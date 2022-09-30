Post Politics Now Congress about to leave Washington until after the elections

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

On our radar: Supreme Court to hold investiture ceremony for Justice Jackson
On our radar: House set to pass bill averting government shutdown with hours to spare
The latest: U.S., allies to increase pressure on Russia following annexation
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) depart after the unveiling of a statue of President Harry S. Truman in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated September 30, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. EDT|Published September 30, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Today, the House is expected to pass a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through mid-December. Then most members will head home, with no plans to return to Washington until after the November midterm elections. The Senate passed the continuing resolution in a bipartisan 72-25 vote Thursday before leaving town; no more votes are scheduled until Nov. 14. The House margin on the funding bill is expected to be tighter, as GOP leaders in the chamber are urging “no” votes.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a traditional investiture ceremony Friday for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black woman, as it prepares to open a new term. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to be in the invitation-only audience at the court.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The Supreme Court holds an investiture ceremony for Jackson.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on the federal response to Hurricane Ian. Watch live here.
  • Noon Eastern: Biden hosts a White House reception to celebrate the Jewish new year.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks at a reception to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Watch live here.

