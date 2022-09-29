The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Congress angles to avert shutdown before lawmakers hit campaign trail

Key updates
On our radar: White House hosts first Pacific islands summit as China makes inroads
On our radar: Congress moves toward funding government, averting shutdown
The latest: Harris visits DMZ after North Korean missile tests
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) walks to a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated September 29, 2022 at 7:26 a.m. EDT|Published September 29, 2022 at 7:08 a.m. EDT

Today, the Senate is angling to pass a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open for 2½ months. Some details remain to be worked out. The House must also pass the measure by midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown. Getting the bill to President Biden is among the final pieces of business before lawmakers turn their full attention to campaigning for the November elections.

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to receive a briefing on Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, which has left more than 2 million people without power in Florida. Later Thursday, Biden is hosting a first-of-its-kind gathering of more than a dozen Pacific Island leaders.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Republican leaders hold an event on their “Commitment to America” agenda at the Capitol. Watch live here.
  • Noon Eastern: Biden receives a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters in Washington.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks at the U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit at the State Department in Washington.
  • 6:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a dinner at the White House for the Pacific Island leaders.

