Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Below, we have more updates on the damage and power outages in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona. But first: Senate will likely approve Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol this week Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Congress passed the biggest climate bill in U.S. history this summer, not a single Republican voted for the measure. But now, Congress is poised to deliver a bipartisan win on climate action, as the Senate appears set to ratify a treaty amendment fighting climate super-pollutants with plenty of Republican support.

The details: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up votes this week on the Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which compels countries to phase down hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs — planet-warming chemicals used in air conditioning and refrigeration that are hundreds to thousands of times as powerful as carbon dioxide.

The Senate will vote on a motion to invoke cloture on the Kigali Amendment this afternoon. If 60 senators vote to invoke cloture and end debate on the amendment, a final vote will likely happen Thursday.

At that point, the Kigali Amendment would need the approval of a two-thirds supermajority of the chamber — 67 senators if all 100 senators are present — to become law.

Backers of the amendment remain optimistic about its passage, pointing to widespread support from both environmental groups and business heavyweights such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.

“This is a treaty vote, so it needs 67 votes. Even though this is a high hurdle, it looks like we can clear it,” said David Doniger, senior strategic director in the climate and clean energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“This effort is moving through the Senate on a bipartisan basis and is supported by a coalition running from the NRDC to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who all see the environmental, trade and jobs upside,” Doniger said. “It's an unusual alliance, but it's a good alliance to have.”

Marty Durbin, senior vice president of policy at the chamber, said in a statement that the business group “is a strong supporter of the Kigali Amendment and has been working toward its adoption for several years. HFCs are a leading contributor to global warming, and adoption of the amendment is a great opportunity to show American climate leadership.”

Some GOP concerns

Out of all 50 Senate Republicans, four have signaled their concerns by placing holds on the Kigali Amendment, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The four are Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), James M. Inhofe (Okla.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Rand Paul (Ky.), according to the two individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the holds were not public.

Barrasso, the top Republican on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has also introduced an amendment that would condition Senate approval of Kigali on the definition of China as a developed country. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) has filed a similar amendment. (While China is party to Kigali, along with more than 130 other countries, it is defined as a developing nation.)

“The Kigali amendment is a solution in search of a problem,” Barrasso said in a statement. “There is no need to handcuff America to another international treaty that lets China play by a different set of rules.”

Ultimately, Schumer can still bring the amendment to the floor, despite the hold requests.

Spokespeople for Inhofe, Lee and Paul did not respond to requests for comment.

Creating jobs

However, other Republicans have rallied around the amendment, saying it could create jobs making chemicals that are more climate-friendly alternatives to HFCs.

“If the Senate fails to ratify the Kigali amendment, the U.S. will cede its ability to export key American products,” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), whose state is home to a Honeywell plant that makes these chemicals, said in a statement. “These new coolants are environmentally friendly, and, more importantly, their manufacturers are creating tens of thousands of American jobs.”

Kennedy has also been circulating a sign-on letter to leadership urging support for the Kigali Amendment, according to two people familiar with the matter. A Kennedy spokeswoman did not respond to a request for a copy of the letter.

In 2020, Congress passed the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act from Kennedy and Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.). The bipartisan bill directed the Environmental Protection Agency to slash the nationwide use and production of HFCs by 85 percent over the next 15 years.

The EPA issued a final rule targeting HFCs last year, providing a domestic counterpart to what Kigali would accomplish internationally.

“I'm very excited to finally bring [Kigali] to the floor,” Carper told reporters Monday. “I think we'll get broad bipartisan support. The business community has been, almost as one, urging us to bring this up because of the great potential for job creation and economic activity.”

Extreme events

Fiona inundates Puerto Rico, causes catastrophic damage and extensive power outages

While the full scope of Hurricane Fiona’s destruction remains unclear, Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on Monday night estimated “billions” in damage, adding that at least two people have died, Arelis R. Hernández, Jason Samenow, Praveena Somasundaram and Reis Thebault report for The Washington Post.

So far, the monster storm has knocked out power to the entire island and has spilled 32 inches of rain near Ponce, the island’s second-largest city, according to a rain gauge maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey, with floods and mudslides expected to carry into today.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel to Puerto Rico today, which marks the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria making landfall on the island. Slow recovery from Maria has left the territory’s infrastructure extremely vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather, which is intensifying because of human-caused climate change.

Other updates include:

Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Tuesday morning, packing peak winds of 115 mph as it neared the Turks and Caicos, according to the National Hurricane Center

Power has been restored to 100,000 customers in the northern part of Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, flooding has severely affected the water system, leaving about 750,000 without service or potable water.

The National Guard has activated 600 soldiers throughout Puerto Rico for rescue operations, and emergency responders have rescued about 1,000 people. New York, New Jersey and California have also committed to sending troops to the island to assist in relief efforts.

The power grid

Puerto Rico’s power grid has been in trouble for a long time

Even before Hurricane Fiona’s fierce winds cut power to all of Puerto Rico on Sunday, the U.S. territory’s electrical grid was fragile and unreliable, running on old equipment that has been slow to modernize since Hurricane Maria swept through the region five years ago, The Post's Joshua Partlow and Arelis R. Hernández report.

Luma Energy, the state-run utility that was hired in 2020 to handle electricity transmission, has been unable to keep the lights on this year even without destructive storms, according to a report last month by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau. At the same time, a plan to upgrade the power system, funded with $12 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a response to the 2017 storm — which killed about 3,000 people and left some residents without power for close to a year — has yet to take shape.

The island’s power grid has been at the center of debate, with protesters, customers and workers calling on Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to cancel the Luma contract, although the significant energy issues date back decades and are largely the result of bureaucratic delays, mismanagement and underfunding.

Hugo Sorrentini, a spokesman for the company, said about 1,500 utility workers are “ready to respond” to the widespread outages but that crews have been blocked by flooding.

A House Natural Resources Committee hearing scheduled for Thursday on Luma's contract has been canceled, the panel announced Monday. But the government has a set deadline of Nov. 30 to consider whether to extend the contract for 15 years.

On the Hill

‘Bad blood’: GOP considers tanking Manchin’s permitting plan

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is struggling to round up enough Republican votes to advance his energy permitting deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) ahead of the midterm elections, Caitlin Emma, Burgess Everett and Sarah Ferris report for Politico.

Several Senate Republicans said Monday that they might not provide the votes needed to pass the deal, which would speed up the approval process for new energy projects, as part of a stopgap funding bill, given Manchin's eventual support for the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Given what Senator Manchin did on the reconciliation bill, [it’s] engendered a lot of bad blood,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said. “There’s not a lot of sympathy on our side to provide Senator Manchin a reward.”

Instead, 48 Republican senators have thrown their support behind a similar proposal led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). It is unlikely, however, that either bill will move this week since negotiators are not close to reaching an agreement, senior aides said.

Meanwhile, 42 House Republicans and 14 Senate Republicans penned “Dear Colleague” letters on Monday urging lawmakers to oppose any stopgap funding bill that allows Democrats to pass a new budget before the end of the year, Emily Brooks reports for the Hill. The letters come just 10 days before government funding runs out Sept. 30., threatening a government shutdown.

Thanks for reading!

