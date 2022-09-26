The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Amid inflation challenges, Biden to hold event focused on saving money

On our radar: Biden welcoming Atlanta Braves to the White House
Noted: Ex-staffer’s unauthorized book about Jan. 6 committee rankles members
On our radar: The Biden-Trump rematch, in many ways, has already begun
President Biden exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 29. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated September 26, 2022 at 7:26 a.m. EDT|Published September 26, 2022 at 7:06 a.m. EDT

Today, with inflation remaining a challenge for his party as the midterm elections loom, President Biden is convening senior administration officials at the White House to talk about “new actions that will save families money and lower costs,” according to an advisory. Among the moves will be a new rule to require airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees, CNN is reporting.

Congress returns to Washington this week with a deadline of Friday to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open. Also on tap this week: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will hold a public hearing on Wednesday. A witness list has yet to be announced but expect a heavy focus on former president Donald Trump.

  • 10:35 a.m. Eastern time: Biden returns to the White House from Delaware.
  • 11:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes the Atlanta Braves to the White House. Watch live here.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 4:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a meeting of the White House Competition Council.

