Post Politics Now Congress returns with a Friday shutdown deadline looming

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), answers questions Thursday on Capitol Hill. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post)
Updated September 27, 2022 at 7:26 a.m. EDT|Published September 27, 2022 at 7:08 a.m. EDT

Today, the Senate returns to Washington with plans to take a key procedural vote on a stopgap funding measure to keep the government open beyond Friday. Much of the immediate drama centers on whether to retain an energy permitting provision proposed by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that is drawing opposition from both sides of the aisle. The broader legislation, released Monday night, also includes a major new round of emergency aid to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

At the White House, President Biden plans to deliver remarks focused on “lowering health care costs and protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security,” according to an advisory. It is the latest attempt by Biden to try to highlight work by Democrats ahead of midterm elections in which inflation is proving a challenge for the party.

  • Noon Eastern time: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell brief reporters. Watch live here.
  • 1:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on Medicare and Social Security at the White House. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: The Senate convenes to consider a stopgap funding measure. Watch live here.

