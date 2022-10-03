Post Politics Now Biden heading to Puerto Rico to survey storm damage, will visit Fla. on Wednesday

Today, President Biden is heading to Puerto Rico on his first of two trips scheduled this week to hurricane-damaged communities. On Wednesday, he plans to visit Florida. While in Puerto Rico, Biden will announce more than $60 million in federal funding to shore up levees, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system to help the island better prepare for storms. Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, knocking out power across the U.S. territory.
Congress is in recess until after the November midterm elections. The Supreme Court is starting a new term. And opening arguments are scheduled in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of the extremist group who face seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.