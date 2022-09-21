Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday will pledge to accelerate the transition to clean energy in an additional 15 developing countries, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202 ahead of the official announcement.

The commitment comes less than two months before the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, where developing countries are expected to ask wealthy nations for long-overdue funding to help them cope with the ravages of climate change.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will develop programs and partnerships in 15 developing nations where “demand for power is projected to grow rapidly and there is abundant potential for renewable energy such as solar and wind,” according to a news release shared with The Climate 202.

The 15 nations are Botswana, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, Mexico, the Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand and Uganda.

According to data from BloombergNEF , the 15 countries account for nearly 27,637 megawatts of coal power plant capacity and have more than 8,046 megawatts of coal capacity under construction, planned, or permitted. However, in almost all of these markets, wind or solar is the cheapest source of new electricity generation.

Sustainable Energy for All Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. Bloomberg Philanthropies has already sought to bolster clean energy in 17 countries and the European Union, including the 10 developing countries announced in May at thein Kigali, Rwanda.

COP26 climate talks last year in Glasgow, Scotland, Bloomberg also At theclimate talks last year in Glasgow, Scotland, Bloomberg also pledged to help shutter or cancel one-quarter of the world's coal plant capacity.

“Since last year’s U.N. climate conference in Glasgow we’ve made important progress in the battle against climate change — but we’re still not moving nearly fast enough,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

“We all need to do more, and with COP27 just around the corner, this is a critical moment to turbocharge our efforts, build momentum for a successful conference, and set the course for faster progress in the months and years ahead,” he added.

Today's announcement does not include a dollar amount for the investment in the 15 countries. An amount will be disclosed after further discussions with partners in each country, said Antha Williams, who leads the environment program for Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Focus on Africa

Eleven of the 15 countries are in Africa, which is historically responsible for less than 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet is extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

As developing nations in Africa grow and expand energy access, whether they quickly transition to renewables or cling to coal and natural gas will have a major impact on humanity's efforts to halt Earth's warming.

ClimateWorks Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit group. Yet from 2015 to 2020, Africa only received about 4 percent of philanthropic funding for climate mitigation, according to data compiled by the, a San Francisco-based nonprofit group.

Saliem Fakir, executive director of the African Climate Foundation, a grant-making organization based in Cape Town, South Africa, applauded Bloomberg for prioritizing the continent.

“This sends a very positive signal that Africa is an important continent, and Africa's role in expanding clean energy infrastructure is linked not only to climate, but also to enabling Africans to access cheap and affordable energy,” Fakir said in an interview Tuesday.

‘Loss and damage’

At COP27 in November, developing countries are expected to plead with developed nations for money to address “loss and damage” — the unavoidable, irreversible harms caused by climate change.

Fakir said that while Bloomberg's funding is welcome, it is no substitute for money from industrialized nations. “Philanthropic funding is not on the scale that governments can provide,” he said.

Denmark on Tuesday pledged to direct about $13 million to vulnerable countries suffering from the effects of climate change — the first time in U.N. history that a wealthy member state has pledged to pay for loss and damage, The Washington Post's Sarah Kaplan reports.

In an impassioned speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres also called on countries to tax fossil fuel companies' windfall profits and use the revenue for loss and damage — a sign the issue is gaining traction before the summit in Egypt.

“Loss and damage are happening now, hurting people and economies now, and must be addressed now — starting at COP27,” Guterres said. “This is a fundamental question of climate justice, international solidarity and trust.”

Pressure points

Biden to skip U.N. roundtable on climate change this week

President Biden is not expected to attend a United Nations informal roundtable on climate change Wednesday afternoon in New York, Jennifer A. Dlouhy, Zahra Hirji and Erin X. Wong report for Bloomberg News.

John F. Kerry, Biden’s special envoy for climate, will instead attend the event during the U.N. General Assembly, an administration official said, since Biden is expected to host a Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria event at the same time.

Biden's expected absence has stoked concern that other Group of 7 leaders will also skip the session, which is meant to lay the groundwork for the negotiations at COP27 in two months. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday warned that “climate action is being put on the back burner” as the world confronts the war in Ukraine and other crises.

On the Hill

Manchin to reveal permitting reform bill today, asks for GOP support

Text of a much-anticipated bill from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to overhaul the nation's permitting process for energy projects will be released today, The Post's Jacob Bogage reports.

During a news conference Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) reaffirmed his plan to attach the permitting measure to a stopgap bill that would fund government operations until later this year.

Manchin held his own briefing and warned that Republican opposition to the bill could cause a government shutdown.

“If [Republicans] are willing to say, ‘We’re going to close down the government,’ because of a personal attack on me, or basically not looking at the good of the country, this is what makes people sick about politics,” he said.

The permitting bill, which was part of a deal that Manchin made with Schumer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, would need as many as 20 GOP votes to overcome opposition from Democrats, according to Manchin. However, Republicans are hesitant to commit to supporting a bill they have yet to see, with many instead backing a separate permitting proposal from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

“This is not the time for Republicans to be rallying around Democrats,” Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re not excited about renewing all of our wonderful relationships with [Manchin].”

Senate ends debate on Kigali Amendment, moves to final vote

The Senate on Tuesday voted 64-30 to invoke cloture on the Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which would phase down hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs — the planet-warming gases used in air conditioning and refrigeration that are thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide.

A final Senate vote on Kigali could occur as soon as Wednesday or Thursday. The treaty amendment, which will require the approval of a two-thirds supermajority of the chamber to become law, appears poised to attract broad bipartisan support, as The Climate 202 reported Monday.

“The Kigali Amendment will be one of the most significant bipartisan measures the Senate takes on all year,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “And that's saying something because we've done a lot.”

Democrats call for more federal aid after Hurricane Fiona

As Puerto Rico assesses the extent of destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona, Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday called for more federal assistance to be sent to the island, Amy Wang reports for The Post.

“A year ago, I said that the Puerto Rican power grid was not where it needed to be,” Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-N.Y.), the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress, said at a news conference Tuesday. “And I warned that not even a Category 1 [storm] will lead to a collapse of the power grid. And here we are today.”

The event was originally scheduled to mark the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which killed more than 3,000 people on the island and left some residents without power for nearly a year. At the time, President Donald Trump faced sharp criticism for tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd as he visited San Juan.

“The time of throwing paper towels and counting it as action is over,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi (D) said Tuesday that President Biden had agreed to issue a major disaster declaration for the territory, making additional federal funds available for the territory’s storm response and recovery.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell also traveled to San Juan on Tuesday to coordinate the federal response with state and local officials and to meet with residents to gauge the island's most urgent needs. During a news conference, FEMA confirmed that four people had died in Puerto Rico during the storm and that 1.1 million people remained without power.

In the atmosphere

Viral

