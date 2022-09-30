Post Politics Now Congress about to leave Washington until after the elections

Today, the House is expected to pass a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through mid-December. Then most members will head home, with no plans to return to Washington until after the November midterm elections. The Senate passed the continuing resolution in a bipartisan 72-25 vote Thursday before leaving town; no more votes are scheduled until Nov. 14. The House margin on the funding bill is expected to be tighter, as GOP leaders in the chamber are urging “no” votes.