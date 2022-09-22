Post Politics Now House to take up police funding bills; Senate to consider donor disclosure bill

The move follows the emergence of a viral Instagram account earlier this year that posted accounts of toxic working conditions in Hill offices and months of organizing by the Congressional Workers Union and its president, Philip Bennett.

If Levin’s staffers do vote to form a union, it will be short-lived. Levin lost his August primary to Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) after redistricting led the two to faceoff in the 11th District. But members of the CWU are celebrating the milestone nonetheless.

“As long as there are workers, there’s a need for a union,” Taylor Doggett, the CWU’s vice president of communications, told Tobi. “Rep. Levin will still represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District until January 3, 2022, and staff will be employed up until that date.”