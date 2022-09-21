Post Politics Now Biden to offer ‘firm rebuke’ of Russia’s war on Ukraine during address to U.N.

Today, President Biden will deliver a “firm rebuke” of Russia for its “unjust war” on Ukraine during an annual address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a preview of the speech offered to reporters by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Biden is expected to urge other world leaders “to continue to stand against the naked aggression” by a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Sullivan said.
The morning speech is part of a busy day in New York for Biden. His schedule also includes meetings with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.