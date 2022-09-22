Post Politics Now House to take up police funding bills; Senate to consider donor disclosure bill

Today, the House is poised to take up four police-funding bills while Democrats in the Senate will try — and probably fail — to advance legislation to provide disclosure of donors to super PACs. None of the bills is expected to reach President Biden’s desk before the midterm elections, but party leaders think that considering them sends an important message. House Democrats are trying to fend off Republican attacks that they are soft on crime. Senate Democrats will attack Republicans for blocking campaign finance reform.
Meanwhile, Biden has several events in New York, including another fundraiser to benefit the Democratic National Committee, before returning to Washington. On Wednesday, he addressed the U.N. General Assembly, decrying Russia’s “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.