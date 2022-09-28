Post Politics Now Biden convening first White House conference on hunger since Nixon

Manchin announced Tuesday afternoon he was pulling his proposal from the stopgap funding bill, or continuing resolution (CR), as he faced down the reality it didn’t have the 60 votes needed to pass. With that done, the spending bill cleared a key procedural vote and could pass as early as Wednesday, but more likely Thursday.

Manchin shrugged off the defeat, telling reporters he’s confident he can find the needed support when Congress returns for its post-election “lame duck” session.

He could look to attach it to the annual defense policy bill or the next government funding bill that will be needed in December.