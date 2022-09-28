GOP governor nominee once urged murder charges for women getting abortions

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator who is the GOP nominee for governor, said in 2019 that women who violated his proposed abortion ban should be charged with murder. NBC News on Tuesday resurfaced a 2019 interview in which Mastriano, speaking to Pennsylvania radio station WITF, spoke about a bill he was sponsoring in the state legislature that would have outlawed abortion as soon as cardiac activity is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy.

Mastriano was asked whether a woman who had an abortion 10 weeks into a pregnancy would be charged with murder under his proposed measure.

“Okay, let’s go back to the basic question there,” Mastriano responded. “Is that a human being? Is that a little boy or girl? If it is, it deserves equal protection under the law.”

The interviewer asked Mastriano if he was saying that a woman who underwent an abortion at 10 weeks gestation should be charged with murder.

Advertisement

“Yes, I am,” Mastriano replied.

Mastriano — who was endorsed by former President Trump in May — is a controversial figure in the state. He has been accused of Islamophobic comments, been photographed wearing a Confederate uniform, and was on the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a pro-Trump mob.

He has, however, recently walked a fine line on abortion since he won the gubernatorial primary and the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, making the issue one of the most relevant ahead of the November election. While he has attempted to paint his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, as “extreme” on the issue, he has also downplayed his past stances on abortion, saying the issue is up to the state’s voters.

“If Pennsylvanians want exceptions, if they want to limit the number of weeks, it’s going to have to come from your legislative body and then to my desk,” he told a conservative network.

GiftOutline Gift Article