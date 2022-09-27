Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday! I want you to know I ignored (almost) all of NBA media day to bring you today's newsletter. Send news tips: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Facebook dismantles a China-based influence operation, and Twitter and Elon Musk spar ahead of their trial. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight States are moving to penalize 'cyberflashing' A growing number of Americans now have legal recourse if they receive unwanted, sexually explicit images or videos online.

On Friday, California became the second state in the United States to pass a law allowing users targeted by acts of so-called “cyberflashing” to bring lawsuits or file civil complaints against the perpetrators, and the third state to target the practice more broadly.

The measure, which advanced unanimously in California’s legislature, mirrors laws in Texas and Virginia, and signals a widening state-level push to curb virtual harassment.

Advertisement

The Forbid Lewd Activity and Sexual Harassment, or FLASH, Act would allow users who receive “unsolicited” and “obscene” material electronically to seek up to $30,000 in civil damages from the sender.

Unlike the law signed in Texas in 2019, the California measure stops short of labeling cyberflashing a crime. Instead, it creates a legal mechanism for users who suffer “harms” from receiving unwanted lewd images to seek compensation.

Bumble, which bills itself as a “women-first” online dating app, co-sponsored the bill and hailed its signing as a major milestone for efforts to protect users from abuse online.

A Bumble executive said the company hopes to capitalize on the momentum to push for similar bills in places where legislators have expressed interest in taking up the issue, including Maryland, New York and D.C.

Advertisement

“The law passing in California is a huge deal for women across the nation,” Payton Iheme, Bumble’s public policy chief for the Americas, told me Monday. Iheme added that the measure “will hopefully set an example for other states to follow.”

Bumble, which differentiates itself from rival dating apps by always letting women “make the first move” in conversations, has been leading the charge for cyberflashing laws for years. The company says it's been called to action by surveys it has commissioned that find nearly 1 in 2 U.S. respondents report having received unwanted lewd images.

But it has largely focused its efforts on pushing for state action, not federal, Iheme said. “We're waiting to hear from interested lawmakers at the federal level,” she said.

States are increasingly outpacing federal lawmakers in passing legislation on an array of tech fronts, including data privacy, children’s online safety and now digital harassment.

Advertisement

As more states pass laws on issues like privacy, it has hastened some calls for Congress to act. But Iheme said Washington shouldn’t wait for more states to weigh in on cyberflashing.

“We're hoping that it doesn't take a majority of states to pass bills and spend the time to pass bills before federal lawmakers might pick it up,” said Iheme, a Facebook alum and veteran of the Obama White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

The approach by states, which focuses on the perpetrators of cyberflashing, stands in contrast to bills introduced in Congress that focus on how platforms enable harassment.

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) last year proposed legislation that would open digital platforms to civil liability in cases related to harassment, “cyberstalking” or “cyberharassment,” which could encompass cyberflashing.

Advertisement

Unlike the state laws, the federal bill squarely targets tech companies by partially rolling back their protections under Section 230, the industry’s embattled liability shield.

“The inherent problem with Section 230 is that it leaves states like California with no recourse but to go after the perpetrators of these acts, without addressing the role that platforms should be playing in keeping their users safe,” Warner said in a statement to The Technology 202.

Adam Massey, a partner at a prominent law firm that specializes in Section 230 cases, called it “important” for states to create a “cause of action” for victims of cyberflashing. But, he said, “essentially it authorizes victims to have their day in court.”

“That should go hand-in-hand with a common sense regulatory approach for these platforms,” Massey added. “These companies can and should do more to ensure that their users are not subjected to harassment via offensive and unwanted images.”

Advertisement

Bumble said it has sought to address potential harassment by deploying artificial intelligence to detect unsolicited lewd images and blur them before users view them. The company also allows users to report such material and block the senders.

When it comes to legislation, Iheme said penalizing individuals who send unwanted nudes is likely only part of the answer. “There's not one solution to these types of issues,” she said. “There needs to be multiple approaches, and we're part of these conversations.”

Our top tabs

Facebook removes China-based influence operation targeting U.S. election

Facebook parent company Meta said it dismantled a network of accounts based in China that were seeking to influence U.S. politics ahead of this year's midterm elections, my colleague Naomi Nix reports.

“The covert influence operation used accounts on Facebook and Instagram pretending to be Americans posting opinions about hot-button issues such as abortion, gun control and high-profile politicians such as President Biden and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.),” Naomi wrote. “The network, which focused on the United States and Czech Republic, posted in the fall of 2021 through the summer of 2022. Facebook renamed itself Meta last year.”

Advertisement

“This operation we have taken down now was the first one that focused on both sides of U.S. hot-button issues,” Meta Global Threat Intelligence Lead Ben Nimmo said during a call with reporters “While it failed, it’s important because it’s a new direction for Chinese influence operations.”

Biden administration, TikTok still tussling over security deal

The Biden administration and the video-sharing platform reached a pending agreement on a security deal to allow the app to continue operating in the United States but are still wrangling over a final deal, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Monday that the two sides “have hammered out the foundations of a deal in which TikTok would make changes to its data security and governance without requiring its owner, the Chinese internet giant ByteDance, to sell it,” but that they “are still wrangling over the potential agreement,” citing people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity. A Bloomberg News report later Monday said the two sides “have stalled over concerns that the company’s Chinese ownership poses a national security threat,” citing people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters.

Advertisement

The popular app has been under scrutiny for years over concerns by U.S. officials that Chinese government officials could gain access to U.S. user data or influence its operations. The company has denied ever sharing U.S. user data with China or taking its cues on decisions.

Twitter, Musk spar in court as trial looms

Ahead of an Oct. 17 trial date in Delaware court over Elon Musk's bid to pull out of buying Twitter, the two parties are jockeying to nab an early legal advantage, the Wall Street Journal's Erin Mulvaney and Alexa Corse report.



According to the Journal, “both sides’ legal teams are building their cases through expert reports and sworn testimony. Twitter’s co-founder and former Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and Jared Birchall, head of Mr. Musk’s family office, were scheduled to be interviewed by lawyers last week. Twitter’s lawyers had proposed deposing Mr. Musk beginning Monday, but his interview was pushed back while the lawyers hash out their plans, according to people familiar with the situation.”

Advertisement

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, meanwhile, “was scheduled to sit for a deposition Monday but that is being rescheduled for personal reasons,” according to the report, citing people familiar to the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The two sides also “also continue to battle over how much information they must provide one another in the discovery process,” the report said.

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Trending

Daybook

Gina Raimondo and Sameera Fazili , the deputy director of the White House’s National Economic Council, Commerce Secretaryand, the deputy director of the White House’s National Economic Council, speak at an event hosted by the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution on the technology and service sectors Wednesday.

Bret Arsenault Microsoft chief information security officer discusses cloud innovation and security at a Washington Post Live event Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The House Science Committee holds a hearing on artificial intelligence Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the top ranking members on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Reps.(D-N.J.) and(R-Wash.), the top ranking members on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, discuss privacy legislation at a Washington Post Live event Thursday at 11 a.m.

Raimondo discusses semiconductor legislation at an event hosted by the Global Tech Security Commission on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Before you log off

low on patience pic.twitter.com/yEG3HxFQWF — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 24, 2022

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article