The federal government is releasing millions of Moderna booster shots that were delayed due to a safety inspection at a packaging plant. "Systemic vulnerabilities" hampered the FDA's handling of an infant formula shortage, an internal probe found.

Indiana, West Virginia and South Carolina show how far Republicans will go in banning abortion post-Roe

Next week, Republicans in the South Carolina House will reconvene to consider a bill to amend the state’s “heartbeat” abortion ban.

It's the finale of a handful of quick, but brief, legislative sessions where abortion was on the docket soon after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to the procedure in June.

Roughly 15 states have banned most abortions, including prohibitions from conception with narrow exceptions or after fetal cardiac activity has been detected (which is often around six weeks of pregnancy). But most of those states took action when such abortion bans were merely hypothetical; their “trigger” laws and limits early in pregnancy were passed in anticipation of the high court eventually overturning Roe v. Wade.

Just two states — Indiana and West Virginia — acted after the decision overturning Roe v. Wade. They're initial examples of how far GOP-led states are willing to go in banning abortions now that these laws are no longer hypothetical. Already, some GOP candidates have backed away from aggressive positions, and some Republican states are learning their political limits.

A post-Roe America

The most immediate question is whether the South Carolina House will pass an amended version of “heartbeat” legislation. (The state Senate passed the legislation earlier this month.)

The measure is similar to existing restrictions temporarily blocked by the state Supreme Court. Yet, it includes some new provisions, such as limiting abortions in the cases of rape and incest to the first trimester and requiring a second doctor’s opinion in cases where a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Meanwhile … last Thursday, a near-total ban on abortion went into effect in Indiana. In early August, the state became the first in the country to pass new legislation severely curtailing abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. The law includes exceptions in the cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormality or when the procedure is necessary to prevent severe health risks or death.

A judge heard arguments Monday in a bid to block the restrictions, and plans to rule “expeditiously,” per the Associated Press.

On Friday, West Virginia became the second state with a newly enacted ban. Gov. Jim Justice (R) signed the law prohibiting nearly all abortions; the ban goes into effect immediately, though criminal penalties won’t be enforced for 90 days. It includes exceptions to save the woman’s life, or in the cases of rape or incest as long as the victim reports the crime.

What's next

Most legislatures have been out of session since the Supreme Court’s ruling. But advocates on both sides are watching Ohio closely, which convenes for a lame-duck session after the November midterm elections.

Last week, a Hamilton County judge temporarily blocked the state’s roughly six-week prohibition on the procedure, known as a “heartbeat” ban. Antiabortion advocates are pressing to further restrict access to abortion when lawmakers reconvene.

Mike Gonidakis, the president of Ohio Right to Life, said his group is pushing for a near-total ban on abortion with exceptions for life of the mother, but not for rape and incest.

“I believe that we can craft a law that can be passed during lame duck and get to the governor’s desk before Dec. 31 that will end the abortion procedure in Ohio,” he said. “That's what we're going to work for.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said it was “premature to speculate” when asked where the governor stood on such a bill, since “there is much uncertainty about what proposals, if any, may come out of the Ohio legislature’s lame-duck session.”

But come next year, the state action will kick into high gear when many lawmakers across the country head back to their state capitols.

Steve Aden, the chief legal officer and general counsel at the prominent antiabortion group Americans United for Life, said his group is working behind the scenes with some states on prefiling bills, but declined to provide more details. AUL is hammering out an early gestation model bill that states can use and will be available before sessions convene in January.

That notion is already prompting swift pushback from abortion rights groups, which are working to elect Democratic governors and attorneys general in November.

“The debates that are happening now in these states are not about whether to ban or not to ban,” said Mini Timmaraju, the head of abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America. “The debates they’re having are how extreme will the American people, will their state, will their constituents tolerate them going.”

Coronavirus

FDA to release millions of Moderna boosters to combat shortages

The federal government is releasing millions of Moderna booster shots that were delayed by the Food and Drug Administration as a result of a safety inspection at an Indiana packaging plant, even as states report shortages and encourage people to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shots instead, our colleague Dan Diamond scoops.

