Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Aloha, Early Birds. Leigh Ann will sit down with Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the committee's ranking member, at 11 a.m. Eastern today for the latest Washington Post Live “Across the Aisle.” They'll discuss new consumer privacy legislation that would allow Americans greater control over who can access their personal information online. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

Reading this online? Sign up for The Early 202 to get scoops and sharp political analysis in your inbox each morning.

In today's edition … A top DOJ official will visit Buffalo today to launch an anti-hate crime initiative, The Post's David Nakamura reports … Senate readies vote on stopgap funding bill … Harris visits DMZ after North Korean missile tests … but first …

On the Hill

Electoral Count Act changes become latest Trump loyalty test

The bill to update the Electoral Count Act is on a surprisingly easy path to Senate passage as support among Republicans continues to grow.

Advertisement

While the bill appears likely to be a major bipartisan win, the split among Republican lawmakers on the bill is spotlighting the continued tensions in the GOP over the party's leader, former president Donald Trump, and his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

The electoral changes proposed are a direct response to Trump's attempts to subvert the election results and the violence that came with it on Jan. 6, 2021.

For Republicans, support for the bill is one way to deal with Trump's actions, and the possibility a similar attempt could be made again, without having to confront the former president head on, which many are reluctant to do. But it is becoming another litmus test of loyalty to Trump less than six weeks ahead of a midterm election and barely two years from the 2024 presidential election. (Trump hasn't focused much on the bill so far, but he is unlikely to stay quiet before a Senate vote expected after the midterms.)

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) followed the lead of House Republicans — nearly all of whom voted against the bill last week — when he opposed the bill in committee on Tuesday, calling it a “bad bill” that is “bad for democracy.” He was the only one of the nine Republicans on the Senate Rules Committee to do so.

Cruz, a one-time Trump critic with presidential ambitions, has thrown out all skepticism of the former president and sought to appeal to the Republican base with Trump-like positions. He led an effort to challenge the electoral count and is one of eight Senate Republicans who objected to the election's certification on Jan. 6. The Senate bill would increase the threshold to object from one senator to one-fifth of the Senate.

The question is: How many other Senate Republicans will join Cruz and their House colleagues in opposing the bill? Privately, Republican aides were surprised at the amount of support the bill has received so far.

A number of Republicans came out in favor of the bill after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his support Tuesday, including Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, “assuming that the product is the one negotiated by the committee.”

Advertisement

Another McConnell ally, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), hasn't yet decided but said it “strikes me as an important policy consideration.”

Even Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a legislative minimalist, said he's “leaning in favor.”

Where the eight objectors stand

Still, many Senate Republicans have yet to stake out a public position.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who like Cruz appears to have White House aspirations and was another lead objector on Jan. 6, told CNN's Manu Raju Wednesday that he is “really reluctant” to support the bill because the current Electoral Count Act has “worked for 150 years.”

Trump is the first president to exploit the vagueness of the law by sending Congress and the National Archives a fake slate of electors and pressuring Vice President Pence to reject the real electors. The Senate's bill would clarify that the vice president's role is purely ceremonial.

Advertisement

Three other electoral objectors, Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and John Kennedy (R-La.), remain undecided. Tuberville dismissed the idea that supporting the bill would be an acknowledgment of Trump's wrongdoing on Jan. 6.

“If it needs to be changed, let's change it,” he said. “If not, just don't worry about it.”

“People have been objecting to elections for certainly decades. I'm not sure the system's broken, but this is not an issue to me,” Marshall said. “No one's talking about it back home.”

Fellow Jan. 6 objector Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, told Axios he is “reviewing” the bill and that he's “open to having a conversation to make sure that we always improve things.”

The only objector on the Rules Committee, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), voted for the bill on Tuesday. The final objector, Sens. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) hasn't staked out a public position.

But the Democratic objectors …

Cruz has cited a handful of Democrats’ objections to certifying the elections of former presidents Richard M. Nixon in 1969, George W. Bush in 2001 and 2005 and Trump in 2017 as reason for voting against the ECA bill. “Democrats have a long history of going up and objecting to electors,” Cruz said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

But former senator Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who with the late Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-Ohio) objected to certifying Bush's victory in Ohio in 2005, bristled at the comparison.

