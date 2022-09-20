Post Politics Now Biden to plug campaign finance bill, head to New York for fundraiser

The Senate released its version in June, but the earliest it would be brought up for a vote is after the midterm elections during the “lame duck” session.

The speed at which it is being ushered through the House is, in part, to put Republicans on the record ahead of the midterms.

Then-President Trump tried to exploit the law’s ambiguities in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results by pressuring Vice President Pence to reject electors from certain states.

Pence declined, but Trump’s effort culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters backing his false claims of widespread election fraud attacked police and ransacked the Capitol.