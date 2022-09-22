Post Politics Now House to take up police funding bills; Senate to consider donor disclosure bill

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) departs after a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
September 22, 2022

Today, the House is poised to take up four police-funding bills while Democrats in the Senate will try — and probably fail — to advance legislation to provide disclosure of donors to super PACs. None of the bills is expected to reach President Biden’s desk before the midterm elections, but party leaders think that considering them sends an important message. House Democrats are trying to fend off Republican attacks that they are soft on crime. Senate Democrats will attack Republicans for blocking campaign finance reform.

Meanwhile, Biden has several events in New York, including another fundraiser to benefit the Democratic National Committee, before returning to Washington. On Wednesday, he addressed the U.N. General Assembly, decrying Russia’s “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.

  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern time: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a bilateral meeting in New York with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central): Vice President Harris addresses the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference in Milwaukee. Watch live here.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden receives a briefing in New York on Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico.
  • 4:40 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a DNC reception in New York.
  • 7:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.

