Post Politics Now Hoyer, McCarthy to deliver dueling speeches on why their parties should win

Biden never quite says his policies reduced the deficit. But when he says things like “I lowered your deficit,” he certainly signals that.

The president is playing a rhetorical shell game. He’s trying to dazzle listeners with impressive-sounding numbers. But the reality is he’s increased the budget deficit, not reduced it.

Budget deficit numbers are complicated — and often dull. So we will try to keep this as simple as possible.

The best way to determine a president’s impact on budget deficits is to look at what was predicted before he arrived — and then what happened after his policies have been enacted.