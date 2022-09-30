Post Politics Now Congress about to leave Washington until after the elections

Today, the House is expected to pass a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through mid-December. Then most members will head home, with no plans to return to Washington until after the November midterm elections. The Senate passed the continuing resolution in a bipartisan 72-25 vote Thursday before leaving town; no more votes are scheduled until Nov. 14. The House margin on the funding bill is expected to be tighter, as GOP leaders in the chamber are urging “no” votes.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a traditional investiture ceremony Friday for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black woman, as it prepares to open a new term. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to be in the invitation-only audience at the court.