Post Politics Now Biden heading to Puerto Rico to survey storm damage, will visit Fla. on Wednesday

The president and first lady Jill Biden will meet with families and community leaders affected by Hurricane Fiona. They will also participate in a community service project to help pack bags with food and other essential items — a portion of the visit that could evoke contrasting images with President Donald Trump’s trip in 2017, when he tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd in San Juan after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Biden will also receive a briefing on recovery efforts during the trip, and he will be joined by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.