The pair objected to protest the long lines in which Black voters in Ohio had been forced to wait, Boxer said in an interview on Wednesday, not in an attempt to overturn the election.

“This objection does not have at its root the hope or even the hint of overturning the victory of the president; but it is a necessary, timely, and appropriate opportunity to review and remedy the most precious process in our democracy,” Tubbs Jones said on the House floor at the time.

Boxer said she had no regrets about objecting in 2005 and would do it again. “It was actually one of my proudest moments,” she said.

Despite her frustrations with the comparison, she’s encouraged so many Republicans have come out in favor of the bill.

Advertisement

“I think this vote will separate the MAGA Republicans from the other Republicans,” she said.

In the agencies

Top DOJ official will visit Buffalo to launch anti-hate crime initiative

Happening today: “Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the civil rights division, will visit Buffalo for the launch of a nationwide Justice Department program to improve local efforts to track and prosecute bias-motivated attacks,” per our colleague David Nakamura. The visit comes as senior Justice Department officials continue “soliciting community input as they weigh whether to pursue a capital case against Payton Gendron, 19,” the White gunman who killed 10 Black residents at the Tops supermarket in May.

“Gendron is charged with federal hate crimes and gun-related violations, which qualify him for the death penalty. He also faces state murder charges in New York, which does not allow executions.” But survivors and relatives of the Tops victims remain divided over the appropriate punishment.

“Some days, I want him killed in the most painful way — take it back to Genghis Khan’s time, give him as much pain as possible,” Mark Talley, whose mother, Geraldine, was one of those killed, told Nakamura. “But in other moments of reflection, Talley, who recently launched a nonprofit community organization called ‘Agents for Advocacy,’ has another view: ‘I don’t want death. I want him to suffer in jail’ for the rest of his life.”

What we're watching

Senate readies vote on stopgap funding bill

We are watching when the Senate will pass the two-and-a-half month extension of government funding, which also includes $12 billion for Ukraine. Passage is not in jeopardy but both the House and Senate must pass it before the fiscal year ends at midnight on Friday.

Advertisement

There was not yet a time agreement between the two leaders on when to proceed as they figure out if there will be any changes or amendments to the bill. Once an agreement is reached, it could move extremely quickly.

The House is waiting for the Senate to act.

Our colleague Paul Kane reminds us why Congress is once again passing a short-term continuing resolution (CR), which extends current fiscal year funding levels: because Congress hasn't passed any of its 12 appropriations bills.

Friday marks 25th anniversary of last time Congress passed all approps bills funding federal agencies & sent to WH by Sept. 30 statutory deadline.

11 yrs of total GOP control, 6 of Dem control, 8 split Congress.

13 yrs of Dem presidents, 12 R.

Epic fail.https://t.co/KebeIqwiCW — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) September 28, 2022

At the White House

Harris visits DMZ after North Korean missile tests

Cleve Wootson Jr. in Panmunjom, South Korea: “Vice President Harris toured the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea on Thursday, becoming the most senior Biden administration official to inspect the demarcation line during a four-day trip to Asia that has been dominated by Indo-Pacific security concerns …

Advertisement

As she concluded her visit to the DMZ, Harris said the United States sought a world in which “North Korea is no longer a threat.”

North Korea and its ballistic missile program were “destabilizing the peace and security of this region,” Harris said, adding that the shared goal of the United States and South Korea was “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” Washington and Pyongyang have differed on what “complete denuclearization” means in practice …

Underscoring the threat, North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test a day before Harris arrived in the region and followed that up with two more launches before she landed in South Korea. The militaries of the United States and South Korea are conducting joint exercises off the eastern coast of the peninsula.”

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Do a keg stand next, please. For the people.

Happy National Drink Beer Day! pic.twitter.com/lhazGgouaV — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) September 28, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article