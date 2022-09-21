Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first shoe has dropped in the growing post-presidential legal woes of former president Donald Trump, with New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) filing a major lawsuit against Trump, his business and his family on Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lawsuit accuses Trump, the Trump organization and three of his children — Trump Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump — of business fraud and misrepresenting their finances for personal gain. It also names Trump’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who recently pleaded guilty to tax crimes, and Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney. It seeks to recover $250 million and severely restrict the defendants from conducting business in the state moving forward.

James also said at a news conference that she was referring the matter to the Internal Revenue Service and the Justice Department’s Southern District of New York for potential criminal prosecution.

Advertisement

With James telegraphing an intense focus on Trump in the lead-up, and reportedly rebuffing an offer to settle the case recently, this lawsuit has been expected. It also comes as the former president faces potential criminal scrutiny from the federal government, the Manhattan district attorney and prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., for a variety of issues — including his finances, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and his retention of sensitive government documents at his residence in Florida.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba responded Tuesday: “Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda. It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place.” In a string of social media posts, Trump called the suit “Another Witch Hunt.”

Below are some takeaways from the lawsuit.

1. The alleged inflations of asset values

Thanks to a host of reports by newspapers including The Washington Post, as well as the previous indictment of Weisselberg, we already knew some of the details about Trump’s properties, and how their values might have been inflated, laid out in James’s lawsuit.

Advertisement

Among the key examples: Claiming his triplex apartment at Trump Tower was 30,000 square feet when other documents stated it was only about 11,000 square feet; claiming other buildings had more floors and square footage than they did; claiming more residential lots than he was zoned for on his golf course; and listing values far beyond what appraisers had.

But the lawsuit provides even more specifics.

In one instance, it says Trump claimed money held by Vornado Partnership Interests as his — even though he owned only a 30 percent partnership stake and had no ownership interest. The lawsuit says this increased Trump’s claimed liquid assets by between $14 million and $93 million, depending on the year, thereby “often constituting a considerable portion of Mr. Trump’s reported liquidity.”

At another point, it accuses Trump of seeking to “unduly influence” a lender appraisal in 2015 for 40 Wall Street in New York. The appraised value more than doubled from just three years before: in 2012 it had come in at $220 million, but the 2015 version came in at $540 million. Trump had sought to refinance the loan through Capital One but was rejected, ultimately turning to Ladder Capital Finance, which employed Weisselberg’s son Jack as a director.

2. The potential crimes

James’s office can only sue Trump in civil court, but her office has coordinated with the Manhattan district attorney. And a major question is what the civil probe might reveal that could be used in criminal probes brought there or elsewhere.

Advertisement

In addition to referring the matter to the IRS and the Justice Department, James’s lawsuit highlights a number of state criminal laws she says Trump violated.

Among them:

New York Executive Law § 63 (12) , which makes it a crime to “engage in repeated fraudulent or illegal acts or otherwise demonstrate persistent fraud or illegality in the carrying on, conducting or transaction of business.”

New York Penal Law § 175.10, which involves falsifying business records.

New York Penal Law § 175.45, which involves issuing a false financial statement.

New York Penal Law § 176.05, which deals with insurance fraud.

James declined to say at her news conference Wednesday whether she expected Trump to be charged criminally, saying merely that others would make that determination.

3. Explaining the disclaimer

A big question in all of this whether Trump’s allegedly false “Statements of Financial Condition,” containing purportedly inflated figures, might have broken the law and were held up as actual financial statements. The documents came with disclaimers that assured they were not the full picture of his finances.

But James’s lawsuit says that while that disclaimer could insulate the accountants involved, it doesn’t absolve Trump.

“While the accountants gave notice in the reports that they did not audit or review the Statements to verify the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by Mr. Trump or the Trump Organization, they confirmed that their clients were responsible for preparing the Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States,” the suit says.

Advertisement

It adds that such disclaimers “do not give license to Mr. Trump or the Trump Organization to submit to their accountants fraudulent and misleading asset valuations for inclusion in the Statements.”

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, the attorney general’s office says the disclaimers were adjusted after McConney was questioned in the investigation in 2020. It says that after McConney was asked about the claim in the disclaimer that the valuations were reached in consultation with “outside professionals,” the language was changed to downplay the role of those “outside professionals.”

“The Trump Organization’s abrupt removal of any specific references to consultation with outside professionals in connection with specific valuations is a tacit admission that such references in prior years were inaccurate and misleading,” the lawsuit says.

4. Where the $250 million figure comes from

James’s lawsuit alleges that the overvaluations of Trump’s properties and other financial tricks allowed him to profit because they helped him secure favorable interest rates and other benefits.

Advertisement

She seeks to recover $250 million that she says the defendants illegally obtained. Of that, she says $100 million represents the net gain Trump made from selling the Old Post Office property in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, after using inaccurate statements to get favorable interest rates from Deutsche Bank to fund the construction of his hotel.

The other $150 million comes from favorable interest rates received from banks for other properties.

“All of those benefits were derived from the improper, repeated, and persistent use of fraudulent and misleading financial statements …” the lawsuit says.

5. A Mar-a-Lago documents connection?

The lawsuit also repeatedly suggests a coverup by Trump and those around him, noting instances in which his those involved sought to cut down on written correspondence and long email chains.

Advertisement

It also makes a reference to what had — until recently — been the biggest news involving Trump: the seizure of government documents from Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The lawsuit floats the idea that the search might have turned up documents that Trump’s team should have shared with the New York Attorney General’s office. It notes that the district court has said “the seized materials include … correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information.”

“Documents concerning taxes and accounting information would appear to be responsive to OAG’s subpoenas, but no such documents for Mr. Trump were produced by counsel for Mr. Trump despite a representation by that counsel that: I ‘diligently searched each and every room of Respondent’s private residence located at Mar-a-Lago, including all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc. I was unable to locate any documents responsive to the Subpoena that have not already been produced to the OAG by the Trump Organization.’ ”

That, notably, is a similar representation to one that a Trump representative made to the Justice Department in June, saying that all documents marked classified had been turned over. It doesn’t appear that was true.

GiftOutline Gift Article