The FDA’s inspection was focused on production issues at a plant in Bloomington, Ind., operated by Catalent, which is helping to bottle and package Moderna’s vaccine. Inspectors started raising concerns last month that the facility was not sufficiently sterile, and, as a result, have been conducting routine safety inspections of the vials.

The result: FDA inspectors concluded there were no problems with Moderna’s vaccine, and the agency is set to soon release more than 10 million doses that had been held back.

The big picture: Despite the delay, Biden officials said the shortage of Moderna shots would not significantly constrain short-term supply for the booster campaign, since the administration had already planned to rely on the shots produced by Pfizer-BioNTech. The administration this year ordered more than twice as many doses from Pfizer-BioNTech than Moderna for the booster campaign.

Learn more about the updated shots from Ashish Jha, the White House's coronavirus czar:

Agency alert

FDA report details agency shortfalls in response to the infant formula crisis

A long-awaited internal probe of the Food and Drug Administration’s handling of the infant formula shortage found that “a confluence of systemic vulnerabilities” within the agency hampered its response, but it stopped short of blaming any particular individual or action for the crisis.

The 10-page report released yesterday is based on interviews with more than 60 FDA staffers and leadership. Steven Solomon, who heads the agency’s veterinary medicine division, was tapped by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to conduct the internal review in May.

Solomon’s assessment highlighted five key areas where improvements are needed to ensure the safety of the nation’s food supply:

Better information technology to exchange data in real-time

Adequate staff , training and equipment

Updated emergency response systems that can handle more than one emergency at a time

Increased understanding of the Cronobacter germ , which can be found in formula

A better grasp on the infant formula industry’s preventive controls and food safety culture

The report comes months after a nationwide formula shortage sparked by the shutdown of a key formula plant operated by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Mich., sent parents scrambling to find sustenance for their children.

Meanwhile, around the agencies …

On tap today: Biosecurity advisers to the National Institutes of Health will meet today to discuss the panel’s new draft recommendations calling for tighter scrutiny of experiments with potentially dangerous viruses and pathogens, The Post’s Joel Achenbach reports.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency for Puerto Rico yesterday because of flooding from Hurricane Fiona. Such a move unlocks greater flexibility for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’s beneficiaries and providers. HHS has also deployed a 15-person Health and Medical Task Force from the National Disaster Medical System to assist with relief efforts.

Juul Labs filed a federal lawsuit yesterday against the FDA over the agency’s refusal to disclose documents supporting its order banning the company’s vaping products from the U.S. market, Bloomberg Law reports.

In the courts

U.S. charges ‘brazen’ theft of $250M from pandemic food program

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it had charged 47 people for allegedly siphoning $250 million from a federal program designed to provide meals to low-income children during the pandemic, our colleague Tony Romm reports.

The case is the largest uncovered to date targeting the government’s generous stimulus aid, which sent billions of dollars into the economy at the beginning of the pandemic with few strings attached and lax oversight.

How they did it: Federal prosecutors said the defendants — a network of individuals and organizations tied to Feeding our Future, a nonprofit operating in Minnesota — reportedly pulled off the scheme by claiming reimbursements for meals never provided to underserved children. Once they had that money in hand, the defendants allegedly used the funds to buy luxury cars, houses and other personal purchases.

According to the charging documents, the Minnesota nonprofit targeted the Agriculture Department’s Child Nutrition Program, which subsidizes meals provided to children from low-income backgrounds. The program’s requirements were loosened by Congress at the start of the pandemic to allow more organizations to participate, a change the prosecutors say the defendants exploited “to enrich themselves.”

In other health news

New York City dropped its coronavirus vaccine mandate for private employers and students participating in sports and other after-school activities, the New York Times reports. for private employers and students participating in sports and other after-school activities, thereports.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Rachel Zimmerman reports for The Post. recommended for the first time that primary care doctors screen all adult patients under 65 for anxiety,reports for The Post.

On the move: Kelley Robinson of the Human Rights Campaign and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. She currently serves as executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and vice president of advocacy and organizing at Planned Parenthood Federation of America. was named as the new president of theand the. She currently serves as executive director of theand vice president of advocacy and organizing at

Health reads

Sugar rush

