't run for whip

Ambitious politicians don't often seek a demotion. But that's basically what Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) did last week when she announced she would run again for the position of House Republican conference chair.

Advertisement

If Republicans retake the House, as they expect to, that position would move down a peg from the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership to No. 4 in the hierarchy because the party would pick up the speakership.

But this may be a case in which moving down would be a way for Stefanik to move up in the party in the near future. She is sure to be on the VP shortlist for 2024 or among the contender for a top Cabinet post if Republicans win the White House. Former president Donald Trump, who will be the early front-runner for the nomination if he runs, is a big fan.

Her ascent in the party could be harder if she ran for and won the competitive race to be House majority whip, the No. 3 spot if Republicans win the House, because of the messy nature of the job.

Stefanik made her decision based, in part, on the likelihood she would easily secure the conference chair position and due to the responsibilities that come with it, said a person close to Stefanik, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe her private deliberations.

Advertisement

As conference chair Stefanik could continue to be a messaging machine/conservative media presence in a way that pleases the party's base — and she wouldn't become too entangled in trying to govern what will likely be an unruly GOP majority if the party takes back the House. Should Republicans defy expectations and fail to reclaim the chamber, Stefanik can stay on as conference chair or rethink what position she wants, or doesn't want.

Whip vs. conference chair

Whips spend their time deep in the weeds, devoted to member needs with one goal in mind: securing the votes to advance the party's agenda.

The conference chair is House Republicans' chief communicator and, depending on officeholders' ambitions, can be an effective springboard for a high-profile job outside the House. Former conference chairs include former vice president Mike Pence, former vice president Dick Cheney and former housing and urban development secretary Jack Kemp.

Advertisement

Stefanik became conference chair in May 2021, succeeding Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was ousted because she continued to warn that the falsehoods Trump was spreading about his election loss were a danger to American democracy.

When she arrived in the House in 2015, Stefanik had a reputation as a moderate. But she began shedding that image during Trump's first impeachment. She has blown it out of the water since becoming conference chair, using the position to appeal to the party's MAGA base and quickly proving her allegiance to Trump and his followers.

She has aggressively defended the former president regardless of scandal or controversy and has relentlessly attacked Democrats on issues such as immigration, crime, education and inflation. She has been rewarded with Trump's trust and access. They speak regularly.

Advertisement

“Trump has encouraged Stefanik to run again, and he is very happy with the job she's done,” said the person source close to Stefanik.

Democrats as well as Republicans opposed to Trump have criticized Stefanik's turn from moderate to someone who has embraced the “Ultra MAGA” label Democrats use as an insult. But she's shown no signs of turning back.

No guarantee

There was also no guarantee Stefanik would win the crowded and competitive race for whip. Three candidates — Reps. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), and Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) — have already made it known to their colleagues they are running.

Stefanik officially announced a run for conference chair last week, hours after freshman Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, announced he would seek the position.

Team Stefanik believes she has the race locked up, already solidifying two-thirds of the conference and has the support of Republican leadership.

Advertisement

“If Elise gets it, that's fine,” said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member of the Freedom Caucus who is backing Donalds.

The whip job: politically treacherous

The job of whip could have diluted Stefanik's MAGA bona fides. A House majority is responsible for governing, including funding the government. The whip will have to balance the disparate factions of the party, including many on the right who oppose all government funding bills and those in the center from swing districts.

“It's going to be a really, really difficult job,” one senior Republican aide said of the whip position next year (if Republicans are in control of the House). As conference chair, “you're just lobbing bombs at the administration.”

Not a bad place to be if you have ambitions outside the House.

Reps. Cheney and Lofgren preview their Electoral Count Act bill

It's quite possible the House votes this week on legislation to change the Electoral Count Act, the 1887 law that governs the certification of the presidential election.

Advertisement

Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the House Administration Committee's chairwoman, and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) previewed their bill in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal Sunday night.

“This week we will propose reforms to the Electoral Count Act to protect the rule of law and ensure that future efforts to attack the integrity of presidential elections can’t succeed,” they wrote.

Here are some of the details, according to their op-ed:

“The vice president (who acts as presiding officer for a joint session of Congress in a presidential election) has no authority or discretion to reject official state electoral slates, to delay the count in any material way, or to issue procedural rulings that have such an effect.”

Congressional objections “would require one-third of each chamber to be entertained and majority votes to be sustained.”

“Governors must transmit lawful election results to Congress.”

“Federal law must make clear that the rules governing an election can’t change after the election has occurred.”

The House Rules Committee is holding a meeting on the ECA Tuesday, a sign a floor vote is possible.

The Senate Rules Committee announced they are marking up the Senate bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a week from Tuesday.

Trail Mix

How much does enthusiasm matter? The tale of the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Colby Itkowitz has been traveling Pennsylvania and zeroing in on some of the most important races in November's elections. She files this week's Trail Mix.

Advertisement

In late May, days before Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke that sidelined him from the campaign trail for most of the summer, I spent a little time with him ahead of the Democratic Senate primary at events he held in traditionally Republican areas outside of Pittsburgh.

