Donald Trump's attorneys Chris Kise, left, and James Trusty arrive for a hearing at the U.S. Courthouse in Brooklyn on Tuesday. (Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) Listen1 minComment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareIn an interview with Sean Hannity, former president Donald Trump claimed that presidents can declassify sensitive government documents “even by thinking about it.”Professors: Check out TMC’s latest topic guides for your classroom.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightDon’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter. CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleView moreLoading...