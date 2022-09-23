Post Politics Now Hoyer, McCarthy to deliver dueling speeches on why their parties should win

Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are delivering dueling speeches on why their parties should prevail in the November midterm elections. Both addresses will be delivered in the Pittsburgh area. McCarthy is expected to talk up the House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” agenda, while Hoyer is set to highlight a string of recent legislative victories for Democrats.
In Washington, President Biden is appearing at the latest in a series of Democratic National Committee fundraisers before hosting a concert at the White House by Elton John. Biden is expected to speak at the event, which has been dubbed “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”