It didn’t take long to see that Fetterman was generating a lot of energy among voters who felt inspired by the nearly six-foot-nine, bald, goateed man in a sweatshirt and cargo shorts.

Fetterman faced a Democratic congressman, Conor Lamb, straight out of central casting — a polished, clean-cut, ideological centrist, handpicked by the party establishment to run in one of the most consequential races for deciding the balance of power in Washington.

Back then, things were not looking good for Democrats in the midterms. This was several weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, when gas prices were still devastating family budgets and President Biden’s approval ratings hovered around 41 percent. But the Democrats at these Fetterman events were displaying a sort of enthusiasm often reserved for presidential elections. From my conversations with voters, it didn’t surprise me when Fetterman won his primary with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

By contrast, Fetterman’s opponent, Mehmet Oz, won a bruising GOP primary by less than 1,000 votes, helped by an endorsement from former president Donald Trump, whose supporters still booed Oz at a MAGA rally.

Advertisement

I went to my first Oz event earlier this month in suburban Philadelphia and what I found was a still very skeptical GOP electorate. The voters in attendance were still not completely sold on Oz, though they were sure they’d be voting against Fetterman. Over and over, voters would say how important it was for a Republican to win, but when asked about Oz specifically, they’d hedge saying they didn’t know much about him.

Polls back this up. A Franklin & Marshall College poll released in late August found 76 percent of registered Democrats supporting Fetterman and 62 percent of registered Republicans supporting Oz. Fetterman was viewed favorably by 43 percent of voters, while Oz was viewed favorably by 27 percent. Overall, the poll showed Fetterman up over Oz 43 percent to 30 percent.

The race is already showing signs of tightening as both campaigns and outside groups pour millions into one of the most-watched races of the midterms. But what I’m watching as I continue to talk to Pennsylvanians over these next several weeks is whether the enthusiasm gap between the two men persists, whether Oz can overcome it in time or whether it really matters.

At the White House

Biden: U.S. “would come to Taiwan's defense militarily"

Biden once again claimed “that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense militarily if China were to attack” the island in an interview broadcast Sunday evening, The Post's Amy Wang reports. Biden made similar comments in May and in October; each time, White House officials have said they didn't represent a change in the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity.

Biden's comments came in a “60 Minutes” interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley in which he also declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” in apparently off-the-cuff remarks that reflect the growing sentiment that the threat of the virus has receded, even as hundreds of Americans continue to die of covid each day, our colleague Dan Diamond reports.

“We still have a problem with covid,” Biden said. “We're still doing a lotta work on it. … But the pandemic is over.”

What we're watching

In the Senate: Agreement on a short-term funding bill has not been yet been reached. An extension of government funding must pass Congress by midnight on Sept. 30 to prevent a partial government shutdown.

A number of issues have to be agreed on, including emergency funding for Ukraine. There is not yet the votes on the details of Manchin's proposal to overhaul the permitting process for energy projects.

NOTABLE: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on the Senate to accept at least $12 billion for Ukraine. He didn't push for passage of the $22 billion in covid aid the president requested. Republicans have rejected that money for months and it looks like it won't be attached to this funding bill either.

We won't start the countdown clock yet, but the pressure is on.

On the House floor: The House is also prepared to take up a bill that has penalized married couples with student loans.

Tuesday: In a preview of a potential Republican majority in the next Congress, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the House Oversight and Reform Committee's ranking member, put forward a resolution of inquiry in the committee, demanding Biden turn over documents pertaining to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and other family members.

If the committee, run by Democrats, fails to report the resolution within 14 days, it is brought up for a vote on the floor.

Meanwhile, Biden has returned to the world stage to attend a funeral in London and deliver an address in New York. Here’s what to watch:

Happening today: Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral in Westminster Abbey. Biden is one of hundreds of world leaders gathered in London to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Happening Wednesday: Biden will speak before the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. There, he is expected “to push his foreign policy vision among his fellow world leaders,” Liz Truss on Wednesday. The two were originally scheduled to meet in London yesterday. Biden will speak before the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. There, he is expected “to push his foreign policy vision among his fellow world leaders,” our colleague Toluse Olorunnipa writes . He will also meet with British prime ministeron Wednesday. The two were originally scheduled to meet in London yesterday.

In the agencies

Federal Reserve to raise interest rates 0.75 points to fight inflation

Happening this week: The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point – for the third time this year, per our colleague Rachel Siegel.

“An interest-rate increase that was considered outsized and outlandish until recently has become a bizarre new baseline with inflation showing few signs of improving. What no one knows yet is whether this new status quo means the bank will push too hard, sending the economy toppling into recession.”

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Unbelievable. 5 years after hurricane Maria & Puerto Rico paramedics are yet again taking patients from 1 hospital, in this case the cancer center in San Juan, to another hospital because the backup generators are not working. 5 years later & we’re still talking about generators. pic.twitter.com/xfvZNgJegz — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 18, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article