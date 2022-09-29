Post Politics Now Congress angles to avert shutdown before lawmakers hit campaign trail

Today, the Senate is angling to pass a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open for 2½ months. Some details remain to be worked out. The House must also pass the measure by midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown. Getting the bill to President Biden is among the final pieces of business before lawmakers turn their full attention to campaigning for the November elections.
Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to receive a briefing on Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, which has left more than 2 million people without power in Florida. Later Thursday, Biden is hosting a first-of-its-kind gathering of more than a dozen Pacific Island leaders.