Post Politics Now Congress returns with a Friday shutdown deadline looming

Today, the Senate returns to Washington with plans to take a key procedural vote on a stopgap funding measure to keep the government open beyond Friday. Much of the immediate drama centers on whether to retain an energy permitting provision proposed by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that is drawing opposition from both sides of the aisle. The broader legislation, released Monday night, also includes a major new round of emergency aid to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.
At the White House, President Biden plans to deliver remarks focused on “lowering health care costs and protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security,” according to an advisory. It is the latest attempt by Biden to try to highlight work by Democrats ahead of midterm elections in which inflation is proving a challenge for the party.