Post Politics Now Biden to plug campaign finance bill, head to New York for fundraiser

Today, President Biden plans to plug a Senate bill that would require super PACs and so-called “dark money” groups to disclose donors who give $10,000 or more during an election cycle. After the event at the White House, the president is scheduled to head to New York ahead of his address Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly. Biden’s schedule Tuesday night includes an appearance in New York at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
In the House, the Rules Committee is expected to advance legislation that aims to prevent future presidents from trying to overturn election results through Congress. The full House could vote on the bill later this week. The Senate is expected to consider its own version of the legislation, inspired by President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.