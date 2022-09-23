The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Hoyer, McCarthy to deliver dueling speeches on why their parties should win

Key updates
On our radar: House GOP ‘Commitment to America’ purposely short on specifics
On our radar: Trump faces growing legal peril as he seeks to raise profile ahead of 2024
The latest: U.S. has sent private warnings to Russia against using a nuclear weapon
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) takes the stage July 26 at an America First Agenda Summit in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
September 23, 2022 at 7:17 a.m. EDT

Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are delivering dueling speeches on why their parties should prevail in the November midterm elections. Both addresses will be delivered in the Pittsburgh area. McCarthy is expected to talk up the House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” agenda, while Hoyer is set to highlight a string of recent legislative victories for Democrats.

View live politics updates

In Washington, President Biden is appearing at the latest in a series of Democratic National Committee fundraisers before hosting a concert at the White House by Elton John. Biden is expected to speak at the event, which has been dubbed “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

Your daily dashboard

  • 8:15 a.m. Eastern time: Hoyer speaks in Pittsburgh. Watch live here.
  • 9:30 a.m. Eastern: McCarthy speaks in Monongahela, Pa. Watch live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a briefing. Watch live here.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: Former president Donald Trump hosts a “Save America” rally in Wilmington, N.C.
  • 8 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a musical performance at the White House by Elton John.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...