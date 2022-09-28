The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden convening first White House conference on hunger since Nixon

Key updates
Analysis: Senate GOP, liberal Dems find common cause in sinking Manchin’s bill
On our radar: White House hosts conference on hunger with $8 billion in commitments
Noted: Trump weighed bombing drug labs in Mexico, according to new book
President Biden appears at an event on health-care costs in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated September 28, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published September 28, 2022 at 6:58 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden will deliver an address at the first White House conference on hunger since 1969, when President Richard M. Nixon pulled together a similar gathering. Administration officials say they have secured $8 billion in public- and private-sector commitments toward helping provide more food and better nutrition by 2030. The speaking program includes administration officials and members of Congress, as well as José Andrés, the chef and founder of World Central Kitchen.

View live politics updates

On Capitol Hill, the Senate moved a step closer Tuesday to avoiding a partial government shutdown after removing a controversial energy project permitting provision pushed by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). Lawmakers are scrambling to pass a stopgap funding measure by Friday before leaving town.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Watch live here.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the White House to celebrate the Americans With Disabilities Act. Watch live here.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a Democratic Governors Association reception in Washington.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...